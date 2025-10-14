As Arizona’s election officials confirm Adelita Grijalva’s decisive win, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is refusing to swear her in, leaving Arizona’s 7th District without representation in Congress.

Johnson’s office insists that no new members can be seated until the House reconvenes from recess amid the ongoing federal government shutdown. But Arizona officials and Democrats are calling the delay unconstitutional and politically motivated, noting that Grijalva’s certification is complete and that the House has previously sworn in new members during pro forma sessions.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has threatened to sue if Johnson does not provide a timetable for Grijalva’s swearing-in within days.

Sources close to Democratic leadership believe Johnson’s refusal may be tied to political strategy. Grijalva’s vote could give Democrats enough signatures to force a discharge petition on the release of Jeffrey Epstein case files, a move the Speaker is reportedly trying to delay.

If Johnson continues to defy certification, the standoff could escalate into a constitutional fight over representation and the limits of House authority during a shutdown.

