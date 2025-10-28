Good evening, everyone.

Tonight, Centered America is tracking several major stories as Washington slips deeper into chaos. A government shutdown drags on while the White House defends its massive $300 million “State Ballroom” project, a construction larger than the entire residence itself. Our new investigation exposes the donors, defense contractors, and unanswered questions surrounding this project, raising more red flags than blueprints.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are fracturing over Speaker Mike Johnson’s shutdown strategy, as SNAP benefits stall, federal workers miss paychecks, and the legislative branch grinds to a halt.

Here’s the news for today:

• Microsoft and OpenAI finalize $500 billion restructuring

OpenAI and Microsoft have agreed to a new structure valuing OpenAI at roughly $500 billion. The change turns OpenAI into a public-benefit corporation, giving it more flexibility to raise funds while keeping its nonprofit oversight. Microsoft holds about 27 percent of the company and extends its partnership through 2032, continuing to provide cloud and AI services. The agreement secures Microsoft’s dominant position in the artificial-intelligence industry.

• Israeli strikes resume in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered new airstrikes on Gaza, breaking the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Hamas. Each side accused the other of violating the truce, creating new fears of another full-scale escalation.

• Court orders oversight of Trump administration border crackdown

A federal judge in Chicago ordered Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino to give daily reports after agents were accused of using tear gas and excessive force during “Operation Midway Blitz.” Judge Sara Ellis also required body cameras and new accountability steps for the agency.

• MSNBC anchors condemn Comcast donations to White House project

Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell publicly criticized Comcast, MSNBC’s parent company, for donating to the Trump administration’s $300 million East Wing ballroom project. The controversy comes as MSNBC prepares to separate from Comcast and rebrand under the new media company Versant.

• Twenty-five states sue USDA over food-assistance funding

Democratic officials from twenty-five states have taken the U.S. Department of Agriculture to court, arguing that it must continue distributing SNAP benefits during the government shutdown. The lawsuit says contingency funds approved by Congress should be used to keep the program running for low-income families.

• U.S. military conducts deadly strikes in the Pacific

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that U.S. forces attacked four boats suspected of drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, killing fourteen people and leaving one survivor. This was the eleventh strike of its kind under the Trump administration and has raised questions about legal oversight and transparency.

• Republican turmoil grows around Speaker Mike Johnson

Internal tensions are deepening among House Republicans over Speaker Mike Johnson’s handling of the shutdown. Members such as Dan Crenshaw have pressed leadership to resume work, while Democrats led by Hakeem Jeffries accuse Johnson of halting votes. Johnson has said he is working long hours and losing sleep as frustration mounts on Capitol Hill.

• Trump files appeal of New York conviction

Donald Trump’s legal team has filed an appeal to overturn his thirty-four felony convictions for falsifying business records. They argue that presidential materials were used improperly in the case and that the judge showed bias. The case now moves to New York’s appellate court.

• Minnesota sets aside $4 million for food aid

Governor Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency funding for state and Tribal food shelves to prepare for a potential loss of SNAP support for roughly 440,000 Minnesotans. The grants will help three hundred food shelves meet demand if the shutdown continues.

• Bill Gates urges global focus on disease and hunger

In a new essay, Bill Gates said global resources should shift more toward ending hunger and fighting preventable illnesses. He argued that climate change, while serious, will not lead to human extinction and should not take priority over immediate human survival needs.

• Washington church offers sanctuary amid deportations

A Catholic parish near the White House has become a center for immigrant families after more than forty parishioners were detained or deported since August. Clergy and volunteers are organizing aid and legal help in response to increased enforcement actions.

• Virginia moves toward new redistricting rules

Virginia Democrats are pushing a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to redraw its congressional maps before the 2026 midterms. Candidate Abigail Spanberger said she will not oppose the effort. Republicans claim the move undermines the independent commission approved by voters.

• Republicans target Biden’s use of the autopen

Members of the House Oversight Committee have asked the Justice Department to review President Biden’s use of an autopen to sign certain executive actions. Chair James Comer questioned whether those orders are valid, while Democrats dismissed the inquiry as political theater.

• Man charged for TikTok threat against Attorney General Pam Bondi

Federal prosecutors charged Tyler Maxon Avalos of Minnesota after he allegedly posted a TikTok video offering a $45,000 bounty for the death of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. He is under GPS monitoring, curfew, and internet restrictions while awaiting trial.

• Johnson says Trump understands he cannot run in 2028

Speaker Mike Johnson said that President Trump recognizes the constitutional limits on serving another term and does not see a legal path for a 2028 run.

