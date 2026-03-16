by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

A lot has developed today across the United States and globally, far beyond the war dominating the headlines.

A prolonged government shutdown is now disrupting airports nationwide as hundreds of TSA officers quit after missing paychecks. A leaked database has revealed hundreds of millions of dollars in DHS contracts tied to new AI surveillance systems. Protests have erupted in Vermont after a controversial ICE raid detained immigrants who were not the person agents were looking for.

There are also major developments in immigration policy, foreign policy, and security tensions from Taiwan to North Korea.

Below is a full breakdown of the biggest stories developing tonight.

Please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public.

Get 5% off forever

U.S. War Deaths Rise After Iraq Crash

The Pentagon identified six U.S. Air Force crew members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq during support operations tied to the Iran war: Maj. John A. Klinner, Capt. Ariana G. Savino, Tech. Sgt. Ashley G. Pruitt, Capt. Seth R. Koval, Capt. Curtis J. Angst and Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons.

Officials said the crash was not caused by hostile fire and remains under investigation.

Their deaths come as the number of U.S. service members killed since the conflict began Feb. 28 has climbed into the double digits.

Family members of Simmons criticized the conflict and said the war was unnecessary and that his death could have been prevented.

Oil Futures Surge Above $100 As Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Worsens

U.S. crude oil climbed 2.64% to $101.32 per barrel by 6:15 p.m. ET, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 2.94% to $106.17 per barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply , and severe disruption there has triggered emergency measures including large releases of strategic reserves.

Energy industry leaders warned that the crisis could worsen if shipping through the strait remains disrupted.

U.S. Pushes Naval Coalition To Protect Oil Tankers

U.S. officials say the administration is preparing to announce as soon as this week that several countries have agreed in principle to form a maritime coalition to escort commercial ships and oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz along Iran’s coast.

Several countries have been asked to contribute naval forces to protect shipping along Iran’s coastline.

No government has publicly committed to joining the escort operation so far.

FCC Warning To Broadcasters Triggers Bipartisan Outrage

FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned that broadcasters could face license consequences if they air what the agency considers “fake news” or distortions about the Iran war.

The warning triggered immediate backlash from lawmakers in both parties.

The move could violate the First Amendment and amount to government pressure on the press.

Please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public. Get 5% off forever

Kushner Fundraising Raises Conflict Concerns

Jared Kushner, serving as the president’s Middle East envoy, has been seeking billions of dollars in funding for his private equity firm Affinity Partners .

The fundraising effort targets foreign governments and sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The overlap between diplomatic responsibilities and private fundraising has drawn scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest.

Immigration Crackdown Collides With Farm Labor Shortage

The administration is expanding changes to the H-2A agricultural visa program to make it cheaper and easier for farms to hire temporary migrant workers.

Officials acknowledged that immigration raids, deportations and stricter border enforcement have worsened labor shortages in agriculture.

The new rules lower wage requirements in many states and allow housing to count as part of worker compensation.

Critics say the changes could reduce wages for U.S. farmworkers while increasing reliance on migrant labor.

DHS Leak Reveals Massive Expansion Of AI Surveillance

Leaked records from the Department of Homeland Security’s technology incubator reveal more than $845 million in surveillance-related contracts over two decades.

Projects include airport passenger monitoring systems, biometric phone scanning technology and software designed to analyze nationwide 911 data.

Civil liberties advocates warn the technology could expand predictive policing and large scale government surveillance.

ICE Raid Sparks Major Protest In Vermont

Hundreds of demonstrators protested in Burlington after an ICE operation in nearby South Burlington resulted in the detention of three immigrants.

The man agents were originally seeking was not found.

Protesters criticized local police after officers used tear gas, flash bangs and force to clear crowds during the confrontation.

TSA Shutdown Fallout Creates Airport Chaos

A partial government shutdown has left roughly 50,000 TSA officers working without pay .

More than 300 TSA workers have already quit , creating major staffing shortages.

Travelers reported long security lines and delays at major airports including Atlanta, Chicago, Austin and Philadelphia.

Airline CEOs have urged Congress to end the funding standoff before travel disruptions worsen.

Please consider supporting our mission at Centered America by becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps us continue reporting, investigating, and bringing clear, independent information to the public. Get 5% off forever

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Family In West Bank

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian father, mother and two young children when soldiers fired on a vehicle during an operation in the village of Tammun in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli officials said troops opened fire after perceiving the car as an immediate threat.

Two other children survived the shooting with injuries.

The military said the circumstances of the incident are under review.

Chinese Military Flights Surge Near Taiwan

Taiwan reported 26 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating near the island.

Sixteen of the aircraft entered parts of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

The surge followed an unusual two week drop in Chinese military flights.

Analysts say the earlier lull may have been linked to China’s legislative meetings or shifting military training cycles.

North Korea Displays Strike Capabilities In Missile Test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter were shown observing missile tests during a military demonstration.

State media said the rockets destroyed a target island during the exercise.

The demonstration showcased North Korea’s advancing rocket and strike capabilities.

Wright-Patterson UFO Mystery Revived After General Disappears

The disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland , a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, has renewed attention on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Ohio installation has long been tied to UFO speculation because of claims that debris from the 1947 Roswell crash was secretly transported there.

The U.S. military has repeatedly denied possessing extraterrestrial technology.

Gingrich Floats Nuclear Explosion Canal Idea

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich suggested using thermonuclear explosions to carve a new canal that could bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

He proposed detonations through allied territory to create a shipping route wider and deeper than existing waterways.

The idea circulated widely online as the shipping crisis intensified.

Canada Signals Distance From Military Escalation

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized diplomacy and de-escalation in response to the widening Middle East conflict.

Canadian officials have focused on preventing a broader regional war and protecting civilians.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources

War And Military

Energy Crisis And Strait Of Hormuz

Hormuz Naval Coalition

FCC Warning

Farmworker Visa Changes

DHS Surveillance Leak

Airport Shutdown Fallout

West Bank Shooting

Taiwan Military Activity

North Korea Missile Test

Wright-Patterson Disappearance

Gingrich Canal Proposal