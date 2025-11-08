Good evening!

Before we get into the news, welcome to Centered America!

Centered America is a non-profit organization uniting disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the Democratic Party into one that truly represents the people. We defend constitutional and democratic principles, fight oligarchy and fascism, and empower citizens through truth, activism, and engagement to protect our democracy.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

SNAP payments hang in the balance. Despite a court order requiring full food benefits, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to halt the distribution of November SNAP payments. Officials told states they would issue full aid “temporarily,” while insisting funds only cover partial assistance. Millions of low-income families remain caught in the shutdown’s standoff.

Universities push back against political control. Students, faculty, and staff at more than 100 U.S. campuses held coordinated protests condemning Trump’s higher-education “compact.” They called for academic freedom, affordability, and protection for vulnerable students as the administration pressures schools to align with its ideological agenda.

Flights canceled as shutdown strains aviation system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned flight cancellations could rise to 15–20% as air traffic controllers continue working unpaid. The FAA has already reduced capacity at dozens of major airports, causing roughly 800 cancellations Friday.

State Department accused of medical discrimination. New guidance allows visa officers to deny applicants who are obese or have certain medical conditions, citing long-term healthcare costs. Critics argue the policy is discriminatory and excessively broad.

Trump praises Orbán, weighs oil exemption for Hungary. In a White House meeting, Trump commended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s immigration stance and suggested exempting Hungary from U.S. Russian oil sanctions, signaling another break from allied policy.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here , but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

Defense Department overhaul shifts to “warfighting” model. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a major change in how the Pentagon buys weapons, replacing its traditional acquisition process with a faster, centralized wartime model. The move follows a Trump executive order to streamline procurement using commercial tech.

White House pushes back on healthcare subsidies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered to reopen the government if Republicans agreed to extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies for one year. Republicans rejected the proposal, deepening the budget impasse.

Trump orders DOJ to probe meatpacking giants. The president directed the Justice Department to investigate major beef producers, including Tyson and Cargill, accusing them of price fixing and supply manipulation. Both companies recently reached settlements over similar allegations.

Judge blocks partisan edits at Education Department. A federal judge ruled that the Department of Education violated workers’ First Amendment rights by inserting partisan anti-Democrat messaging into furloughed employees’ out-of-office replies during the shutdown.

Trump issues high-profile pardons. Former NYPD officer Michael McMahon, convicted of acting as an unregistered agent for China in the Operation Fox Hunt case, received a full pardon after lobbying Trump allies. Trump also pardoned former Mets star Darryl Strawberry for past tax and drug convictions, citing his faith and sobriety.

Cornell strikes deal to restore federal funds. Cornell University reached a settlement with the Trump administration restoring more than $250 million in research funding in exchange for admissions data and renewed agricultural research commitments.

Opera weighs exit from Kennedy Center. The Washington National Opera is considering leaving the Kennedy Center following Trump’s self-appointment as chair, which triggered plummeting ticket sales, donor withdrawals, and internal unrest.

Public confidence falls to new lows. Consumer sentiment has dropped to its weakest level since 2022. With job growth slowing, layoffs rising, and federal data blackouts deepening uncertainty, Americans across all demographics report growing anxiety about the economy.

Walmart Thanksgiving bundle sparks controversy. Trump cited Walmart’s 25% cheaper Thanksgiving meal as evidence of a “golden age” economy, but critics note the basket is smaller and contains fewer items than last year’s, skewing the comparison.

Stefanik enters New York governor’s race. Representative Elise Stefanik formally launched her campaign for New York governor, branding herself as an “ultra-MAGA” candidate while seeking key GOP endorsements.

Centered America T-Shirts!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America