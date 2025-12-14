NEWS: Manhunt Continues After Brown University Shooting

Hey everyone,

I want to share one more update with you on the mass shooting at Brown University. As of now, the shooter has not been caught, which is unusual in a mass casualty situation like this. There was also real confusion early on, including statements from the President that a suspect was in custody, which were later walked back by authorities. That kind of mixed messaging added to the uncertainty during an already frightening situation.

What Happened

Two students were killed and nine people were injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island , according to officials. Reuters

The attack happened at the Barus & Holley engineering building while final exams were taking place. Reuters

Victims

Officials said eight people were critically wounded , and a ninth person was injured by bullet fragments . Reuters

Brown President Christina Paxson said “all or nearly all of the victims were students.” Reuters

Suspect Status

Providence officials said the shooter is still at large . Mayor Brett Smiley said, “The individual responsible is still at large.” Reuters

Police are looking for a male dressed in black , and officials said they were releasing video of the suspect. Reuters

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot after leaving the building. Reuters

Campus and City Response

Brown told students and staff to shelter in place as law enforcement searched buildings and the surrounding neighborhood. Reuters

Officials said multiple agencies, including federal support, were assisting in the search. Reuters

Correction to Early Reports

Officials said there was early confusion about a suspect being in custody, but later confirmed no shooter was in custody. AP News

