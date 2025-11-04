Federal workers across the country are facing growing uncertainty after the Trump administration circulated new notices suggesting that furloughed employees might not automatically receive back pay once the government reopens. The move marks a sharp shift from how previous shutdowns were handled and has drawn criticism from lawmakers and worker unions who argue that existing law guarantees those payments.

According to reporting from The Washington Post, several agencies sent out updated furlough notices on November 4 that omit prior language promising back pay. The notices come amid internal guidance from the Office of Management and Budget questioning whether the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, which mandates retroactive pay for federal workers following a lapse in appropriations, requires automatic disbursement without explicit congressional authorization.

The administration’s interpretation has fueled outrage among both Democrats and some Republicans, who insist the law’s wording is clear. The dispute could spark lawsuits if the government refuses to pay furloughed employees after the shutdown ends.

The Trump White House has not committed to honoring back pay. During recent remarks, the president said, “There are some people that don’t deserve to be taken care of… we’ll take care of them in a different way,” according to TIME.

The federal government has been shut down since October 1, 2025, after budget negotiations collapsed. Hundreds of thousands of workers have now missed multiple pay periods. Some agencies continue to pay “excepted” employees (those working without pay during the shutdown) but the fate of furloughed workers remains unclear.

Reuters reported that the administration began questioning the automatic nature of back pay as early as October 7, citing internal discussions about whether the 2019 law creates a binding obligation or depends on future congressional appropriations. The Office of Management and Budget has not publicly released its legal opinion, but unions representing federal employees are preparing to challenge any refusal to compensate workers once the shutdown concludes.

For now, the ambiguity has left many federal employees uncertain about how they will recover financially.

Sources: Washington Post, Reuters, TIME, The Guardian, Federal News Network

