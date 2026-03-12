by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Several significant developments are unfolding this afternoon as the war with Iran continues. New reporting is revealing rising U.S. casualties, warnings about possible retaliation in California, and growing risks to global oil shipping.

U.S. Probe Finds American Forces Likely Hit Iranian School

A preliminary U.S. military investigation has found that American forces were likely responsible for the February 28 strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Iran. Officials familiar with the internal probe said outdated targeting data appears to have contributed to the strike, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Washington Post reported that the school had been placed on a U.S. target list and may have been mistaken for a military site, raising questions about how the strike was approved and why the information was not verified before the attack.

After reports surfaced, Donald Trump said he did not know enough about the incident to comment on responsibility and said he would wait for the investigation to conclude.

If the preliminary findings hold, the strike could become one of the most serious acknowledged U.S. targeting errors in years. Casualty estimates vary by outlet, but multiple reports indicate that well over 100 people, many of them children, were killed.

Kuwait Drone Strike Was Worse Than First Reported

The Iranian drone strike on a tactical operations center at Shuaiba port outside Kuwait City killed six U.S. service members and injured far more personnel than initially disclosed.

Injuries described by officials include traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, burns, severe concussions, and at least one injury that may require amputation.

More than 30 U.S. personnel remained hospitalized Tuesday night. Patients are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

About 20 wounded service members arrived at Landstuhl aboard a C-17 military aircraft with injuries classified as urgent, including severe concussions and memory loss.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said roughly 140 U.S. service members have been injured during the war so far, that more than 100 have returned to duty, and that eight remain severely injured.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described how the drone strike occurred, saying: “Every once in a while, you might have one, unfortunately, we call it a squirter, that makes its way through.”

FBI Alert Warns California Of Possible Iran Retaliation

A federal alert circulated to law enforcement agencies warned that Iran had previously considered launching a surprise drone attack against the U.S. West Coast using unmanned aircraft launched from a vessel positioned off the American coastline.

The memo indicated the possible target area could include locations in California.

Authorities said the bulletin contained no specific intelligence about timing, targets, or perpetrators and was distributed primarily to keep local law enforcement informed.

Officials also stressed that the information originated from an older, unverified tip rather than a confirmed operational plot.

California officials said they are monitoring the situation through the state’s emergency operations system.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said: “While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.”

Epstein Files May Have Been Touched In FBI Cyber Breach

A foreign hacker breached a server connected to the FBI’s New York Field Office in 2023 and may have accessed files related to the bureau’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.

The compromised system was tied to the FBI’s Child Exploitation Forensic Lab.

Officials said the server had been inadvertently left exposed, allowing a malicious actor to access the network before the breach was detected.

The FBI described the incident as “an isolated one” and said access to the attacker was quickly restricted and the affected network was secured.

The investigation into the breach remains ongoing, and it is not yet clear whether Epstein-related material was actually downloaded.

Pentagon Tells Congress Iran War Has Already Cost $11.3 Billion

Pentagon officials told members of Congress during a closed-door briefing that the first six days of the war with Iran have already cost more than $11.3 billion .

The estimate does not include several major costs, including the military buildup that occurred before strikes began.

Officials said the total cost of the conflict will likely rise significantly as additional expenses are calculated.

The figure underscores how rapidly the conflict is expanding from a military crisis into a major economic and political issue in Washington.

Attacks On Tankers Are Spreading Across The Gulf

Maritime security monitors reported that sea drones and explosive attacks have begun targeting commercial shipping across parts of the Persian Gulf.

Two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were attacked in Iraqi territorial waters and caught fire, forcing authorities to evacuate all 25 crew members.

Additional vessels have reported damage from projectiles or explosive devices near major shipping routes.

The incidents have heightened fears that the conflict could expand into a broader disruption of global energy supplies, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil passes.

White House Is Bracing For Political Blowback From Fuel Prices

Officials inside the Trump administration believe the surge in oil and gasoline prices caused by the war could create political pressure if the conflict continues.

The administration has reviewed multiple options to stabilize energy markets, including releasing crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary.”

Press Access Fight Erupts At The Pentagon

Pentagon staff barred press photographers from recent briefings after aides to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth objected to what they considered unflattering photos taken during an earlier session.

As a result, several briefings were documented only by Defense Department photographers rather than independent press photographers.

The decision sparked criticism from press freedom advocates, who warned the move could undermine transparency during a major military conflict.

Other Confirmed Developments

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow it to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Haitians after lower courts blocked the move.

A runoff election will take place April 7 in Georgia’s 14th congressional district between Republican Clay Fuller and Democrat Shawn Harris following the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

