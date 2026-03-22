by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. Hope your Sunday is treating you well. There is a lot happening in the world right now and honestly some of it is hard to sit with. That is kind of why I started Centered America in the first place. Someone has to keep track of all of this and bring it to you straight. So here is your afternoon briefing. Take a breath, stay informed, and know that paying attention is one of the most important things you can do right now.

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Now here is your Sunday afternoon briefing.

Iran Breaches Israeli Air Defenses Near Nuclear Site, 180 Injured in Dimona and Arad

Iranian ballistic missiles struck the southern Israeli cities of Dimona and Arad late Saturday night, injuring at least 180 people, with several in serious condition including a young boy in Dimona and seven people seriously hurt in Arad, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba treated 175 people from both cities, with 36 remaining hospitalized as of Sunday morning.

In the city of Arad alone, 116 people were injured, with extensive damage reported across the city center. Three buildings were left badly damaged and in danger of collapsing, and rescue workers reported widespread destruction across at least 10 apartment buildings.

Both cities sit close to the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, which is Israel’s main nuclear research facility. Iranian state media said the strikes were aimed at the nuclear facility, in retaliation for an alleged U.S. strike on Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility earlier in the day. Israel denied any involvement in the Natanz strike.

The Israeli military said air defense systems were activated but failed to intercept the missiles, even though an IDF spokesman called the projectiles “not a special or unfamiliar type of munition.” Interceptors were launched in both cities but failed to hit the threats.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that Israel’s failure to intercept missiles in the “heavily protected Dimona area” was “a sign of entering a new phase of the battle.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not received any indication of damage to the nuclear research center, and reported no abnormal radiation levels. The IAEA Director General did stress that “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said more emergency crews were being sent to the scene, calling it “a very difficult evening” for the country and vowing to continue striking enemies on all fronts.

The war, now in its fourth week, has killed more than 1,500 people in Iran according to state media, including at least 200 children. In Israel, 15 civilians have been killed by Iranian missiles since hostilities began February 28. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed.

Sources: Times of Israel | NPR | Al Jazeera

Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran: Open the Strait or Lose Your Power Plants

Trump issued a major ultimatum on Truth Social: “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global chokepoint that supplies roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil. Traffic through the strait has been largely limited since early March, shortly after the war began.

Iran responded immediately and directly. An Iranian military spokesperson warned that if its fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked, “all energy and information technology infrastructure and desalination plants belonging to the United States and the Israeli entity in the region will be targeted.”

The Trump administration asked allied nations to send warships to protect tankers passing through the region, but other countries were unwilling to participate.

Trump’s claim that Iran has already “died” raised eyebrows given that his own Defense Department reportedly requested $200 billion in additional funds to continue the war effort.

G7 foreign ministers and the European Union jointly demanded an “immediate and unconditional” halt to Iranian attacks against allies in the Middle East, condemning strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Iraq.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the ongoing strikes, arguing that escalation is necessary to eventually reduce the conflict and that economic prosperity depends on national security. He was pressed on why Americans are facing higher energy costs despite promises of relief.

Senator Lindsey Graham compared a potential U.S. move against Iran’s Kharg Island, a major oil export hub, to the World War II battle of Iwo Jima, framing the operation as achievable despite its risks.

Sources: WLT Report | NPR

Trump Calls Democrats America’s “Greatest Enemy” After Declaring Iran Dead

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote: “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”

The post drew swift bipartisan criticism. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded, saying Trump “should keep his reckless mouth shut.”

Jeffries added: “It’s unfortunate that Republicans have decided that they would rather force TSA agents to work without pay, inconvenience millions of Americans all across the country and now potentially expose them to untrained ICE agents and create chaos at airports throughout the land rather than get ICE agents under control.”

The post came on the same day Trump shared a separate Truth Social message claiming he deserves a third presidential term as a “reward” for what he described as a stolen election. The U.S. Constitution bars any person from serving as president more than twice.

According to reports, Trump said he would be willing to run again if former President Obama became his opponent, and called a third term an “interesting idea,” though he has never given a direct answer when reporters have pressed him on it.

Sources: Mediaite | CNN

ICE Agents Deploying to Airports Monday to Check IDs Before TSA Screening

President Trump confirmed that ICE agents will report to airports starting Monday, a day after first threatening the move if Democrats did not agree to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Border Czar Tom Homan said ICE agents could guard exit lanes, freeing TSA officers to work screening lines, and also confirmed a second option: having ICE agents check passenger identification before travelers even reach the TSA screening area, something Homan framed as making ICE “a force multiplier.”

Homan did not rule out immigration enforcement during the airport deployments: “We do immigration enforcement at airports all the time. So it’s not going to change,” he told CNN. Trump had previously stated in a Truth Social post Saturday that ICE agents would arrest undocumented immigrants at airports, with what he called “heavy emphasis on those from Somalia.”

Former TSA Administrator John Pistole warned this could create a serious safety gap. TSA officers go through four to six months of specialized training to detect explosives and weapons. ICE agents have not undergone that certification process. “If I’m getting on a flight tomorrow, I want to know that the people doing the screening are qualified, that it’s not their first day on the job,” Pistole told Axios.

The TSA officers’ union was even more direct. Union chief Kelley said in a statement: “ICE agents are not trained or certified in aviation security. TSA officers spend months learning to detect explosives, weapons, and threats specifically designed to evade detection at checkpoints. You cannot improvise that.” He added: “Putting untrained personnel at security checkpoints does not fill a gap. It creates one.”

About 50,000 TSA employees across the country have been forced to work without pay for more than a month due to the partial government shutdown. Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport wrapped from one end of the airport to the other on Sunday, and some airports reported wait times of three or more hours.

The shutdown began after Democrats refused to fund DHS until it changed its immigration enforcement policies, following a violent crackdown in Minnesota where two U.S. citizens were shot and killed by ICE agents. Republicans rejected Democratic offers to fund TSA and other non-ICE parts of DHS separately.

Jeffries said: “The last thing that the American people need are for untrained ICE agents to be deployed at airports all across the country.”

Pistole’s worst-case scenario: an untrained screener misses a weapon or explosive, and a terrorist exploits the gap. He also warned of potential confrontations between ICE agents and travelers already hostile toward the agency.

Sources: PBS | Fortune | Axios | CNBC

Cuba Says Its Military Is Actively Preparing for U.S. Attack

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that Cuba’s military is actively preparing for conflict. “Our military is always prepared, and in fact it is preparing these days for the possibility of military aggression,” he said. “We would be naive” not to consider the possibility of conflict, he added, “looking at what’s happening around the world.”

The warning came days after Trump told reporters: “I do believe I’ll be the honor of — having the honor of taking Cuba. That’d be a good hon — that’s a big honor. I mean, whether I free it, take it. I think I can do anything I want with it.”

Cossío firmly ruled out regime change as part of any negotiations. “Cuba is a sovereign country and has the right to be a sovereign country and has the right to self-determination,” he said. “Cuba would not accept to become a vassal state or a dependent state from any other country or any other superpower.”

On Cuba’s crippling energy crisis, Cossío said the U.S. is threatening countries that might sell fuel to Cuba with economic consequences, and the island has not received fuel in a long time as a result: “It is very severe, and we are acting as proactively as we can to cope with the situation.” He added that the U.S. boycott “cannot be sustained forever.”

Cuba’s power grid collapsed for the third time in March on Saturday, knocking out electricity for a nation of nearly 10 million people. There have been seven nationwide blackouts since 2024, forcing Cubans to worry about spoiled food, hospital disruptions, and total failure of transportation and education systems.

Cuba’s economy has worsened sharply since the Trump administration captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January. Venezuelan oil supplies, which had propped up the island’s economy for years, have since been cut off.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that Cuba is “in a lot of trouble, and the people in charge are — they don’t know how to fix it, so they have to get new people in charge.” Cossío shot back that regime change is not on the table under any circumstances.

Sources: NBC News | Bloomberg | Yahoo News

Robert Mueller Dies at 81; Trump Celebrates His Death, Bush Mourns a Hero

Former FBI Director and Special Counsel Robert Mueller died Friday night at the age of 81, according to his family, who released a statement Saturday: “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Sources told MS Now that Mueller had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for years.

Trump posted on Truth Social minutes after news of the death broke: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” The post was signed “President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Mueller led the FBI for 12 years, from just before the September 11, 2001 attacks through 2013, guiding the bureau through its transformation into a counterterrorism agency. He later served as special counsel, leading a 22-month investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His probe resulted in charges against 34 individuals and three companies, including six Trump associates.

Mueller’s final report found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, though it declined to make a traditional prosecutorial decision on whether Trump had obstructed justice, citing Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president.

Before entering public life, Mueller served in the Marines, earning a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart for wounds received in combat in Vietnam.

Former President George W. Bush expressed deep sadness over Mueller’s passing, praising his dedication to public service and his leadership of the FBI in the aftermath of September 11.

Former Marine and Senate candidate Seth Moulton responded to Trump’s post: “Whether you support the President or not, you know this comment is disgusting. Robert Mueller earned a Bronze Star with valor and a Purple Heart as a Marine fighting for this country. He was a great American. Donald Trump is a horrible human being and an embarrassment to the United States.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune declined to comment on Trump’s Truth Social post, telling reporters “I got no words” before walking away.

Sources: Axios | CNN | France 24

Underground Railroad Museum Sues Trump Administration Over Canceled Grant

An Underground Railroad museum in New York filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that federal grant funding was canceled in violation of constitutional protections. The museum argues the cancellation was motivated by the administration’s opposition to DEI programs and targeted Black history institutions specifically.

The canceled funding has disrupted the museum’s expansion plans and day-to-day operations. The case is part of a broader wave of legal challenges over the administration’s rollback of diversity-related federal funding.

Texas Senate Race Headed to May 26 Runoff as Trump Stays Out

The Republican primary for Texas’s open U.S. Senate seat is headed to a runoff on May 26 between incumbent Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Trump posted on Truth Social that “anyone” could defeat Democratic candidate Talarico but has not issued a formal endorsement in the GOP primary.

Federal Charges Dropped Against Woman Wrongly Accused in Anti-ICE Protest

Federal prosecutors dropped all charges against a woman accused of participating in an anti-ICE church protest after evidence confirmed she was not involved. The case appears to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, possibly connected to cellphone location data and resemblance to someone seen in protest footage. The charges were dismissed permanently, barring them from ever being refiled.

The case has raised serious questions about the methods investigators used to identify and charge protest participants, and about the broader conduct of federal enforcement actions targeting immigration-related demonstrations.

Volunteer Firefighter Shortage Puts Rural Communities at Risk

Volunteer firefighter numbers have dropped sharply across the United States over the past decade, with some departments in rural areas closing entirely. States like New York are reporting their lowest volunteer levels in decades.

Officials warn that the shortage is already leading to slower emergency response times in rural communities, where volunteers make up the backbone of fire protection. Rising living costs and the significant time demands of the role are the two primary factors driving people away from volunteering.

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Sources

Iran / Israel War

Trump / Democrats Post

ICE at Airports

Cuba

Robert Mueller