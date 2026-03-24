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Raison du Liberte's avatar
Raison du Liberte
5h

So he's sending all those soldiers over there and giving Iran $14 billion.

What the hell did he give them $14 billion for then?

So they can turn around and take that $14 billion and buy weapons and supplies to kill our troops in country?!!!

He’s the worst president America has ever had and the most disgusting and creepiest president that the world has ever seen.

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