NEWS: ICE Agent Points Rifle at U.S. Citizen Recording in Illinois
Oct 7 | Journalist Laura N. Rodríguez Presa shares viral photo from Berwyn showing armed federal agent confronting civilian
A federal immigration agent was photographed pointing a rifle at a U.S. citizen who was recording from her vehicle in Berwyn, Illinois, according to journalist Laura N. Rodríguez Presa.
The woman, identified only as Jess, is a member of a local neighborhood patrol group that documents and shares ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) activity across the Chicago area. Rodríguez Presa wrote that Jess was filming when the armed agent aimed his weapon directly at her car.
The photo, posted this afternoon, shows a man in tactical uniform inside a gray Jeep-type vehicle, raising what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle toward the camera.
