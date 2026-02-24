by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

President Donald Trump has invited Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to attend his 2026 State of the Union address as a special guest.

Kirk will sit in the House chamber gallery during the speech. Special guests at the State of the Union are often highlighted by the president to underscore key themes or policy messages.

The invitation comes as Trump continues to frame his second term around law and order, political violence, and cultural issues that have defined his political base.

Erika Kirk’s appearance is expected to draw attention given Charlie Kirk’s national profile as founder of Turning Point USA.

If you value our work here at Centered America, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Your support keeps this work going and allows us to organize and fight back against authoritarianism.

Get 5% off forever

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.