Good evening,

Today was dense with news, as most days have been lately.

I am still getting fully settled into life in New Mexico, and I underestimated just how hectic a move like this would be.

Gavin and I are locking in our schedule and planning consistent video coverage. The goal is to make it genuinely educational, centered on shared learning, open dialogue, and clear pathways for action. Each week, we will break down the biggest developments, bring on guests, conduct interviews, and stream live so people can follow along in real time and stay informed about what matters locally, at the state level, and beyond.

ALLY ALARM: DENMARK CALLS OUT THE U.S.

Denmark’s Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) has, for the first time, described the United States as a potential security concern in its annual threat assessment, pointing to growing uncertainty about Washington’s role as a European security guarantor. Bloomberg

Reporting on the assessment emphasizes U.S. leverage tactics toward allies, including economic pressure tied to strategic priorities like Greenland. Bloomberg

The broader warning comes as Denmark’s agency also highlights rising threats from Russia and an increased risk environment for NATO. Reuters

OIL SEIZED: U.S. MOVES ON VENEZUELA TANKER

The U.S. seized an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast in a major escalation of pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s government. AP News

AP reports DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tied the seizure to the administration’s anti drug campaign and allegations of “narcoterrorism,” and the White House indicated the U.S. intends to keep the oil through a legal forfeiture process. AP News

Reuters reports the seizure has put other sanctioned vessels at risk and notes it is the first known seizure of a Venezuela oil cargo since 2019 sanctions began. Reuters

The Guardian identified the tanker as Skipper (previously sanctioned as Adisa) and reported it was carrying about 1.1 million barrels of crude, describing it as part of a sanctioned “shadow fleet.” The Guardian

COURT ORDER: ABREGO GARCIA MUST BE FREED

A federal judge ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego García from ICE custody, ruling his detention lacked lawful authority after his earlier wrongful deportation to El Salvador. The Washington Post

The Washington Post reports the judge found government attorneys misled the court on key factual claims tied to his detention status and that there was no final removal order supporting continued custody. The Washington Post

The Los Angeles Times reports DHS criticized the ruling and signaled a fight in court, while Abrego García also faces a separate federal human smuggling case that remains pending. Los Angeles Times

EU PUSHBACK: “DON’T MEDDLE”

A Politico Europe post on LinkedIn says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Politico that Donald Trump “should not get involved in European democracy.” Politico

Separately, AP and the Guardian report European Council President António Costa warned against U.S. interference in European political life following the Trump administration’s newly released national security strategy and its rhetoric toward Europe. AP News

Reuters reporting on the strategy documents describes the “civilisational erasure” framing as a flashpoint that has triggered unusually direct European backlash and renewed debate about security independence from Washington. Reuters

HEALTH CARE CLIFF: ACA SUBSIDY DEAL FAILS

The Senate failed to advance competing bills addressing expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies ahead of the end of year deadline. C-SPAN

One plan would have extended the enhanced subsidies; a Republican alternative would have shifted toward expanded health savings accounts instead, and both efforts fell short of the 60 vote threshold. C-SPAN

Alaska Public Media reported Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized the outcome on the Senate floor, saying lawmakers “failed to work together” as premium increases loom. Alaska Public Media

IMPEACHMENT STOPPED: HOUSE TABLES GREEN RESOLUTION

The House voted 237–140 to table Rep. Al Green’s impeachment resolution targeting President Donald Trump, effectively shelving it. SFGATE

Reporting on the vote indicates Republicans backed tabling, while Democrats split between voting yes and voting “present.” Anadolu Ajansı

DOJ SETBACK: LETITIA JAMES NOT INDICTED AGAIN

AP reports a federal grand jury in Virginia declined to re indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for a second time, after an earlier indictment attempt was already derailed. AP News

The Washington Post reports the prior case was dismissed due to an unlawful prosecutorial appointment issue, and prosecutors then failed again with subsequent grand jury efforts. The Washington Post

MAP WAR: INDIANA SENATE BLOCKS TRUMP REDISTRICTING PUSH

Indiana Capital Chronicle reports Indiana Senate Republicans rejected President Trump’s push to reconvene and pursue a new congressional redistricting effort, effectively blocking movement on the map at that point. Indiana Capital Chronicle

Fox News reported Trump and allied groups had been pressuring Indiana Republicans to move forward on a map plan that could reshape the state’s House delegation. Fox News

NEW DEFENSE ZONE: NAVY GETS 760 ACRES AT THE BORDER

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced it will transfer jurisdiction of roughly 760 acres of public land in San Diego and Imperial Counties to the Navy for a three year period to establish a “National Defense Area” supporting border operations. U.S. Department of the Interior

AP reported the administration described the area as a high traffic corridor for unlawful crossings, while noting arrests at the southern border have fallen to historically low levels this year. AP News

“DOUBLE TAP” FALLOUT: SENATE DEMANDS STRIKE VIDEO

Politico reports the Senate is continuing to press for deeper review and potential public release of video tied to a controversial follow up strike on a suspected drug smuggling boat, while House leaders signaled they were ready to move on. Politico

Defense One reports Congress opened inquiries into the Caribbean strikes, with scrutiny focused on legality, oversight, and decision making at the Pentagon. Defense One

LINDSELL RUN: MYPILLOW CEO ENTERS MINNESOTA GOVERNOR RACE

AP reports Mike Lindell officially entered the Minnesota governor race, joining a crowded GOP field and running against Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s political orbit in a state Republicans have struggled to win statewide in recent cycles. WRGB

Coverage notes his campaign comes amid ongoing legal and reputational fallout connected to his election fraud claims. WRGB

TRUMP HAND BANDAGES: WHITE HOUSE BLAMES HANDSHAKES

The White House said the visible bandages and bruising on President Trump’s hand are the result of frequent handshaking, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt repeating that explanation publicly. straitstimes.com

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America