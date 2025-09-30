The Congressional Budget Office is warning that a government shutdown would have sweeping consequences for the federal workforce, with as many as 750,000 employees facing furloughs each day. These workers would be placed on unpaid leave during the funding lapse, while hundreds of thousands of others deemed “essential” would be required to continue working without pay until the shutdown ends.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Upgrade to paid!

Although federal law guarantees retroactive pay for furloughed workers once the government reopens, the disruption could still have significant economic and personal impacts. The CBO estimates the back pay alone would cost roughly $400 million for each day of the shutdown, even as basic government services slow down or grind to a halt.

The estimate is based on contingency plans submitted by federal agencies and reflects the most comprehensive picture yet of what is at stake. The scale of the disruption would be felt across departments and programs, with ripple effects touching communities nationwide that depend on federal employees, contractors, and services.

The looming shutdown reflects a partisan standoff in Washington, where Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House have tied government funding to controversial health care provisions. Unless a deal is struck, the shutdown will begin at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time tonight, marking the first lapse in government funding in nearly seven years.

For millions of Americans, the most visible effects will be in slowed or shuttered services, from delays at federal offices to longer waits at airports, while the broader economic toll mounts with each passing day.

More soon! Subscribe to stay with us!

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America