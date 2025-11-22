Good afternoon!

I woke up today still trying to grasp the Zohran Mamdani situation from yesterday. I am genuinely impressed by Mamdani, his policies, and his leadership. It was really incredible watching him navigate Trump and completely flip what we all expected that Oval Office meeting was going to be.

I think Zohran must have said something behind closed doors that pushed the meeting in a direction none of us predicted. It genuinely felt like one of the only moments in this presidency that came anywhere close to a calm, functional Oval Office atmosphere. Zohran took control of the entire moment, which is not an easy task, and he handled it with confidence.

• Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign in January 2026 after open conflict with Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will step down on January 5, 2026. Her departure follows a public break with Trump, loss of his support, and a looming primary challenge. Her resignation will tighten the GOP majority and intensify pressure ahead of a series of special elections.

• Trump’s “punishable by death” accusations ignite wave of threats toward lawmakers

Veterans and military law experts sharply criticized Trump after he claimed six Democratic lawmakers committed “seditious behavior punishable by death” for urging troops to refuse unlawful orders. Experts say his language endangers elected officials, politicizes the chain of command, and misrepresents the long standing standard that service members must refuse clearly illegal commands.

• Bomb threat hits Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s home following Trump’s attacks

Police responded to a bomb threat at Slotkin’s Michigan home soon after the video from the six lawmakers went public. Officers found no explosives. The threat arrived amid surges in violent rhetoric after Trump’s “punishable by death” statements.

• Mark Kelly warns that Trump’s language raises safety risks for his family

Sen. Mark Kelly, whose wife Gabby Giffords survived a 2011 assassination attempt, said he fears heightened danger for his family after Trump accused him and the others of behavior deserving execution. He pointed to rising political violence and said Trump’s rhetoric fuels additional risk.

• Jason Crow releases video showing death threats after Trump’s escalation

Rep. Jason Crow shared a compilation of multiple death threats sent to his office after Trump targeted the lawmakers. He directly connected the threats to Trump’s “punishable by death” posts.

• House control could shift if Democrats over perform in upcoming specials

A widely shared breakdown shows the GOP majority could shrink to a one vote margin if Democrats win key special elections, including TN 7 on December 2 and New Jersey’s upcoming vacancy, followed by Greene’s January exit.

• Trump administration moves to restart Medicaid data transfers to ICE from 22 states

Officials moved to resume sharing personal information from millions of Medicaid enrollees with ICE, even though the policy is under injunction and is the center of a multistate lawsuit. State attorneys general argue the effort violates privacy protections and intimidates immigrant communities.

• Haitian fans barred from entering U.S. during country’s first World Cup appearance since 1974

The administration confirmed it will not provide exceptions to the travel ban for Haitian spectators. Players and essential staff are exempt, but ordinary fans cannot enter despite Haiti qualifying for the 2026 World Cup for the first time in fifty years.

• Justice Alito temporarily restores Texas congressional map that could give GOP five more seats

A lower court ruled parts of the map likely violated voting rights protections. Alito reinstated the Republican drawn map while the Supreme Court reviews the case, potentially granting the GOP several additional House seats in 2026.

• Arizona Attorney General seeks to revive prosecution of Trump allies in 2020 electors case

Arizona AG Kris Mayes asked the state supreme court to reinstate charges against Trump associates and the slate of “alternate electors” after lower courts dismissed the indictment on procedural grounds.

• U.S. officials privately pressure Ukraine to accept harsh peace terms

U.S. officials told NATO partners they are urging Ukraine to accept a U.S. Russia mediated proposal with significant territorial concessions and amnesty provisions. Allies are alarmed by the secrecy and fear a settlement that undermines Ukraine’s long term security.

• Washington reports first known human death from H5N5 bird flu

An older adult with underlying medical issues died after exposure connected to backyard poultry. Health agencies say the risk to the public remains low and found no signs of human to human transmission.

• October inflation report canceled after prolonged shutdown

The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish the October Consumer Price Index due to the length of the federal shutdown. The absence of CPI data adds uncertainty as the Federal Reserve weighs possible rate cuts.

• U.S. and EU to restart high level trade talks amid disputes over steel, aluminum and food levies

Washington is pushing Brussels to move faster on implementing the July tariff framework. Both sides remain at odds over metal related duties, new steel restrictions, and other trade measures.

• U.S. absent from COP30 while rolling back major environmental protections

Nearly 200 nations met in Brazil for global climate negotiations without U.S. federal participation. At home, the administration opened new offshore drilling, narrowed Clean Water Act protections, and weakened Endangered Species Act rules, drawing broad criticism from scientists and officials.

• Prosecutors defend seeking death penalty in Luigi Mangione case

Federal prosecutors rejected efforts to remove capital punishment from the case, arguing the attorney general has full authority and that public comments do not invalidate the decision. They also defended a warrantless backpack search and disputed claims that political rhetoric has prejudiced the trial.

