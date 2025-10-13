North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature has announced plans to redraw the state’s congressional map once again. This is a blatant mid-decade gerrymander aimed at consolidating power ahead of the 2026 elections.

The move comes less than two years after the state’s current map (already giving Republicans 10 of 14 U.S. House seats) was approved in 2023. GOP leaders now say they intend to “finish the job” and flip at least one more Democratic district, most notably targeting Rep. Don Davis’s 1st District, a historically competitive seat in eastern North Carolina.

Lawmakers plan to vote on the new map next week, according to NC Newsline and WUNC, bypassing Democratic Governor Josh Stein, whose veto power does not extend to redistricting measures. Party leaders are framing the move as a necessary response to redistricting efforts in Democratic-led states like California and New York, saying they will not “unilaterally disarm” as the 2026 election cycle approaches.

The redistricting is a direct assault on fair representation, one that could dilute minority voting power and further erode democratic norms in a state already at the center of national gerrymandering battles.

The decision reignites the legal tensions that defined Moore v. Harper, a 2023 Supreme Court case originating from North Carolina, where the justices ruled that state courts have the authority to review redistricting maps under state constitutions. If the new map passes, Democrats are expected to file immediate legal challenges, citing potential violations of the Voting Rights Act and racial gerrymandering precedents set in Cooper v. Harris.

If the GOP succeeds, North Carolina’s delegation could shift from 10–4 to 11–3 in favor of Republicans, further bolstering President Trump’s congressional support as his administration continues to consolidate political control across state institutions.

