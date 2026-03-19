by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon

As much as the United States government wants you to believe it, the war is not stabilizing. We are seeing new signals about a possible ground phase, more direct hits on infrastructure, and rising pressure on global energy that is raising prices at the pump. There is only so much time before grocery prices rise exponentially.

This report keeps you up to speed on everything that’s going on today.

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Ground War Signal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated the war may move beyond airstrikes, saying: “There has to be a ground component as well. There are many possibilities for this ground component, and I take the liberty of not sharing with you all those possibilities.”

The statement marks a shift from a purely aerial campaign toward a potential expanded phase of operations that has not yet been publicly detailed.

In the same appearance, Netanyahu opened with a pointed line that drew attention across Israeli and international coverage: “First of all, I just want to say that I’m alive and you’re all witnesses.”

Trump Rules Out Troops, For Now

Asked whether the U.S. would deploy troops to the region, Trump said: “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you, but I’m not putting troops.”

Pearl Harbor Remark

During a meeting with Japan’s prime minister, Trump defended not informing allies in advance of strikes, saying: “We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Trump Hints At Nuclear Escalation

In the same appearance, Trump said: “Some of this weaponry is unthinkable. You don’t even want to know about it. Oh, you could end this thing in two seconds if you wanted to.”

The statement seems to allude to nuclear arms.

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Pentagon Cash Shock

The Pentagon is seeking more than $200 billion in additional funding tied to the war and broader military needs.

Gas Spike

U.S. gas prices have surged sharply since the start of the war, rising from under $3 per gallon to the high $3 range nationally.

The most recent widely reported national average sits around $3.83 to $3.88 per gallon, the highest in over a year.

Oil Shock

Strikes targeting energy infrastructure across the region have driven oil and gas prices higher and raised fears of long-term supply disruption.

Energy analysts warn of continued volatility and upward pressure on prices as the conflict escalates.

Jeff Currie on the price of oil: "This is the opposite of Covid. Get long, buckle your seatbelt and hang on for the ride."

Radar Sites Hit

Analysis of satellite imagery and verified video indicates at least 10 radar sites used by the U.S. and its allies have been struck by Iranian drones or missiles since the start of the war.

F-35 Incident

A U.S. F-35 made an emergency landing during a combat mission after an in-flight issue, with suspected enemy fire cited as a possible cause.

Iran says it struck the aircraft and has included footage of the strike. The incident remains under investigation.

Drones Over Fort McNair

Unidentified drones were detected over Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, where Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio live.

The incident has raised security concerns amid fears of potential escalation onto U.S. soil.

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Gulf Energy Panic

Strikes on major gas and energy facilities across the Gulf have escalated the conflict and raised fears of global supply disruption.

Damage to infrastructure has triggered warnings of broader economic shock.

A plan has been proposed to evacuate around 20,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the conflict.

Gabbard Splits From Israel

Tulsi Gabbard said U.S. and Israeli objectives in the war are not the same.

She stated that Israel is focused on targeting leadership, while the U.S. is focused on degrading military capabilities such as missiles and naval forces.

China And Regional Response

China condemned strikes targeting Iranian officials and called for a ceasefire.

Gulf nations have warned that attacks on energy infrastructure threaten global stability and could lead to wider escalation.

Bondi Impeachment Fight

Articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi cite: “defiance of the Oversight’s Committee’s subpoena to release the full, unredacted Epstein files, defiance of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, abuse of investigatory and prosecutorial authority, defiance of federal court orders, and perjury in congressional testimony.”

Lawmakers also accused her of refusing to commit to appearing for testimony under oath.

Lewandowski Contracting Allegations

Congressional oversight officials said Corey Lewandowski exercised “outsized and undue influence” over Department of Homeland Security operations.

Multiple DHS contractors and industry sources alleged that Corey Lewandowski, a close Trump ally serving in a senior advisory role at the Department of Homeland Security, sought or indirectly encouraged payments or consulting arrangements in exchange for influencing government contracts.

Several companies said they were pressured to hire consultants tied to Lewandowski or risk losing contract opportunities, while others reported being excluded after refusing.

Lewandowski has denied all allegations and says he never received any payments.

Concerns center on alleged involvement in contracting decisions and potential conflicts tied to financial interests.

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British Journalist Close Call

A journalist reporting in southern Lebanon was caught in close proximity to a strike during live coverage.

Separate reporting confirms that media personnel were injured during an attack near the al-Qasmiya bridge.

Taylor Frankie Paul Controversy

Leaked footage from 2023 shows Taylor Frankie Paul throwing chairs and engaging in a physical altercation with Dakota Mortensen while a child was nearby.

The incident is part of a broader domestic assault investigation involving both individuals.

ABC has canceled her upcoming season of The Bachelorette following the controversy.

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