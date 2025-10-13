Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

With Oct 18 marking the date for the No Kings 2.0 protests, signals from inside the Trump administration suggest rising unease over what organizers say could draw millions nationwide.

We want to remind you that Centered America will stand with protesters across the country demanding accountability, equality, and the restoration of democratic principles.

We will be out there protesting.

Inside the Tension

Reports have surfaced that top officials are scrambling to frame the narrative in advance. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy claimed the movement is “part of antifa” and floated allegations that protesters are “paid.” Some in the administration are warning of disrupted paychecks and government functions if the protests gain steam.

Meanwhile, GOP leaders like Speaker Mike Johnson are publicly labeling the protests as “hate America” rallies and accusing organizers of aligning with extremist groups.

Political operatives in and around the White House are reportedly pushing internal memos on “discrediting” the protests, suggesting “intentional coordination” or “outside funding” as levers to dampen turnout.

The Movement Strikes Back

Organizers and allied groups respond that the charges are predictable and politically motivated. They point to the original No Kings Day on June 14, where protests in more than 2,100 cities drew at least 8 million participants, with strong turnouts in New York, Los Angeles, and elsewhere.

Supporters say the movement is grassroots, decentralized, and committed to nonviolent assembly, rejecting labeling as extremist or foreign-funded.

What to Watch This Weekend

Turnout : Will this wave exceed June’s totals? Organizers are banking on it, some public materials target “10+ million” participants.

Security & Policing : Will federal or state law enforcement get more aggressive? Some proposals circulating in GOP circles suggest invoking insurrection act.

Messaging War : The struggle to control media framing is heating up, calling it “antifa,” “paid protesters,” “extremist fronts.”

Incidents & Policing: In past No Kings events, incidents ranged from motorists hitting protesters to clashes in cities like Los Angeles.

