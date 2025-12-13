NEWS: ACA Subsidies Set to Expire Under GOP Plan as TSA Passenger Data Is Feeding ICE Arrests

Good morning or afternoon, wherever you are.

TSA Passenger Lists Sent to ICE for Airport Arrests

The Trump administration has directed TSA to send passenger-name lists to ICE multiple times per week, starting in March , so ICE can cross-check travelers against immigration databases and target people it says are deportable. People.com

A DHS spokesperson told reporters the partnership is “nothing new,” and tied it to Secretary Kristi Noem’s reversal of a prior policy the administration says let undocumented immigrants fly without identification. People.com

The New York Times reporting, as summarized by multiple outlets, says the effort has already been used in airport detentions, including cases cited in Boston and Salt Lake City. People.com

DHS Infighting as White House Demands Faster Deportations

The Wall Street Journal reports internal infighting at DHS is complicating the administration’s push to accelerate deportations, with disputes over tactics as pressure rises from the White House. AOL

Separate reporting shows Noem facing fierce blowback in Congress tied to aggressive enforcement tactics and broader operational controversy at DHS. The Washington Post

Epstein Files Political Shockwave, New Poll Numbers, New Photos

A Reuters/Ipsos poll finds broad skepticism about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files, including low approval and a majority disapproving. Reuters

President Trump responded to the release of new Epstein-related photos by downplaying them, saying Epstein “had photos with everybody,” while denying knowledge.

Johnson’s House Control Tested by Discharge Petitions

Reuters and CBS report Speaker Mike Johnson is facing growing internal GOP defiance, with discharge petitions and breakaway factions pressuring leadership on issues including Epstein disclosures and health care, fueling questions about how firm his grip on the House really is. Reuters

House GOP Health Plan Leaves ACA Subsidies to Expire

Reuters reports that House Republicans rolled out a plan that does not extend enhanced ACA premium tax credits set to expire Dec. 31 , a deadline analysts warn could trigger steep premium increases for millions. Reuters

The package includes GOP policy priorities like expanding association health plans and PBM transparency provisions, but it punts core subsidy relief, with internal Republican fights over possible amendments and abortion-related restrictions. Reuters

Trump Brushes Off Premium Shock Questions, Repeats “Hoax” Line

In a reporter exchange on affordability and expiring ACA tax credits, Trump attacked the framing, called affordability messaging a “hoax” Democrats created, and criticized the ACA as designed for insurers rather than patients. KCRA

Trump also pushed the idea of shifting money “directly to the people” rather than insurers, while not clearly answering whether proposed deposits (around $1,000 in one version) would offset the subsidy cliff. KCRA

U.S. Attorney Power Struggle After Court Setbacks

Reuters reports interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said she would step down from the interim role and seek Senate confirmation after a judge’s ruling limited how long she could serve without confirmation.

Separate reporting details the broader fight over Senate confirmation norms, with Trump and allies attacking the Senate “blue slip” tradition as they try to install preferred prosecutors. Politico

Trump Pressures the Fed, Floats Warsh or Hassett

Reuters reports Trump says he is leaning toward Kevin Warsh or Kevin Hassett as the next Fed chair, and argued the president should be consulted on rate decisions, calling himself “a smart voice.” Reuters

The Fed chair’s term runs through May 2026, and the comments are being treated as a direct challenge to the central bank’s traditional independence. Reuters

Johnson & Johnson Hit With $40 Million Talc Verdict

Reuters reports a California jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $40 million to two women who said its talc-based baby powder caused ovarian cancer. The Guardian

Trump Coinage Plans, Penny Ending, and Quarter Scraps

The Wall Street Journal reports the administration is considering additional changes, including a potential Trump-themed $1 coin and scrapping some previously planned quarter designs honoring modern civil rights-era themes. The Wall Street Journal

Head Start “Word Ban” in Grant Applications

Court filings cited by reporting describe a list of nearly 200 words or phrases that some Head Start programs were told to avoid in federal funding requests, including terms linked to race, gender, disability, and inclusion. RealClearEducation

