In a closed-door meeting with Republican senators, President Donald Trump conceded that the ongoing government shutdown is politically damaging the GOP, saying, “If you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans.” (Politico)

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Trump also acknowledged that Tuesday’s poor election results for Republicans were linked to the shutdown, telling allies, “I don’t think it was good for Republicans … the shutdown was a big factor.” (Fox News)

The admission marks one of Trump’s clearest acknowledgments yet that the GOP is paying a political price for the standoff, now the longest in U.S. history.

Sources say Trump urged lawmakers to consider scrapping the filibuster to pass a funding bill and reopen the government, arguing that Democrats are “holding the country hostage.” (TIME)

Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries have demanded an immediate meeting with President Trump and GOP leaders to end the government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune admitted there “may be some” connection between the party’s election losses and the shutdown but stopped short of fully agreeing with Trump’s assessment.

The shutdown, now in its 36th day, has forced hundreds of thousands of federal workers to go without pay and led to widespread disruptions across air travel, national parks, and basic services.

Polls show a growing majority of Americans blame Republicans and the president for the stalemate, while public confidence in Congress continues to decline.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America