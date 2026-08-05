by Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre, Co-Directors of Centered America

Hey everyone,

New Mexico has taken the extraordinary step of suing the United States Department of Justice and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, alleging that federal officials are obstructing the state's reopened criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's Zorro Ranch.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C. According to new reporting from the Associated Press, New Mexico is seeking access to unredacted federal investigative records connected to Epstein, his associates, and the sprawling ranch south of Santa Fe where witnesses have alleged that abuse occurred.

This is not another argument about gossip, internet rumors, or the release of salacious names. It is a state attorney general saying his prosecutors cannot fully investigate potential crimes committed inside his own state because the federal government will not provide the underlying records.

That distinction matters.

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What New Mexico says happened

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez reopened the state's criminal investigation into alleged activity at Zorro Ranch earlier this year. His office says it requested complete, unredacted federal files so state investigators could evaluate evidence, identify possible perpetrators and determine whether New Mexico charges remain possible.

The request did not come out of nowhere. In a July 9 public letter, Torrez's office said more than 130 days had passed without the access investigators believed they needed. New Mexico then gave DOJ a July 31 deadline before pursuing legal remedies.

That deadline passed. Now the state is in court.

New Mexico argues that the continued withholding of records is not a routine paperwork dispute. It says the delay is harming survivors, weakening the state's ability to investigate crimes within its jurisdiction, and allowing time to erode evidence and potential cases.

DOJ disputes that characterization. The department says federal protective orders and victim-privacy obligations limit what it can disclose, and that New Mexico has not established a lawful basis for receiving victim-identifying information without restriction. DOJ also says it remains available to assist the state in a manner consistent with federal law and court orders.

Those protections are real and necessary. Survivors' identities must never become collateral damage in a political fight. But protecting victims and providing qualified state investigators with usable evidence are not automatically incompatible goals. Courts routinely use protective orders, controlled access and redaction procedures to permit legitimate investigations while shielding sensitive information.

The quiet part.

The quiet part is that this lawsuit asks a basic question about equal justice: Who gets to decide when an investigation is finished?

Federal officials have enormous control over records, charging decisions and public disclosure. But Zorro Ranch is in New Mexico. If evidence suggests that state crimes occurred there, New Mexico has its own sovereign responsibility to investigate them. The federal government should not be able to extinguish that responsibility merely by holding the files.

The conflict is even more serious because Blanche is seeking Senate confirmation as attorney general. The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced his nomination Tuesday on a 12-10 party-line vote, according to separate Associated Press reporting. Senators are therefore being asked to judge his independence while a state government is accusing the department he leads of blocking a politically explosive investigation.

That does not prove Blanche personally concealed evidence, and the lawsuit's allegations have not yet been decided by a court. We should be precise about that. A complaint is an accusation, not a verdict.

But the accusation is now formal, specific and consequential. It deserves more than partisan reflexes.

New Mexico has also published a timeline of its dealings with federal officials, including its assertion that a 2019 cooperation commitment was never fulfilled and that repeated 2026 requests for meetings went unanswered. DOJ will have the opportunity to answer those claims in court.

Americans should demand a process that protects survivors, preserves legitimate privacy and permits every viable criminal lead to be investigated. Transparency does not mean dumping private information onto the internet. It means ensuring that no official, agency or politically connected person can use secrecy to place relevant evidence beyond lawful scrutiny.

That is the standard no matter who is president, who runs DOJ or whose name might appear in a file.

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Thank you for fighting.

Sharad & Gavin | The Centered America Team

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