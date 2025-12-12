Good afternoon,

There is a lot to unpack this afternoon, and we apologize for the volume of emails. We were publishing all the Epstein-related photos released by the House Oversight Committee today, but the number of images made it impractical to include everything in a single Substack post. For clarity and accessibility, the release has been divided into two separate posts.

Epstein Photos Drop, More Files Due Soon

Preemption Push, DOJ Task Force Targets State Laws

Multiple outlets report President Trump signed an executive order designed to discourage state-level AI regulation, including direction to create a Justice Department effort aimed at challenging certain state AI laws. KCUR

Reuters previously reported a draft order that would seek to preempt state AI laws through lawsuits and potential federal funding leverage, and later reported the White House had paused a draft at one point. Reuters

FDA Warns May Change, Covid Vaccine Box Warning Reported

CNN described the FDA as considering a boxed warning for Covid-19 vaccines, and public health experts raised alarms in response. CNN

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker, Sanctions Expand To Maduro Relatives And Ships

Reuters reports the U.S. seized the oil supertanker Skipper near Venezuela and the vessel is heading toward the Houston area, with the cargo expected to be transferred offshore. Reuters

The U.S. Treasury announced fresh sanctions tied to Venezuela’s oil sector, and AP reports the sanctions include Maduro family members and additional entities. U.S. Department of the Treasury

Reuters reports the sanctions also target vessels and shipping firms accused of supporting Venezuelan oil movements, as U.S. pressure on Caracas intensifies. Reuters

DeSantis Administration Accused Of Routing Public Money Into Political Ads

The Miami Herald reports a state watchdog said the DeSantis administration diverted more than $30 million in public funds into political advertising, and it details how the funds allegedly moved and who benefited. Miami Herald

Greene’s Exit Looms, Speaker Fight Talk Resurfaces

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she will resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026, according to AP and other reporting. AP News

The New Republic reports Greene has discussed the idea of a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson, while also publicly downplaying efforts to organize a challenge. The New Republic

Trump Says He Would Pardon Tina Peters, But State Convictions Are Not Pardonable By A President

AP reports Trump said he would pardon Tina Peters, who was convicted for election-related crimes under Colorado law, and Colorado officials publicly responded that presidents cannot pardon state convictions. AP News

Judge Blocks ICE From Re-Detaining Without A Valid Removal Order

Reuters reports a federal judge ruled ICE cannot detain Kilmar Abrego Garcia without a valid removal order, blocking a re-arrest attempt under the circumstances described in the ruling. Reuters

Dems Allege VA Shared Foreign-Born Worker Data With Immigration Authorities

The Guardian reports Democratic lawmakers accused the Trump administration of improperly sharing a VA database involving foreign-born workers with immigration authorities, and it details the lawmakers’ claims and requests. The Guardian

Additional reporting summarizes the VA’s database effort and the concerns raised about how information could be used. Straight Arrow News

Historic Flooding Batters Western Washington

AP reports severe flooding in Western Washington forced evacuations, inundated multiple communities, and pushed rivers to or above historic levels. AP News

Reuters also reported widespread flooding and infrastructure disruptions across parts of the Pacific Northwest tied to intense rain and storm systems. Reuters

North Carolina Swing Voter Focus Group Flags “Nodding Off” Concerns

Axios reports North Carolina swing voters in an Engagious/Sago focus group raised affordability concerns and also reacted to reports and video of President Trump appearing to nod off during meetings. axios.com

