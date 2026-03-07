by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Regime Change In Iran Considered Unlikely

A classified assessment produced by the National Intelligence Council and representing the consensus of all 18 U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that even a large-scale U.S. military assault on Iran would be unlikely to remove the country’s entrenched clerical and military leadership.

The report also found that even if Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed, Iran’s leadership structure would likely follow established succession procedures designed to maintain continuity of power.

Intelligence analysts also judged it unlikely that Iran’s fragmented opposition groups would be able to take control of the country even after a major military shock.

Deadly School Strike Under Investigation

A strike during the opening phase of the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign in Iran hit an elementary school in Minab, killing more than 160 people according to early casualty estimates.

Officials briefed members of Congress that American forces were operating in the area at the time of the strike.

An investigation is underway into whether faulty intelligence, targeting errors, or technical failures contributed to the incident.

Witness accounts say the school had previously been built on land that once housed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps installation that had reportedly been closed for roughly 15 years.

Russia Providing Intelligence To Iran

U.S. officials say Russia has been providing Iran with intelligence that includes the locations and movements of American military assets in the Middle East.

The intelligence reportedly includes targeting information about U.S. warships and aircraft operating in the region.

Officials believe the information may be helping Iran conduct more precise attacks against American forces and military infrastructure.

Trump Escalates War Demands

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will stop attacking neighboring countries unless those countries initiate attacks on Iran.

He rejected President Donald Trump’s demand that Iran agree to “unconditional surrender.”

Trump has said that “unconditional surrender” would mean destroying Iran’s ability to fight rather than requiring a formal surrender ceremony.

Trump has also warned that Iran could face significantly expanded destruction if the conflict continues.

Lindsey Graham Quietly Pressed For Military Action

Senator Lindsey Graham played a key role behind the scenes advocating for U.S. strikes against Iran.

He traveled to Israel several times in recent weeks and met with Israeli intelligence officials.

Graham also spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while encouraging the Israeli government to lobby Trump for military action.

Domestic Terror Threat Concerns Rise

U.S. security officials have warned that the conflict with Iran could increase the risk of retaliatory attacks inside the United States.

Officials say the threats could involve cyberattacks, lone-actor violence, or attacks linked to Iranian-aligned groups.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies have increased monitoring and counterterrorism preparedness as tensions escalate.

Six U.S. Reservists Killed In Drone Attack

Six U.S. Army Reservists from the 103rd Sustainment Command were killed in an Iranian drone strike targeting Port Shuaiba in Kuwait.

The soldiers’ remains were returned to the United States in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base.

President Donald Trump attended the ceremony honoring the service members killed in the attack.

U.S. And Ecuador Strike Narco-Terror Network

U.S. forces carried out a strike in Ecuador alongside Ecuadorian military units targeting a narco-terrorist supply complex.

The operation was conducted at the request of Ecuador’s government as part of a broader campaign to dismantle drug trafficking networks across the region.

Officials said additional operations are likely as the United States expands cooperation with regional partners.

Oil Shock Sends Markets Lower

U.S. stocks fell sharply as oil prices surged above $90 per barrel amid the escalating war with Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped roughly 453 points and posted its worst week since April.

The market decline also followed a weak jobs report showing U.S. employers cut 92,000 jobs while unemployment rose to 4.4 percent.

Gasoline And Airfare Prices Climb

Rising oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict have pushed U.S. gasoline prices above $3.30 per gallon nationally.

Airlines are also facing rising jet fuel costs, which have jumped about 15 percent in the past week.

Airline executives warn the increase will likely translate into higher ticket prices for travelers.

Justice Department Releases Epstein-Related Files

Newly released Justice Department documents include interview summaries from a woman who alleged Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager after being introduced by Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegations have not been substantiated and Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The release of the files has intensified scrutiny over how the Justice Department handled Epstein-related records.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Subpoenaed

The House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein-related documents.

Lawmakers are seeking additional records and testimony about whether materials were withheld from Congress.

Kristi Noem Fallout Continues

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s removal followed mounting frustration inside the White House and Congress over her leadership at the department.

A key turning point came during congressional testimony about a $220 million Department of Homeland Security advertising campaign.

Senator John Kennedy criticized the spending and said the advertisements primarily boosted Noem’s personal visibility while putting the administration in a difficult political position.

Deaf Child Deportation Sparks Outrage

A six-year-old Deaf child who attended the California School for the Deaf in Fremont was deported to Colombia after immigration authorities detained the family during a routine check-in.

California education officials say the child was deported without critical communication devices and support services.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and other officials are calling for the child to be returned to the United States.

FDA Oversight Gap Raises Food Safety Concerns

An investigation found that more than 100 substances used in U.S. foods, supplements, and beverages entered the market without formal safety review by the Food and Drug Administration.

Companies have been able to introduce ingredients through the “generally recognized as safe” designation, which allows them to self-certify certain chemicals without mandatory FDA approval.

Michigan Tornado Kills Several Residents

Severe storms and tornadoes struck southern Michigan, killing at least four people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Buildings were heavily damaged, trees were downed, and widespread power outages were reported across the region.

Utah Measles Outbreak Expands

Utah’s measles outbreak has reached 358 confirmed cases since it began last summer.

More than 120 people have visited emergency rooms and at least 31 have been hospitalized.

Health officials say most infections involve individuals who were not vaccinated.

Tariff Refunds Delayed

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told a federal court it cannot immediately begin refunding tariffs that were ruled illegal.

The agency said it needs roughly 45 days to create a system capable of processing refunds tied to about $166 billion in tariffs covering more than 53 million import entries.

Civil Rights Leaders Honor Jesse Jackson

A memorial service in Chicago honored civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Former President Barack Obama said Jackson’s presidential campaigns in the 1980s helped pave the way for future Black leaders, including himself.

Olympic Champion Rejects White House Visit

U.S. Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn said she will not accept a White House invitation after winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Glenn said athletes have the right to decide what causes or political leaders they want to endorse.

