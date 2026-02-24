NEWS: Erika Kirk Confirmed as Trump's State of the Union Special Guest
Feb 24 | Erika Kirk is Trump’s special guest at the State of the Union
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
President Donald Trump has invited Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to attend his 2026 State of the Union address as a special guest.
Kirk will sit in the House chamber gallery during the speech. Special guests at the State of the Union are often highlighted by the president to underscore key themes or policy messages.
The invitation comes as Trump continues to frame his second term around law and order, political violence, and cultural issues that have defined his political base.
Erika Kirk’s appearance is expected to draw attention given Charlie Kirk’s national profile as founder of Turning Point USA.
A clown show I won’t be watching that 💩 show. Will be watching the protest F Erika and trump
And to think :
One year ago?,
NO one knew who she was and didn’t care. NOW?,
She’s The Belle of The Ball and sittin pretty!
A Clue(???):,
Hubby Charlie, was having her followed and investigated by some of his security bros: and found out she was having an affair!: Wow! Who’d a thought it?? He also cut her out of his will.
Then literally a few datslater(??);,
HEvead gone? …
Seem a little “peculiar @???
HELLA YEAH .