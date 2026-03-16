by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

The fight over the Strait of Hormuz is now expanding into a serious split between the United States and its allies, with multiple countries refusing requests to send warships. At the same time, Israel has opened a ground maneuver in Lebanon, raising fears the war could widen even further.

Back in Washington, congressional Democrats are sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department over Kristi Noem’s congressional testimony, while Trump is escalating attacks on media organizations and the Supreme Court.

There was also a striking moment at a Kennedy Center board meeting where Trump publicly revealed details about Rep. Neal Dunn’s health that had not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, Cuba is opening its economy to investors living abroad in a major policy shift, and a Colorado funeral home owner has pleaded guilty in a disturbing case involving nearly 200 concealed bodies.

Here is everything you need to know from today’s developments.

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Allies Refuse U.S. Hormuz Warship Push

Trump is demanding outside help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but several allies are resisting.

Japan, Australia, Germany, Greece and Italy have either rejected the idea or said they have no plans to send warships.

Britain is trying to keep distance from a direct escalation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the United Kingdom “will not be drawn into a wider war in the Middle East,” while still saying Britain would work with allies on broader plans to protect shipping.

European leaders have emphasized diplomacy and limited defensive coordination instead of a large military expansion into the strait.

Australia has also declined to commit naval assets to the mission.

Trump is now openly calling on other countries that rely on Gulf oil to help secure the waterway, arguing the burden should not fall solely on the United States.

China confirmed it is still communicating with Washington about Trump’s planned visit even as Trump suggested the trip could be delayed while he pressures Beijing over the strait. Chinese officials say the summit between Trump and Xi Jinping remains under discussion.

Trump Reveals Neal Dunn’s Private Health Crisis

An awkward exchange unfolded at the Kennedy Center board meeting when Trump pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson to talk publicly about Rep. Neal Dunn’s condition.

Johnson said Dunn had received what he described as “a terminal diagnosis.”

Trump then interrupted and said Dunn “would be dead by June.”

Johnson responded, “That wasn’t public, but yeah, okay,” signaling that the diagnosis had not been meant for public disclosure.

The exchange centered on the House GOP’s narrow majority and Dunn’s importance as a reliable Republican vote.

Trump also said Dunn had severe heart problems, had been treated at Walter Reed, and had undergone emergency surgery after White House doctors got involved.

Dunn announced in January that he would not seek reelection, but he did not publicly disclose a terminal diagnosis at the time.

Iran Rejects Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is not seeking a ceasefire because it wants the war to end in a way that deters future attacks.

Araghchi said Iran must demonstrate it will defend itself and continue fighting as long as necessary to ensure adversaries do not attempt similar actions again.

Israeli officials have signaled the war could last several more weeks as the regional conflict continues to expand.

Israel Launches Ground Operation In Lebanon

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces have begun a ground maneuver in southern Lebanon aimed at removing threats and securing northern Israel.

Katz warned that hundreds of thousands of displaced Shiite residents from southern Lebanon and Beirut will not be allowed to return south of the Litani River until Israel determines the region is safe.

The conflict has already displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon as fighting expands along Israel’s northern border.

Cuba’s Power Grid Collapses Again

Cuba’s national electrical grid collapsed on March 16, leaving roughly 10 million people without power in one of the island’s most severe blackouts in months.

Cuban authorities said the shutdown involved a complete disconnection of the system. Officials are still investigating the exact cause, but the collapse comes after months of fuel shortages, aging infrastructure, and repeated outages across the island.

The blackout hit as Cuba’s broader energy crisis keeps worsening. President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the country has not received oil shipments for more than three months, while officials have been relying on solar, natural gas, and thermoelectric generation that has not been enough to meet demand.

The crisis has already forced major disruptions beyond blackouts. AP reported that surgeries for tens of thousands of patients had to be delayed because of the energy shortage.

The grid failure follows recent unrest tied to the same crisis. Over the weekend, protests erupted in Morón, where demonstrators attacked a Communist Party headquarters amid anger over prolonged blackouts, food shortages, and economic collapse.

The new collapse adds more pressure to the talks now underway between Havana and Washington as Cuban officials try to stabilize an economy already strained by fuel shortages, power cuts, and public unrest.

Democrats Refer Kristi Noem To DOJ For Possible Perjury

Congressional Democrats led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Representative Jamie Raskin are sending a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting an investigation into whether outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem committed perjury during congressional testimony earlier in March.

The referral centers on several statements made to Congress about a roughly $220 million taxpayer funded advertising campaign, conditions inside immigrant detention facilities, whether U.S. citizens had been detained, and whether the department complied with federal court orders.

Republican Senator John Kennedy had previously challenged Noem’s testimony during a hearing, pressing her about whether the advertising campaign had actually been approved.

Homeland Security officials have denied that Noem committed perjury.

Trump Escalates Attacks On Media And Broadcasters

Trump defended a fundraising email sent by his PAC that used photos from a military dignified transfer ceremony. When asked about criticism of the email he attacked ABC News, calling the outlet “one of the worst, most fake, most corrupt.”

During the same exchange he told an ABC reporter who asked about deploying 5,000 Marines and sailors to “Shhhhh” and called the reporter “a very obnoxious person.”

When asked for comment about six deceased U.S. service members he did not address the question and moved on to another reporter.

Trump also said media organizations could face serious legal consequences for publishing information he claims they know is false, saying such conduct is “pretty criminal.”

In a separate message he suggested some outlets could face treason charges.

Trump praised FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for examining broadcast licenses of organizations he described as corrupt or unpatriotic.

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Trump Attacks The Supreme Court

Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court following a major tariff ruling, saying the decision had allowed other countries to take advantage of the United States for years and accusing the court of acting like a “weaponized” political institution that had “ransacked” the country.

Trump Frames Iran War As Central To MAGA

Trump said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is a core objective of the MAGA movement and a central justification for the administration’s confrontation with Tehran.

He described the Iranian government as a “sick, demented, and violent terrorist regime” and argued that stopping its nuclear ambitions is necessary to protect the United States, the Middle East and global security.

Trump also praised the U.S. military and said he had rebuilt American military strength.

United Kingdom Rejects Broader War

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain will not allow itself to be drawn into a broader Middle East war.

He emphasized that the government’s priority is working with allies toward a swift resolution to the conflict rather than expanding military involvement.

Cuba Opens Economy To Citizens Living Abroad

Cuba will allow Cuban nationals living abroad to invest in and own private businesses on the island as part of new economic reforms.

The policy shift comes as Cuba faces a severe economic crisis including energy shortages, protests and economic pressure tied to U.S. sanctions.

The reforms follow earlier moves that allowed private businesses inside Cuba beginning in 2021.

Cuban officials also confirmed that talks have begun between Havana and Washington about the future of relations between the two countries.

Funeral Home Owner Pleads Guilty In Body Storage Scandal

Former Return to Nature Funeral Home co owner Carie Hallford pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Hallford took more than $130,000 from families for cremations and other services that were often never carried out.

Families were sometimes given urns filled with concrete instead of ashes.

Nearly 200 decomposing bodies were discovered stored inside the facility.

Hallford now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

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Unverified Intelligence Claim About Mojtaba Khamenei

The New York Post reported that U.S. intelligence officials told Trump that Mojtaba Khamenei may be gay.

The report said Trump and some aides reacted with surprise and laughter during the briefing.

The allegation has not been publicly confirmed and remains unverified.

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Sources

Strait of Hormuz pressure and NATO warning

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/trump-warns-nato-faces-very-bad-future-if-allies-fail-help-us-iran-ft-reports-2026-03-16/

International reactions to U.S. call for Hormuz escorts

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/reactions-trumps-call-help-secure-strait-hormuz-2026-03-16/

Israel ground operations in Lebanon

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-says-troops-launch-limited-operations-against-hezbollah-south-lebanon-2026-03-16/

Iran war and ceasefire stance

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/15/us-israel-iran-war-donald-trump-ceasefire-deal-new-attacks

Kristi Noem DOJ referral

https://www.thedailybeast.com/dhs-ice-barbie-kristi-noem-facing-bombshell-senate-demand-for-perjury-probe/

John Kennedy questioning of Noem

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-kennedy-questions-noem-about-using-taxpayer-money-for-ad-campaign-featuring-her-prominently

Trump confrontation with ABC reporter

https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-cornered-on-cashing-in-on-jaw-dropping-show-of-disrespect/

Trump threats toward media

https://people.com/donald-trump-wants-some-media-outlets-face-charges-treason-latest-rant-journalists-11926939

FCC broadcast license warnings

https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/fcc-could-speed-up-broadcast-license-reviews-says-agency-head-carr-2026-03-16/

Trump criticism of Supreme Court

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/mar/16/trump-tariffs-absolute-right-claim-supreme-court-ruling

Cuba allowing expatriate investment

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/cuba-allow-nationals-living-abroad-own-businesses-island-nbc-news-reports-2026-03-16/

Return to Nature funeral home case

https://apnews.com/article/ecde3b7eaadc405a893187c487debc05

Mojtaba Khamenei intelligence allegation

https://nypost.com/2026/03/16/us-news/trump-briefed-that-irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-is-probably-gay/