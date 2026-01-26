by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

It seems like federal agents are retreating from Minnesota, which is a good sign. Minnesota really did a great job fighting back. Tragically, we still lost lives. They still murdered Renee Good and Alex Pretti. This is far from over.

Bovino and Some Agents Set to Leave as Retreat Begins

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some agents are expected to depart Minneapolis as the administration shifts on-the-ground leadership and signals a partial pullback.

The shift comes as President Trump sends Tom Homan to oversee operations in Minnesota, according to reporting.

Federal Court Hears Bid to Halt “Operation Metro Surge”

A federal judge in Minneapolis heard arguments in Minnesota’s lawsuit seeking to block or sharply limit the large-scale federal immigration deployment known as “Operation Metro Surge.”

Reporting describes the case as centered on whether the scale and tactics of the federal operation unlawfully coerce the state and cities, with the judge not issuing an immediate ruling at the time of coverage.

Coverage also describes court filings referencing threats toward a federal agent and family in the context of keeping certain materials sealed.

White House Steps Back From “Domestic Terrorist” Label

At a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had not heard President Trump describe Pretti as a “domestic terrorist,” creating daylight between the president and harsher rhetoric used by senior figures.

Republican Senators and GOP Figures Call for Independent Review

A growing list of Republicans have called for a transparent, independent investigation into the fatal shooting and the conduct of federal immigration operations in Minnesota, according NYT reporting.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Michael McCaul also called for an investigation, with the broader Texas GOP response split between escalation and scrutiny, per Texas Tribune reporting.

A Minnesota Republican Drops Out, Citing “Retribution” and Civil Rights Concerns

Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Madel ended his campaign and publicly faulted national Republicans’ approach to immigration enforcement in Minnesota, describing the operation as disastrous and politically toxic statewide. NBC

Walz Says Trump Call Was “Productive” as Pressure Builds to Reduce Federal Presence

Reporting describes Gov. Tim Walz saying his call with President Trump was productive, with the state pressing for impartial investigations and a reduced federal footprint.

Trump also had a call with Mayor Jacob Frey.

Democrats Split, Then Harden: Suozzi Regrets DHS Funding Vote

Rep. Tom Suozzi said he regretted voting to fund DHS, framing it as a failure to treat the vote as a referendum on alleged misconduct tied to Minneapolis. HuffPost

Omar Fires Back at Trump, Calls for Agents Out

After Trump claimed DOJ and Congress were “looking at” her, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded on X, accused Trump of deflecting, and called for federal agents to leave Minnesota. NBC

Abbott Breaks With the Hardline Messaging: “Recalibrate ICE”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged the White House to “recalibrate” ICE to restore public trust, arguing enforcement should refocus and be conducted in a structured way that avoids community unrest. DallasNews

Noem Impeachment Push Moves Forward

A House Democratic impeachment effort targeting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem gained additional co-sponsors after the Minneapolis shooting, according to reporting.

