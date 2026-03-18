by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

This is a rough afternoon.

We’ve got the intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard, refusing to clearly say Iran was an imminent threat, while at the same time the administration is asking everyone to just trust that this war was necessary.

Jerome Powell is warning that oil prices from this conflict are already pushing inflation expectations higher. Diesel just crossed $5. That hits trucking, food, everything.

Iran is now openly warning that energy sites across the Middle East could be targeted.

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Here’s your afternoon update:

Gabbard Ducks The Core Iran Question

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told senators that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was “obliterated” by last year’s strikes and that U.S. intelligence has seen no efforts to rebuild that enrichment capability since then . That is one of the clearest public acknowledgments yet that the administration’s own intelligence does not show Iran rebuilding the part of the program used to enrich uranium.

But when Sen. Jon Ossoff pressed her on whether the intelligence community had assessed Iran as an “imminent nuclear threat,” Gabbard refused to answer directly. She said: “The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president.” Ossoff pushed back, arguing that threat assessment is precisely the intelligence community’s job.

That matters because it cuts straight into the administration’s public case for war. Gabbard’s testimony, taken together, paints a picture of an Iranian program that is degraded, but not clearly established in the hearing as an imminent nuclear threat.

The same hearing also exposed another controversy. Sen. Mark Kelly questioned Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe about a Trump fundraising email that appeared to promise donors access to “private national security briefings.” Ratcliffe denied that supporters were receiving such briefings, while Gabbard said she was unfamiliar with the email and told Kelly he would need to provide it.

Powell Warns Oil Shock Could Reignite Inflation

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on March 18, 2026 , as war-driven energy prices and tariff-related goods inflation cloud the outlook. Chair Jerome Powell said: “While job gains have remained low, the unemployment rate has been little changed in recent months, and inflation remains somewhat elevated.”

Powell also said inflation in goods has been driven in part by tariffs: “These elevated readings largely reflect inflation in the goods sector, which has been boosted by the effects of tariffs.”

On energy, Powell warned that the Middle East shock is already feeding into inflation expectations: “Near-term measures of inflation expectations have risen in recent weeks, likely reflecting the substantial rise in oil prices caused by supply disruptions.”

Powell said it is still too early to determine the full economic impact of rising energy prices, but acknowledged they are likely to push inflation higher in the short term.

Wholesale Inflation Surged Again

New federal data showed the Producer Price Index rose 0.7% in February and 3.4% year over year , marking a continued acceleration in upstream inflation.

Final demand goods rose 1.1% , with food prices up 2.4% and energy up 2.3% .

A 48.9% spike in fresh and dry vegetable prices accounted for more than 20% of the monthly increase in goods.

Diesel fuel, gasoline, jet fuel, and eggs also rose, signaling broad-based cost pressure that could continue passing through to consumers.

Diesel Just Blew Past $5

U.S. diesel prices have crossed $5 per gallon , only the second time in history.

Prices have surged roughly 38% in a month , creating a major cost shock across transportation and logistics.

Diesel is critical for trucking, agriculture, and supply chains, meaning these increases are likely to ripple across the entire economy and push consumer prices higher.

Vance Admits Pain At The Pump

Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the economic strain from rising fuel prices, saying: “We’ve got a rough road ahead of us for the next few weeks, but it’s temporary.”

He added: “Look, gas prices are up. And we know they’re up, and we know that people are hurting because of it.”

Iran Threatens Gulf Energy Sites After South Pars Strike

Iran warned that energy infrastructure tied to the U.S. in the Middle East could become military targets following strikes on its South Pars gas field.

Warnings included potential attacks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE , with civilians urged to evacuate certain sites.

South Pars is part of the world’s largest natural gas reserve, and the strike has raised fears of a wider regional escalation targeting energy infrastructure.

Oil markets reacted immediately, with Brent crude surging toward $110 per barrel.

Trump’s ‘Just For Fun’ Remark Keeps Haunting Him

Trump said he might continue striking Iranian oil facilities “just for fun” in a recent interview.

The remark has drawn backlash as energy prices surge and the war’s economic consequences deepen.

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Mullin Hearing Erupts Over Temperament And Secret Travel

DHS nominee Sen. Markwayne Mullin faced intense scrutiny over his temperament, past statements, and claims about classified travel.

He refused to provide details about a trip he described as giving him the sense he had “smelled war,” citing classification.

Sen. Rand Paul signaled opposition and threatened to delay a committee vote unless more information is provided in a classified setting.

Concerns centered on whether Mullin’s past rhetoric and lack of transparency make him fit to lead DHS.

Trump PAC Email Sparks New Outrage

A Trump fundraising email promoted donor access to “private national security briefings.”

Lawmakers raised concerns about whether national security information was being used in fundraising.

The email used imagery tied to a dignified transfer, adding to the controversy.

Cesar Chavez Allegations Are Rocking His Legacy

Dolores Huerta accused Cesar Chavez of sexually abusing her, describing non-consensual encounters and saying she stayed silent for decades.

Broader allegations have surfaced claiming Chavez abused other women and underage girls.

Some claims remain uncorroborated, but the fallout has already led to canceled commemorations and backlash across the community.

ICE Detains DACA Father On The Way To The NICU

Juan Chavez Velasco, a longtime DACA recipient with no criminal record, was detained while trying to visit his premature newborn.

He said agents told him his status and family situation “doesn’t matter.”

He later said: “I never got to hold her.”

The case is raising concerns about how DACA protections are being applied.

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Tina Peters Cleared On Assault, Hit On Lesser Violation

Tina Peters was found not guilty of assault after a prison altercation.

She was found guilty of a lower-level violation for unauthorized absence .

The other inmate involved in the incident was not charged.

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