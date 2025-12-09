Hey everyone,

We have great news coming from Centered America’s home state of Missouri.

Missouri organizers say they have submitted enough signatures to block the new Republican-drawn congressional map and force a statewide referendum, a major escalation in the fight over mid-decade redistricting ahead of the 2026 elections.

The campaign People Not Politicians says it delivered more than 300,000 signatures to Missouri’s secretary of state on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, nearly triple the roughly 110,000 needed under state rules to suspend the law and trigger a public vote.

The map passed by Missouri Republicans in September would dismantle the Kansas City-based district held by Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and replace it with a more Republican-leaning configuration.

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins must review the signatures, and he has argued the referendum effort is unconstitutional. He has also sought to exclude a large batch of signatures on timing and technical grounds.

This is now moving through multiple legal and procedural chokepoints.

A federal judge rejected an effort by Attorney General Catherine Hanaway to block the referendum outright, saying the dispute belongs in state court, while noting Hoskins could still attempt to declare the petition unconstitutional himself.

Separate state-court fights are addressing when signature collection can legally begin and which signatures should count.

Big picture, Missouri has become a flashpoint in President Trump’s broader push for mid-decade map changes nationally. Texas and North Carolina have also pursued GOP-favoring redraws, while Democrats have countered with changes in states like California.

If the signatures are validated, the new Missouri map would be paused until voters decide, likely in 2026 unless the legislature sets an earlier election date.

