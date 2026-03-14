Centered America

Centered America

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Tracy's avatar
Tracy
7h

The burden falls on no one other than the current administration

Asking other countries for help just adds their failures

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Kaybjay's avatar
Kaybjay
7h

Excellent reporting!

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