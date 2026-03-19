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Cecilia's avatar
Cecilia
7m

Japan knows all about surprise? wtf? That was 80 years ago. Is anyone still alive from that era?

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SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
5m

I will be blunt, the US involvement in the war on Iran is nothing more than a diversion from Israel and it's ambitions to create a greater Israel with its invasion of Lebanon. While, everyone is focusing their attention on the US actions to the east of Israel, Israel has the cover it needs to fulfill its aims with respect to their greater Israel project. Does Trump or the military really understand their roles? I think we are being played for chumps by Israel, under Netanyahu and the far-right extremist of the Israeli government.

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