by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is now claiming that Israel’s election was “stolen” by Arab parties, just as those parties are celebrating their strongest electoral performance in history. In Tuesday’s election, Arab-led parties surged toward a record 19 seats in Israel’s parliament, nearly doubling their previous representation. Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s governing bloc is projected to lose its parliamentary majority.

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And what was Netanyahu’s party’s response?

To accuse Arab parties of widespread bribery, intimidation, forgery, and illegal voter mobilization, while demanding a police and security-service investigation.

The accusations have not been substantiated publicly. Israel’s Central Elections Committee says it is reviewing the complaints through its normal procedures.

With more than 85% of ballots counted Wednesday evening, Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to hold approximately 53 seats, short of the 61 required for a majority.

Arab-led parties, meanwhile, could become essential to forming a government without him.

And here’s what really bothers me.

Arab citizens turned out in remarkable numbers, participated in their country’s election, and potentially gained enough representation to influence who governs.

Instead of respecting those voters, Netanyahu’s party is accusing their political representatives of stealing the election.

It’s an especially disturbing response to a historic display of democratic participation.

Netanyahu hasn’t been removed from power, and forming an alternative coalition will be difficult. But the votes of Arab citizens deserve the same respect as anyone else’s.

If you value independent reporting that holds leaders like Netanyahu accountable, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It’s $8 a month or $50 a year.

Thank you for reading.

— Sharad

Sources: The Times of Israel · Associated Press · Reuters

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America