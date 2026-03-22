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PW's avatar
PW
7h

This is going to be an unmitigated disaster. ICE is addicted to power mongering and violence.

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Daria Steigman's avatar
Daria Steigman
7h

Thanks, Sharad. Hopefully you're also finding time to breathe and decompress.

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