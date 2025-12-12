Centered America

Peter Roest
2h

So Denmark understands what kind of moronic, evil, and corrupt man we put in charge. That makes Denmark a lot more perceptive than any collection of MAGATs ever could or would be.

Kelly
2h

I’m thinking Congress should insist on using their oversight powers that they have so far handed over to the wannabe king and start insisting an end to his bullshit attacks on boats in the Caribbean, cheating by mid-census gerrymandering to win elections for republicans who he wants to then have bow to his kingship and any other blatantly illegal or quasi legal nonsense his addled brain conjures up. He needs to dial it WAY back on trying to control what other countries in the world are doing and start acting like he is at least a little bit concerned over the backfiring results that all his stupid, misguided ideas/policies are having on the people of THIS country - the one he’s supposed to be managing instead of staging a distraction-of-the-day to try to divert attention from the Epstein files (remember those)??

