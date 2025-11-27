Good evening,

Before we get into the news tonight, we need to take a moment to address something important.

A lot of you have raised concerns on Substack and social media about independent outlets not including sources. Many in the Centered America community have said the same, and we want you to know that we hear you. From now on, every story we publish will include proper sourcing and links unless it is an exclusive Centered America report.

Credible journalism depends on transparency.

Here’s your evening news update:

National Guard ambush and contested DC troop surge

Two West Virginia National Guard members are in critical condition after a targeted shooting near the White House, where they were on patrol as part of President Trump’s ongoing National Guard deployment in Washington. According to the Guardian, the gunman came around a corner near the Farragut West Metro station and immediately opened fire on the troops before being shot and taken into custody, triggering lockdowns around Farragut Square and the White House. The Guardian

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the shooter is an “animal” who “will pay a very steep price,” while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump has ordered 500 additional Guard troops to the city, even though a federal judge has already ruled the extended deployment illegal and temporarily stayed that ruling for 21 days while the administration decides whether to appeal. The Guardian

West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey, whose state has sent more than 400 Guard members to Washington, first stated that both soldiers had been killed, then later corrected his post and said officials were still getting updates on their condition. The Guardian

Georgia election racketeering case against Trump dismissed

In Georgia, the last remaining state criminal case against Trump over his effort to overturn the 2020 election has been dismissed, ending all active criminal prosecutions against a sitting president related to that election. The Associated Press reports that after Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis was removed for creating an “appearance of impropriety” through a relationship with her chosen special prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis took over the case and decided not to pursue the sweeping racketeering indictment. AP News

A judge then threw out the case in full, even as Skandalakis acknowledged in his filing that the indictment described a “compelling set of acts” involving Trump’s pressure on Georgia officials, including the now famous call asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the result. AP News Federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith over January 6 and classified documents were previously dropped under Justice Department policy that bars indicting a sitting president. AP News Georgia Recorder

Leaked Ukraine call shows Trump envoy aligning with Kremlin demands

A leaked recording of Trump’s Ukraine envoy, businessman Steve Witkoff, has sparked bipartisan outrage after he was heard giving tactical advice to a senior Kremlin aide and laying out a “peace” proposal that would cement Russian control over Donetsk, Luhansk, Crimea and other occupied areas.

According to reporting in the Guardian and Bloomberg, lawmakers in both parties have condemned Witkoff, with some calling him a “traitor” who favors Russian interests, while Trump has defended the outreach as normal dealmaking ahead of Witkoff’s planned trip to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin. The Guardian Bloomberg

Appeals court upholds nearly $1 million sanctions over Clinton racketeering suit

Trump and former attorney Alina Habba have lost their bid to escape nearly $1 million in sanctions tied to a failed racketeering lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party and former FBI officials of conspiring to smear him in 2016.

An Eleventh Circuit panel unanimously upheld the penalties, agreeing with the trial judge that many of Trump’s and Habba’s arguments were “indeed frivolous” and that the suit was a political vehicle rather than a serious legal claim. Axios

The ruling leaves in place roughly $938,000 in fee awards for 31 defendants and reinforces earlier findings that “no reasonable lawyer” would have filed the case, which courts have described as an abuse of the judicial process. The Hill

Trump bars South Africa from 2026 G20 summit at his Doral resort

On the foreign stage, Trump has announced that South African officials will not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, which is set to be hosted at his Trump National Doral resort, escalating a deepening rift with Pretoria.

According to AP and Reuters, Trump again invoked debunked claims of a “white genocide” against Afrikaners, accused the ANC government of serious human rights abuses and anti American policies, and linked the decision to his earlier executive order that opened a path for certain Afrikaner refugees to seek entry to the United States. AP News Reuters

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and other leaders have repeatedly rejected the genocide narrative and insist there is no policy of violent land seizure targeting white farmers.

TPS for Haitians terminated despite deepening crisis in Haiti

The Trump administration has moved to terminate Temporary Protected Status for roughly 340,000 Haitians in the United States as of 3 February 2026. Federal notices and subsequent reporting state that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem concluded it is “contrary to the national interest” to allow Haitians with TPS to remain, reversing Biden era protections and continuing a broader immigration crackdown. USCIS

Human rights organizations and regional experts warn that Haiti is in one of its worst crises in decades, with rampant gang violence, a collapse of state institutions and mass displacement, and argue that deportations into those conditions would be inhumane. ILCM

Pentagon plan to cut ties with Scouting America over “genderless” charges

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also facing backlash over a draft memo that would end long standing Defense Department support for Scouting America, the newly renamed coed organization formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America.

The Independent and Stars and Stripes report that the draft describes Scouting America as a “genderless” group that is “designed to attack boy friendly spaces” and claims it “no longer supports the future of American boys,” while proposing to bar Scout meetings on bases, cut support for the National Jamboree and end enlistment benefits for Eagle Scouts. Stars and Stripes The Independent.

Scouting America CEO Roger Krone said the organization is “surprised and deeply saddened” by the move, defended its century long partnership with the military and stressed that badges and ranks “are not given, they are earned” by young people of all genders. Stars and Stripes

California DA’s office admits AI generated filing with bogus citations

In California, a district attorney’s office has acknowledged that a prosecutor used generative AI to help draft a motion in a criminal case that included at least one made up legal citation.

According to the Guardian, Nevada County district attorney Jesse Wilson said the AI assisted filing contained an “inaccurate citation” and was withdrawn once the error was discovered, but public defenders and Civil Rights Corps attorneys say they have identified similar AI style “hallucinations” in at least three cases and have asked the state supreme court to intervene. The Guardian Wilson told reporters that the office has issued new guidance and training that requires prosecutors to independently verify any citations and not rely on AI generated material without checking it against reliable sources. The Guardian

Campbell’s fires IT executive over racist, derogatory remarks caught on tape

Campbell Soup Company has dismissed its vice president of IT, Martin Bally, after a lawsuit surfaced a recording of a 2024 meeting in which he allegedly made racist comments about Indian employees and mocked Campbell’s products and customers.

Bally was heard on the recording making slurs about Indian workers, describing Campbell’s soups as food for “poor people,” and disparaging shoppers, prompting the company to hire an outside firm that confirmed the voice on the tape was Bally’s. CBS News The Guardian Campbell’s called the remarks “vulgar” and “offensive,” said they do not reflect the company’s values, and confirmed that the whistleblower who recorded the meeting has filed a retaliation suit claiming he was fired after trying to report the conduct internally. Bloomberg

Speaker Mike Johnson portrays speakership as exhausting triage

On Capitol Hill, Speaker Mike Johnson has described his speakership as increasingly draining as he struggles to manage a fractured Republican majority.

In an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, Johnson called the job an “all-encompassing, literal 24-hour, 7-day-a-week assignment,” likened himself to a “firefighter” putting out constant emergencies, and said his schedule has become nonstop “daily triage” with crises “every 10 minutes.” He and his wife described the toll on their family, his lack of days off for roughly two years, and the loss of normal privacy and routine as his security detail and member “drama” consume their lives. New York Post

