Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ms.JP's avatar
Ms.JP
7m

Fer at should be cut until reopening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ms.JP's avatar
Ms.JP
7m

He is robbing us .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture