Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)'s avatar
Sage’s Mom. (No DM’s)
41m

He’s not worried about anything but continuing his Fascist Regime ! He should be worried about Nuremberg Trials 2.0. The triangle between Russia, Trump and Epstein is there. In my opinion we should have more than enough to charge him with treason.

Get in the streets 3.28.26.

Why are we paying The American Fascist Party to be on recess?????

Reply
Share
Vivien Bloomerbliss's avatar
Vivien Bloomerbliss
1h

That’s because he lies!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture