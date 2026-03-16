Centered America

Centered America

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Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott's avatar
Robin Elizabeth Simpson Scott
12h

Thanks for the accurate and 'Centered' reporting. Waiting on the next information drop from y'all. ✌🏽💕

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Rich Grass's avatar
Rich Grass
10h

JD Vance is gay.

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