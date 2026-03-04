Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
12m

This is trump's game, it will make him richer, his oil friends Putin, It will have to be worse yet so he can make America great again.

Reply
Share
It’s me's avatar
It’s me
14m

Then Israel is in the FAFO phase with the Iranian drones ?

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture