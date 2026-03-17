by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon everyone,

A top U.S. counterterrorism official just resigned over the Iran war, saying there was no imminent threat. The U.S. embassy in Baghdad was hit again. Trump is openly furious at allies for not joining in. And he’s now saying he’s not afraid of this turning into another Vietnam.

We’re going to break all of this down clearly and honestly, without the noise, without the spin, and without leaving out the uncomfortable parts.

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Here’s your afternoon update:

A Trump Security Chief Just Resigned Over Iran

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday in protest of the war with Iran, saying Tehran posed “no imminent threat” to the United States.

Kent said he could not support a war he believed was not justified and argued the administration had been pushed into it by Israeli pressure and misinformation. Trump responded by calling Kent “weak on security.”

The resignation marks the first major senior-level break inside Trump’s national security apparatus since the war began.

Trump Says He’s ‘Not Afraid’ Of Iran Becoming Another Vietnam

A reporter asked Trump whether sending U.S. troops into Iran risked turning into another Vietnam.

Trump responded, “No, I’m not afraid of anything.”

A Deadly School Strike Is Becoming One Of The War’s Biggest Scandals

A U.N. body is now investigating the missile strike on an Iranian primary school after reports that at least 168 children were killed, with that figure presented in Geneva.

Early findings suggest U.S. involvement is being examined, while separate reporting says the strike may have been caused by a Tomahawk missile using outdated targeting data, with a death toll reported at at least 175 , many of them children.

Trump had publicly blamed Iran based on early intelligence that was later contradicted.

Baghdad’s U.S. Embassy Was Hit Again

Rockets and drones struck U.S. diplomatic sites in Baghdad early Tuesday.

U.S. defenses intercepted most incoming threats, but at least one drone made impact inside the embassy compound.

No casualties were reported, but Iraqi forces locked down the Green Zone and reinforced security.

The attack highlights how quickly the war is expanding beyond Iran’s borders.

Trump Is Now Openly Furious At Allies Over Iran

Trump blasted NATO countries for refusing to join U.S. efforts tied to the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz, calling their position a “very foolish mistake.”

He warned that the United States would remember which allies refused to help.

Lindsey Graham said after speaking with Trump that the president had never been so angry about allies not joining the effort, especially regarding Hormuz security.

European leaders pushed back, saying they would not be drawn into the conflict under current conditions.

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Trump’s Former President Claim Is Collapsing

Trump said a former president told him he wished he had bombed Iran, but aides for George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden all denied any such conversation occurred.

Trump refused to identify who he was referring to, saying it would embarrass them.

The White House has not clarified the claim.

The White House Is Downplaying Consumer Pain From The War

Kevin Hassett said oil tankers were starting to “dribble through the straits” again and suggested Iran’s ability to disrupt global shipping was weakening.

Hassett : "If the war were to be extended, it wouldn't really disrupt the US economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we'd have to think about what we'd have to do about that, but that's really the last of our concerns right now."

He indicated the broader U.S. economy had not been significantly damaged, though consumer impacts like prices remain a concern.

The administration continues to signal it expects the conflict to end relatively quickly.

Pam Bondi Has Now Been Subpoenaed In The Epstein Probe

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition scheduled on April 14 .

Lawmakers are investigating how the Department of Justice handled Epstein-related records and whether it withheld or over-redacted materials.

The probe also focuses on compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Iran’s Starlink Crackdown Is Escalating

Iranian authorities say they have seized hundreds of Starlink terminals and warned that possession could result in severe punishment.

Officials are framing the crackdown as part of a broader anti-espionage effort during wartime.

Arrests and surveillance operations are expanding as internet access remains restricted.

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Ali Larijani’s Fate Remains Unclear

Israeli officials said they targeted senior Iranian figure Ali Larijani in recent strikes.

His status remains unconfirmed , with no official Iranian confirmation of death.

Conflicting signals, including social media activity, have added to the uncertainty.

More Than 400 Reported Dead In Kabul Strike

Afghanistan’s Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out an airstrike on a Kabul hospital, reporting over 400 killed and hundreds more injured.

Pakistan denied targeting civilians and said it struck militant infrastructure.

The incident marks a major escalation in regional conflict.

WADA Is Weighing A Rule That Could Affect Trump

Anti-doping officials are considering a rule that could bar U.S. government officials from attending major events due to unpaid dues.

The rule would not apply retroactively to upcoming events like the World Cup or the Los Angeles Olympics.

The dispute centers on millions in withheld U.S. funding.

Illinois Is Voting In A Major Power Test

Illinois voters are deciding Democratic primaries for an open U.S. Senate seat and multiple House races following Dick Durbin’s retirement.

Heavy outside spending is shaping the races.

Because Illinois leans Democratic, these primaries are likely to determine final outcomes in November.

The White House Replaced Covidtests.gov

The covidtests.gov website now redirects to a page focused on COVID origins and lab leak theories.

The site no longer functions as a portal for ordering free tests.

Trump Floated Venezuela As The 51st State Again

Trump suggested Venezuela could become the 51st U.S. state in comments tied to recent international events.

The remarks continue a broader pattern of similar statements about foreign countries.

Senate Republicans Are Forcing A Fight Over Voting Laws

Republicans are pushing the SAVE America Act , requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

The strategy involves prolonging debate to pressure Democrats and force recorded opposition.

The bill faces significant hurdles in the Senate.

Civilian Deaths Continue In Gaza

Israeli strikes in Gaza continue despite a ceasefire framework.

Recent attacks killed civilians, including children, and police personnel.

Violence has decreased but not stopped.

Raw Farm Refuses Recall During E. Coli Outbreak

Federal health officials identified raw cheddar cheese from Raw Farm as the likely source of an E. coli outbreak affecting multiple states.

Several cases involve young children.

The company disputes the findings and has refused a recall.

Starbucks Faces Shareholder Revolt

Shareholders are pushing to remove board members over the company’s handling of union negotiations.

Hundreds of stores have unionized, but no full contract has been finalized.

Labor tensions continue to escalate.

Epstein Fallout Continues To Spread

New scrutiny is hitting elite institutions tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

A formal proposal has been filed to remove Leslie Wexner’s name from Harvard buildings due to his ties to Epstein.

The process will move through a formal review.

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