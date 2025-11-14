Good afternoon, everyone.

I wanted to update you on some news we received.

The Trump administration plans to require every participant in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to reapply for benefits, according to a new report from Politico. (Politico)

The proposal was announced by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who said the goal is to ensure that only individuals who are vulnerable and cannot survive without the assistance remain on the program. Politico reports that Rollins did not provide a timeline and did not explain how this requirement would differ from the existing recertification system that states already operate.

Politico notes that Rollins cited USDA data showing instances of deceased individuals still listed on SNAP rolls in 29 states, which the administration is pointing to as justification for the policy change.

SNAP fraud is historically low and that typical benefits amount to about six dollars per day. Requiring every household to reapply could lead to large numbers of eligible people losing food assistance due to paperwork lapses rather than changes in income or eligibility.

States already manage periodic recertifications, and Politico reports that it remains unclear how a universal reapplication process would be implemented or funded.

The USDA has not released further procedural details. Politico says the department also declined to clarify how many people could be affected or how soon states would need to prepare.

