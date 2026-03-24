by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

A thousand paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division are preparing to deploy to the Middle East within hours of a formal Pentagon order. Ground operations are under active consideration. One option under serious discussion is seizing Kharg Island, which handles 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. And while all of that is being planned, Trump walked out to reporters and said: “We won this. This war has been won.” Iran fired another wave of ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv overnight. The missiles are still flying.

Trump says that Iran wants to make a deal and that Iran has given the U.S. a present that is “oil and gas related.”

There was $580 million in oil futures placed roughly 15 minutes before Trump announced “productive” Iran talks. It’s EXACTLY what it looks like. A market-moving announcement from the President of the United States, and someone positioned perfectly ahead of it. No federal investigation has been announced. The White House says no wrongdoing occurred. Of course they do.

Trump’s approval rating has crashed to 36%. That is the LOWEST of either of his terms, and just 29% of the country approves of his handling of the economy, the lowest economic approval number for any president tracked by this poll.

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Now here is your Tuesday afternoon briefing.

The 82nd Airborne Is Heading to the Middle East for a Possible Ground War

About 1,000 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division are preparing to deploy to the Middle East in the coming days, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The contingent includes Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division’s commander, along with division staff and a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team currently serving as the Immediate Response Force.

A written order from the Pentagon is expected to be signed covering a full brigade combat team. Two U.S. officials told the Wall Street Journal the order was imminent. The verbal orders already issued cover roughly two battalions plus supporting units, adding to two Marine Expeditionary Units with approximately 5,000 troops expected in the region within days.

Possible missions under consideration include an operation to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil hub, as a way to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Retired Marine Col. Mark Cancian of CSIS noted that the paratroopers can “threaten targets in the Gulf, without having to transit the Strait” and can deploy quickly. Kharg Island handles 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports and has already been struck by U.S. forces since the war began February 28.

The 82nd Airborne’s Immediate Response Force is currently in a state of “high readiness” and can deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours of an order. Fox News confirmed the deployment of General Tegtmeier and his headquarters staff. The New York Times first reported the broader consideration of sending the full IRF of 3,000 soldiers.

Trump offered his read on the current moment to reporters: “We are in the throes of a real possibility of making a deal. If I were a betting man, I’d bet for it.” He gave no timeline and no specifics.

Iran Fires More Missiles at Tel Aviv. Trump Says the War Is Already Won.

Iran launched a new wave of ballistic missiles targeting Tel Aviv, damaging at least one residential area, even as Trump publicly claimed progress toward a peace deal. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard dismissed Trump’s statements outright, saying U.S. messaging would not slow their military operations.

Footage from Tel Aviv showed Israeli air defense systems intercepting missiles in midair, lighting up the night sky. Some debris and missiles still reached the ground despite the layered defenses. Israel confirmed overnight strikes against more than 50 targets inside Iran, even as it said it would pause targeting civilian energy and power infrastructure for now.

Trump stood before reporters and declared: “We won this. This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news.” He also told reporters: “We really had regime change. This is a change in the regime because the leaders are all different. I think we can say this is regime change.”

On receiving what he described as a significant gesture from Iran’s side, Trump said: “They’re gonna make a deal. They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. I’m not gonna tell you what that present is but it was a very significant prize.” He declined specifics but suggested it involved oil and gas.

Trump extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days before hitting power plants, describing talks with an Iranian leader as “productive.” Iranian officials denied any negotiations were taking place, calling Trump’s claims a move to “reduce energy prices and gain time.”

According to the New York Times, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been urging Trump to press on with the war, calling the U.S.-Israeli campaign a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East, and reportedly pushing for more aggressive steps including targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure. U.S. and regional officials warned privately that prolonging the war risks serious destabilization of global oil markets. Saudi officials publicly denied pushing for escalation.

Iran is approaching any potential negotiations with firm, non-negotiable conditions. Tehran is demanding formal guarantees against future attacks, financial compensation for wartime losses, and acknowledged control over the Strait of Hormuz. Its ballistic missile program, Iran insists, is completely off the table.

Pakistani army chief Asim Munir has been working to arrange potential peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, including a direct call with Trump, with Islamabad as a possible venue. Vice President JD Vance has been floated as a possible U.S. negotiator, as Iran has rejected other proposed U.S. representatives.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier publicly condemned the war, calling it a violation of international law and a serious political error. He warned the conflict could fracture transatlantic relations the way Europe’s break with Russia did, and called on Europe to build greater independence from the U.S. in both defense and technology.

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$580 Million in Suspicious Oil Trades Were Placed Before Trump’s Iran Announcement

Unusually large oil market trades worth roughly $580 million were placed shortly before Trump publicly announced “productive” talks with Iran, which caused oil prices to fall. Analysts called the timing highly abnormal and said it raised serious questions about possible insider access to information about the announcement before it was made public. The White House denied any wrongdoing.

After Trump’s post went live, crude oil prices fell and stock markets rose, generating significant gains for anyone who had positioned correctly ahead of the announcement. Iran’s parliament speaker subsequently denied that any negotiations, direct or indirect, had taken place, calling Trump’s characterization inaccurate.

Separately, CNN reported that a single trader made nearly $1 million on Polymarket bets since 2024 by correctly predicting U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran. The pattern drew significant scrutiny online.

No federal investigation into the $580 million trades has been publicly announced as of Tuesday afternoon. The episode comes against a backdrop of already volatile oil markets tied to the conflict and the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Trump’s Approval Rating Hits 36%, the Lowest Since He Returned to Office

A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed Monday showed 36% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down four points from 40% in a poll conducted the prior week. Americans’ views soured most significantly on his handling of the cost of living, with just 25% of respondents approving of Trump’s handling of the cost of living as gasoline prices surged following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that began February 28.

Only 29% of the country approves of Trump’s economic stewardship, the lowest rating of either of Trump’s presidential administrations and lower than any economic approval rating of any predecessor tracked by this poll.

The survey found 61% of Americans disapprove of the U.S. strikes on Iran. The poll surveyed 1,272 adults with a margin of error of 3 points.

There was one bright spot in the numbers for Republicans: little sign that Trump’s declining popularity is dragging down GOP allies seeking to keep control of Congress, with 38% of registered voters preferring Republicans as better stewards of the economy, compared to 34% who chose Democrats.

Bannon Says ICE at Airports Is a “Test Run” for the 2026 Midterms

Steve Bannon said publicly that ICE officers being stationed at airports during TSA staffing shortages related to the DHS shutdown should be seen as a “test run” for deploying immigration agents at polling places in the 2026 elections. He argued they could be used to check IDs and prevent illegal voting.

Officials had already clarified that the ICE agents at airports would not conduct security screenings. The framing that this deployment was ever about public safety is now demolished by the administration’s own most prominent media ally, in his own words, on his own show.

No elected Republican has publicly condemned Bannon’s comments as of Tuesday afternoon. The 2026 midterms are seven months away.

Trump Voted by Mail in Florida While Actively Working to Restrict It

The Washington Post confirmed that Trump cast a mail-in ballot in a Florida special election, even as he champions the Save America Act, which would impose stricter ID and citizenship verification requirements and tighten rules around mail-in voting nationwide. Palm Beach County voter records confirm his ballot was received and counted.

Trump has called mail-in voting a fraud vector for years. He has continued promoting the SAVE America Act this week and is conditioning his signature on any DHS funding bill on the bill’s advancement in the Senate.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales dismissed the contradiction Tuesday, saying: “This is a non-story.” Trump made no public acknowledgment of the hypocrisy. Florida separately passed its own state-level proof-of-citizenship voting law this week, modeled on the federal SAVE Act, as the national legislation stalls in Washington.

Meta Ordered to Pay $375 Million After New Mexico Jury Finds It Failed to Protect Children

A New Mexico jury found Meta liable for unfair and deceptive practices after concluding the company knowingly ignored internal warnings about sexual predators using its platforms to target minors, and misled users about the safety of those platforms.

The jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in damages. Meta said it disagrees with the verdict and plans to appeal. The case is part of a broader wave of state-level legal actions targeting social media companies over child safety failures.

Federal Judge Orders Release of DOGE Staffer Depositions

A federal judge ruled that video depositions of two former Department of Government Efficiency staffers must be made public, rejecting arguments that concerns about embarrassment or personal safety outweighed the public interest in transparency.

The court found the Justice Department failed to prove that pulling already widely circulated footage would reduce any real harm. The videos, tied to a lawsuit over federal funding cuts, show the staffers explaining how they used keyword searches and AI tools to eliminate grants.

Food Prices Are About to Rise Because of the Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Farmers are warning that disruptions to fuel and fertilizer supply chains tied to the Strait of Hormuz blockade will push up prices across the food supply. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and other produce could become noticeably more expensive within weeks.

Milk and grain products are expected to follow over the coming months. The government is monitoring the situation alongside broader concerns about rising living costs.

Minnesota Sues the Trump Administration Over Operation Metro Surge Killings

The state of Minnesota filed a federal civil lawsuit against the Trump administration, accusing federal agencies of illegally withholding investigative materials tied to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during Operation Metro Surge.

The state is seeking a court order to force the release of the documents, arguing the refusal is “arbitrary and capricious” and may be shielding agents from accountability. The case is part of ongoing legal battles over the controversial immigration enforcement operation.

Kash Patel Investigation Was Far More Extensive Than Previously Known

A Reuters report revealed that a special counsel probe into Kash Patel sought more than two years of phone records, text records, and financial data. The subpoenas were connected to investigations into the 2020 election and classified documents handling.

The investigation did not seek content of messages, only records. Whether any wrongdoing was found remains publicly unknown.

Bright Line Watch: U.S. Democracy Has “Stabilized” at a Dangerously Low Level

A new survey from Bright Line Watch, a nonpartisan project that polls political scientists and the general public on democratic norms, found that ratings of U.S. democratic health have settled into a lower “new normal” after briefly recovering from historic lows.

Experts see little evidence of near-term improvement. Deep partisan divisions in how Americans perceive the state of democracy continue to grow.

Rep. Chip Roy Privately Admitted the SAVE Act Would Hurt His Own Staff

A resurfaced comment shows Rep. Chip Roy acknowledging that the SAVE Act could create significant voting complications for married women. Roy said he deliberately avoided highlighting the issue, and noted that even his own chief of staff would face serious hurdles and would need multiple trips to the DMV to comply.

The remarks suggest some GOP members are aware of the law’s practical problems even as they support it publicly.

DOJ Admits There Is No Evidence of Wrongdoing in Federal Reserve Renovation

In a closed-door hearing, the Justice Department acknowledged it has found no evidence of misconduct in its probe of the Federal Reserve’s office renovation project, according to the Washington Post. The admission directly undercuts Trump’s public claims that the project involved “criminality.”

The case has focused on renovation costs, but currently has no proof of any wrongdoing.

Rep. McGovern Calls for Special Prosecutor to Handle Epstein Files

Rep. Jim McGovern said the Trump administration has failed to comply with congressional efforts to obtain the Epstein files and accused the attorney general and other officials of deliberately stalling and ignoring the law.

He called for a special prosecutor to take over the matter and said the issue will not go away despite the delays.

Senate Republicans Say DHS Funding Deal Is Getting Closer; Mullin Confirmed as Secretary

After a White House meeting with Trump, key Senate Republicans including Susan Collins and Katie Britt indicated progress had been made toward funding the Department of Homeland Security, though specifics were not shared. Senate Majority Leader John Thune described discussions as “constructive.”

Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as the new DHS Secretary by a 54 to 45 vote, with two Democrats in support and Republican Rand Paul in opposition. Sen. Thom Tillis said he expects Mullin to take a more disciplined approach than his predecessor Kristi Noem, whom Tillis said often “winged it” in the role. Trump is expected to attend his swearing-in at the White House.

With Mullin vacating his Senate seat, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed energy executive Alan Armstrong as his temporary replacement. Armstrong has no prior political experience and will serve until a special election in November.

NASA Is Scrapping Its Lunar Orbit Station for a $20 Billion Moon Surface Base

NASA is canceling its Gateway lunar orbit space station project and redirecting roughly $20 billion toward building a permanent base directly on the surface of the moon. The shift comes under new leadership and is part of a broader restructuring of the Artemis program.

The move is partly driven by the accelerating competition with China over lunar presence. Hardware and partnerships from the canceled Gateway project may be repurposed.

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Supreme Court Takes Up Whether Migrants at the Border Have the Right to Seek Asylum

The Supreme Court heard arguments today on whether the Trump administration can lawfully use a practice called “metering” to turn migrants away at the southern border when crossings are deemed overwhelmed. The case centers on whether a person physically stopped on the Mexican side of the border has legally “arrived” in the United States and therefore has the right to apply for asylum.

A lower court had previously struck down the policy under Biden. The case is part of a broader legal fight over Trump’s push to restrict asylum access.

Putin Is Spooked by the Iran War

Reports indicate Vladimir Putin has grown increasingly anxious following the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, a longtime Russian ally. His public schedule has been significantly reduced and communication disruptions in Moscow have been attributed to security protocols officially linked to Ukrainian drone threats.

Outside observers believe the changes reflect deeper anxiety inside the Kremlin about regional instability and the threat of targeted operations.

Russia Drones Lviv in Continued Daytime Attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a large-scale daytime drone assault on Ukraine. Video footage showed a Shahed drone striking a building in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine far from the front lines.

The strike is part of a continuing Russian strategy of targeting populated civilian areas.

Lebanon Expels Iran’s Ambassador

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi announced that Iran’s ambassador, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, has had his accreditation revoked and was ordered to leave the country within days.

The decision comes as Israel continues airstrikes against Hezbollah and expands its military presence in southern Lebanon.

Trump: Kuwait Shot Down Three U.S. Planes Using U.S. Missiles in a “Mishap”

Trump told reporters that Kuwait experienced a “mishap” in which three planes were shot down using American-supplied missiles. He said the aircraft turned out to be American.

He offered no further detail, no explanation of how it happened, no acknowledgment of casualties, and took no questions on the incident.

Delta Air Lines Pulls Congressional Travel Perk

Delta Air Lines has suspended a dedicated travel benefit used by members of Congress that helped lawmakers book last-minute flights and access priority services. Delta cited growing strain on resources and a need to prioritize safety and frontline workers, pointing to broader government-related disruptions affecting airport operations.

The move reflects mounting tension over travel logistics and federal funding issues.

USDA Cancels $300 Million Program That Helped Underserved Farmers Buy Land

Politico confirmed the Department of Agriculture canceled a $300 million grant program that funded roughly 50 projects aimed at helping underserved farmers, including Black, Indigenous, and immigrant farming communities, buy and retain land.

Officials said the grants involved what they called “discriminatory preferences” and did not align with current agency priorities. The decision is part of the broader federal rollback of DEI-related funding.

Marco Rubio Is Set to Testify in His Former Roommate’s Trial

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to testify in the federal trial of former congressman David Rivera, who is accused of secretly lobbying on behalf of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro while failing to register as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors allege Rivera used his political connections, including ties to Rubio, to influence U.S. policy while collecting millions in payments. Rivera has pleaded not guilty, calling his work legitimate.

King Charles Is Expected to Address Congress Next Month

According to Politico, King Charles III is expected to make his first official state visit to Washington next month, where he is set to speak before Congress. It would be the first time a British monarch has addressed Congress since Queen Elizabeth II did so in 1991.

The visit comes as the United Kingdom has distanced itself from the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

NY Mayor Mamdani Restarts Homeless Encampment Clearings With a Different Approach

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the city will resume clearing homeless encampments but will use outreach workers rather than police-led sweeps. Workers will engage individuals for several days before sanitation crews are brought in.

The shift follows multiple deaths during extreme cold weather. Critics say the approach may still undermine trust with homeless residents, while supporters argue it prioritizes shelter access.

New Jersey Gets a New U.S. Attorney After Months of Leadership Chaos

After months of legal disputes and turnover, career prosecutor Robert Frazer was appointed as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Frazer has more than two decades of experience in the office and most recently served as senior trial counsel.

The chief judge formally confirmed his appointment following consultations with the DOJ.

U.S. Park Police Officer Shot in Ambush in Southeast D.C.

A U.S. Park Police officer was wounded in an apparent ambush shooting in southeast Washington, D.C., after two gunmen opened fire on his unmarked vehicle during an active investigation.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition. Federal agencies are assisting in the search for the suspects.

Taliban Releases American Academic Dennis Coyle

NBC News confirmed that Afghanistan’s Taliban government released American academic Dennis Coyle, who had been detained since January 2025 on unspecified charges. The Taliban cited the Eid al-Fitr holiday as the humanitarian basis for the decision.

Officials said the release followed family appeals and a determination that his time in custody had been sufficient.

Dershowitz Claims Trump Would Have Stopped the Holocaust

Attorney Alan Dershowitz told reporters that if Trump had been president in the mid-1930s instead of Franklin D. Roosevelt, the Holocaust might have been prevented. He argued Trump would have moved aggressively against Hitler early on.

The statement is his personal opinion and is not a view shared by historians.

Bob Woodward’s New Memoir Covers Every President From Nixon to Trump

Veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a memoir titled “Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir,” set for publication on September 29. The book is expected to draw on his decades of reporting, including his coverage of Watergate and every presidency through Trump’s second term.

Cornhole Pro and Quadruple Amputee Arrested for Murder

Dayton Webber, a 27-year-old Maryland man recognized as the first quadruple amputee professional cornhole player, was arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a passenger during an argument in his car.

He fled the scene before being located and arrested in Virginia. He now faces multiple charges.

Meteor Shower Lighting Up Skies Across the Country

A surge in fireball sightings across the United States is being linked to a meteor shower from the Puppis constellation, which began around March 21 and is expected to continue through March 27. NASA data shows more than 20 fireball incidents in the past three weeks.

Similar sightings have been reported in Michigan, Ohio, Texas, and California.

Seven Lost Dogs in China Lead Themselves Home, Corgi Out Front

A video that went viral in China showed seven dogs walking more than 17 kilometers back to their village after going missing for several days. The group, led by a corgi, traveled through cold conditions before reuniting with their owners.

Officials said the dogs most likely wandered off on their own.

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