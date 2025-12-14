NEWS: Manhunt Continues After Brown University Shooting

Hey everyone,
I want to share one more update with you on the mass shooting at Brown University. As of now, the shooter has not been caught, which is unusual in a mass casualty situation like this. There was also real confusion early on, including statements from the President that a suspect was in custody, which were later walked back by authorities. That kind of mixed messaging added to the uncertainty during an already frightening situation.
What Happened
Two students were killed and nine people were injured in a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, according to officials. Reuters
The attack happened at the Barus & Holley engineering building while final exams were taking place. Reuters
Victims
Officials said eight people were critically wounded, and a ninth person was injured by bullet fragments. Reuters
Brown President Christina Paxson said “all or nearly all of the victims were students.” Reuters
Suspect Status
Providence officials said the shooter is still at large. Mayor Brett Smiley said, “The individual responsible is still at large.” Reuters
Police are looking for a male dressed in black, and officials said they were releasing video of the suspect. Reuters
Authorities said the suspect fled on foot after leaving the building. Reuters
Campus and City Response
Brown told students and staff to shelter in place as law enforcement searched buildings and the surrounding neighborhood. Reuters
Officials said multiple agencies, including federal support, were assisting in the search. Reuters
Correction to Early Reports
Officials said there was early confusion about a suspect being in custody, but later confirmed no shooter was in custody. AP News
