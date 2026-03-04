by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Here are the major developments unfolding this afternoon across the Iran war, global security, and U.S. politics.

“More And Larger Waves Are Coming”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the campaign is accelerating , not slowing, and quoted Trump’s warning that “more and larger waves are coming.”

In the same Pentagon context, Hegseth also attacked press coverage, telling journalists to “report the reality.”

U.S. Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

Hegseth confirmed a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship with a torpedo, described in multiple reports as the first U.S. torpedo sinking of an enemy ship since World War II.

Deadliest Civilian Incident Reported

A strike hit Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, southern Iran , and reporting says at least 168 people were killed , with many described as children. Responsibility remains publicly disputed and under review.

U.S. officials have publicly said they are investigating reports involving civilian sites amid rapidly expanding operations.

“No Evacuation Points” Warning To Americans

The State Department urged Americans to depart more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries using commercial options.

Separate reporting on embassy and hotline messaging says some Americans were told there are no guaranteed evacuation points and no guaranteed government help for departures right now.

Shahed Drones Are “Harder To Stop” Than Expected

Officials briefed lawmakers that Iran’s Shahed one way attack drones are proving harder to stop and air defenses may not intercept all of them.

Ship Struck In The Strait Of Hormuz

The U.K.’s maritime reporting channel said a container ship was hit by an unknown projectile, triggering an engine room fire and forcing the crew to abandon ship, with the crew later accounted for.

UN Showdown: “Be Careful With His Words”

During a heated U.N. Security Council exchange, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz warned Iran’s envoy to “be careful with his words sitting on American soil,” adding “not my first firefight.”

Spain Flatly Rejects War Support

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly refused to support the Iran campaign, saying Spain would not be an accomplice to something “bad for the world,” and rejecting participation under threat pressure.

Huckabee Memo Backlash Inside U.S. Embassy In Israel

Ambassador Mike Huckabee sent a memo to staff sheltering during attacks that included a joke about naming a future child after him, which officials described as “awkward” and “odd.”

Diesel Hits $4 National Average

GasBuddy data shows the national average diesel price hit $4.00 per gallon, the first time since April 24, 2024.

DOJ Reverses Course On Trump Targeted Law Firm Cases

The Justice Department reversed course and said it now intends to defend Trump executive orders targeting major law firms, after earlier signals the fights might be dropped.

UK Arrests 3 Men On Suspicion Of Spying For China

U.K. police arrested three men (39, 43, 68) under the National Security Act 2023 on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service, amid heightened warnings about Chinese espionage and political targeting.

TikTok’s Ireland Case Over €530 Million Fine

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed a €530 million fine tied to GDPR findings on China data transfers and transparency.

TikTok’s High Court challenge to the regulator’s finding is now proceeding in Ireland.

Texas Dem Primary: Talarico Beats Crockett

James Talarico defeated Jasmine Crockett in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas.

Talarico told supporters there was “something happening in Texas tonight.”

Democrats Flip Arkansas State House Seat

Democrat Alex Holladay won Arkansas House District 70, flipping the seat.

Don Huffines Wins Texas GOP Comptroller Primary

Former state senator Don Huffines won the Republican primary for Texas comptroller.

Newsom Calls Israel “An Apartheid State”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to Israel as “an apartheid state” and argued U.S. support may need reconsideration amid the war’s trajectory.

