NEWS: Trump Says More U.S. Troops Will Be Killed In Iran War
Mar 1 | Afternoon Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Good afternoon.
Here is an update across the Iran conflict and major U.S. domestic developments.
As always, every major claim referenced in this report is backed by sourced reporting. You can find the full source list at the bottom of this post.
If you rely on Centered America for fast, verified reporting and want to support our work, please become a paid subscriber and share this post.
Iran news:
Trump Says Iran’s Interim Leaders Want Talks
Trump told The Atlantic that Iran’s new leadership “want to talk” and that he has agreed to speak with them, without specifying timing or counterparts.
The White House said Iran appears open to talks, while U.S. operations continue.
U.S. Military Base in Erbil, Iraq Attacked by Iran
Jerusalem Struck by Missile
Iran Power Vacuum, Larijani Emerges As Key Broker
Veteran politician Ali Larijani has emerged as a central power broker after Khamenei’s reported death, tied to formation of a temporary leadership structure and control of major portfolios including nuclear and regional regional security.
Trump Claims U.S. Sunk Nine Iranian Warships
Trump said U.S. forces have “destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval ships” and signaled more strikes on naval assets.
Lawmakers Say Strategy Is Unclear, Public Justification Under Scrutiny
Lawmakers in both parties raised concerns about a lack of a clear plan for “what comes next,” and flagged risks of escalation and instability.
Senate Intelligence Committee vice chair Mark Warner is among officials questioning whether the threat was imminent.
On CBS’s Face the Nation, Sen. Ted Cruz said: “I have no indication that they were anywhere close to getting nuclear weapons,” while also saying he did not have “present day intelligence” on progress since prior bombing.
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to Centered America today!
Only 27% Back The Strikes, Poll Finds
A poll found 27% approve of the strikes, 43% disapprove, and 29% are unsure, with majorities saying Trump is too willing to use military force.
U.S. Troops Killed, CENTCOM Confirms
U.S. Central Command says three U.S. service members were killed and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury, with additional minor injuries being treated and some returning to duty.
President Trump, in a video message, acknowledged the deaths and said more casualties are possible as operations continue.
Trump: "Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is..."
Iran Retaliation Claims Versus U.S. Casualty Reporting
Iranian IRGC-linked reporting has described continuing “waves” of attacks and has made high casualty claims.
CENTCOM reporting in the period around the opening strikes said there were no reports of U.S. casualties at that time, while later confirming the 3 deaths and injuries.
School Strike In Minab, Reported Death Toll 165
A reported strike on a girls’ school in Minab has a reported death toll of at least 165, with limits on independent verification noted in coverage.
AI And The War: Claude Reportedly Used For Military Workflows
Anthropic’s Claude was reportedly used within U.S. military commands connected to the operation, despite political conflict around federal use.
Additional reporting describes Claude being used for intelligence support and planning tools in the conflict context.
Cyber Operations Hit Iranian Apps, Connectivity Drops
Cyber activity accompanied the strikes, including the BadeSaba religious calendar app being hacked to display anti-government messaging and a broader drop in connectivity, with warnings of possible retaliatory cyber activity.
Other news:
Austin Mass Shooting, FBI Investigates Possible Terrorism
A mass shooting outside Buford’s on West Sixth Street left three dead and 14 injured, with the suspect killed by police.
The FBI is examining indicators of a potential nexus to terrorism, though officials cautioned it was too early to determine motive.
Cincinnati Venue Shooting, 9 Injured
Nine people were injured in a shooting at Riverfront Live during a birthday celebration event, with local authorities investigating.
West Virginia Sues Apple Over iCloud And CSAM Allegations
West Virginia AG JB McCuskey filed suit accusing Apple of allowing iCloud to be used for storage and distribution of CSAM and seeking reforms.
Apple disputes the claims and points to existing safety measures.
Department Of Education Displays Giant Charlie Kirk Banner
Photos posted by journalist Dave Weigel show a large Charlie Kirk banner on the Department of Education building in Washington, D.C.
Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!
OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.
We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.
To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.
Contact Us
Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.
⸻
Thank you for fighting.
Sources
CENTCOM statement (Operation Epic Fury update): https://www.centcom.mil/MEDIA/STATEMENTS/Statements-View/Article/4418506/operation-epic-fury-update/
Trump video and operations continuing: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/trump-says-combat-operations-iran-will-continue-until-all-objectives-achieved-2026-03-01/
Trump says Iran leaders want talks (The Atlantic interview): https://www.reuters.com/world/us/iranian-leaders-want-talk-trump-tells-atlantic-magazine-2026-03-01/
White House says Iran appears open to talks: https://apnews.com/article/d605cf78898ab93fa992b32d0c47da2a
Larijani power broker reporting: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/khameneis-absence-pragmatist-larijani-emerges-power-broker-iran-2026-03-01/
Trump warships claim coverage: https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2026/03/01/9-iranian-naval-ships-have-been-destroyed-and-sunk-trump-says/
Lawmakers and strategy questions: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-lawmakers-see-no-trump-plan-iran-following-strikes-2026-03-01/
Ted Cruz transcript (Face the Nation): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ted-cruz-texas-republican-face-the-nation-transcript-03-01-2026/
Poll coverage: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/just-one-four-americans-support-us-strikes-iran-reutersipsos-poll-finds-2026-03-01/
IRGC-linked reporting on attack waves: https://en.irna.ir/amp/86089440/
Early period CENTCOM “no casualties” reporting: https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/centcom-says-no-us-casualties-in-joint-strikes-on-iran/3844239
Minab school toll reporting: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/mar/01/iran-school-bombing-death-toll-us-israel-strikes
Claude additional reporting (Guardian): https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/mar/01/claude-anthropic-iran-strikes-us-military
Cyber operations reporting (Washington Post): https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/02/28/us-israel-military-operation-epic-fury-iran/
Austin shooting reporting: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/three-dead-14-injured-after-shooting-austin-texas-2026-03-01/
Cincinnati shooting reporting: https://www.wlwt.com/article/9-injured-mass-shooting-riverfront-live-concert-venue-cincinnati/70557441
West Virginia AG press release on Apple suit: https://ago.wv.gov/article/west-virginia-attorney-general-sues-apple-role-distribution-child-sexual-abuse-material
Dave Weigel photo post:
It's time for a revolution when We the People have to protect our family in the military from the military itself. Fight for those who fight for us. The country and freedom were losing ain't on the other side of the world. It's right here at home.
No one is going to save the Republic for you.
No one is coming to save you.
Start up the militias. Don't wait until you can't afford food, fuel, & bullets.
Revolution is the solution
Did Trump shrug AGAIN as he said more American troops would die? His capacity for violence is superseded only by his total absence of any empathy.