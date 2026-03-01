Centered America

Centered America

Estevan
1h

It's time for a revolution when We the People have to protect our family in the military from the military itself. Fight for those who fight for us. The country and freedom were losing ain't on the other side of the world. It's right here at home.

No one is going to save the Republic for you.

No one is coming to save you.

Start up the militias. Don't wait until you can't afford food, fuel, & bullets.

Revolution is the solution

Daria Steigman
2m

Did Trump shrug AGAIN as he said more American troops would die? His capacity for violence is superseded only by his total absence of any empathy.

