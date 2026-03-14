by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

The Iran war is widening.

A missile strike has hit the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad as the Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens, oil markets remain volatile, and new military deployments move into the region.

Here is the latest on the expanding conflict and its global fallout.

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New U.S. Forces Deploy To The Region

About 5,000 additional Marines and sailors are moving toward the Middle East as the war widens.

The deployment includes a Marine Expeditionary Unit and amphibious forces designed for crisis response missions such as evacuations, embassy security operations, and preparation for follow on military actions.

The U.S. is deploying roughly 2,200 Marines and three amphibious warships from Japan to the Middle East as part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group: USS Tripoli (LHA-7), USS San Diego (LPD-22), USS New Orleans (LPD-18)

The force includes a Marine Expeditionary Unit and is designed for rapid crisis response missions such as evacuations, embassy security operations, and potential follow on military actions as instability spreads across the region.

The buildup signals Washington is preparing not only for airstrikes but for wider regional instability scenarios across the Gulf.

Strait Chokehold

The biggest immediate story is still the Strait of Hormuz. The Trump administration has rejected renewed ceasefire efforts and is pressing ahead militarily even as Iran keeps the strait under severe pressure, pushing oil prices sharply higher and deepening fears of a prolonged war with no clear off ramp.

Trump is now openly calling on other countries that rely on Gulf oil to help secure the waterway, saying the burden should not fall on the United States alone.

The original gamble appears to have backfired. Trump moved ahead with war plans despite warnings that Iran could disrupt Hormuz, and the decision making process was kept to a tight circle with limited broader debate about the economic fallout.

Baghdad Embassy Strike

The U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad was hit in a missile attack Saturday. A helipad inside the embassy compound was struck, marking the latest attack on the heavily fortified Green Zone.

After the strike, the U.S. embassy urged Americans in Iraq to leave immediately, underscoring how quickly the spillover risk is growing for U.S. personnel and civilians across the region.

Kharg Island Escalation

Trump announced a large U.S. strike on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, saying more than 90 military targets were hit while oil infrastructure itself was spared for now.

Kharg Island handles roughly 90 percent of Iran’s oil exports, making it one of the most strategically sensitive locations in the entire conflict.

The strike came as mediation efforts were rejected and as Tehran hardened its position that there would be no ceasefire while U.S. and Israeli strikes continue.

The result is a conflict that is no longer just about airstrikes inside Iran. It is now about shipping lanes, oil chokepoints, embassy security, and how much broader regional infrastructure may get pulled in next.

Six U.S. Service Members Killed

Six U.S. service members were killed when a KC 135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a mission supporting operations tied to the Iran war.

The crash occurred in friendly airspace and was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

The deaths add to the growing human cost of the conflict as the war continues without a clearly defined exit strategy.

Iran Leadership Claims Collide With Reality

The United States is offering rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to several senior Iranian leaders including new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and security adviser Ali Larijani.

Video from Tehran showed Larijani appearing at a rally, contradicting claims from U.S. officials that Iran’s leadership had gone completely underground.

Iranian officials have also rejected claims that Mojtaba Khamenei has been incapacitated.

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Russian Oil Sanctions Waiver Sparks Backlash

The United States issued a temporary waiver allowing purchases of sanctioned Russian oil already stranded at sea in an attempt to calm global energy markets disrupted by the Iran war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized the move and warned it could weaken Western pressure on Moscow during the war in Ukraine.

The decision highlights how the Iran war is reshaping other geopolitical fronts as Washington attempts to stabilize global oil markets.

California Gas Prices Surge

California gasoline prices climbed to about $5.42 per gallon as the Iran conflict disrupts global oil supply chains.

The state is especially vulnerable because it relies heavily on imported fuel and uses a specialized gasoline blend that cannot easily be replaced by supply from other parts of the United States.

Analysts warn prices could climb even higher if disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Trump Rejects Ceasefire Talks

Trump has rejected efforts by international mediators to launch ceasefire negotiations even as regional leaders attempt to open diplomatic channels.

Iran has also refused ceasefire proposals unless U.S. and Israeli strikes stop and compensation demands are addressed.

The positions leave both sides entrenched while the conflict spreads across the region.

School Strike Investigation Intensifies

A Pentagon investigation has escalated into a major inquiry after a February 28 strike in Iran reportedly hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab.

Preliminary findings suggest outdated targeting data may have contributed to the strike.

The attack reportedly killed 168 children and has become one of the most controversial incidents of the war.

Lawmakers in Washington are demanding answers about civilian casualties and targeting procedures.

Turkey Intercepts Iranian Missile

NATO air defenses intercepted a third ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish territory.

Turkey says it is seeking clarification from Tehran while taking additional measures to protect its airspace.

The repeated interceptions highlight how close the war is moving toward NATO territory.

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Formula 1 Races Likely Cancelled

Formula 1 races scheduled in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are expected to be cancelled due to the expanding regional conflict.

Security concerns across the Gulf region have raised risks for teams, staff, and spectators.

The cancellations could reduce the season from 24 races to 22.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles

North Korea launched more than ten ballistic missiles into waters off its east coast during joint U.S. South Korea military drills.

The launches underline rising global tensions as multiple geopolitical crises unfold simultaneously.

Russia Escalates Strikes In Ukraine

A large Russian missile and drone barrage struck the Kyiv region, killing at least six people and damaging homes and infrastructure.

The attacks come as global attention shifts toward the Middle East war.

Analysts warn Russia may attempt to exploit the distraction created by the Iran conflict.

Synagogue Attack In Michigan

A man rammed a pickup truck into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a 41 year old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Lebanon.

The FBI described the attack as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

ICE Arrest Quotas Revealed In Court

Court testimony revealed ICE agents in Oregon were instructed to aim for roughly eight arrests per day.

Agents used a surveillance tool called Elite to identify neighborhoods and individuals to target.

A federal judge has halted warrantless ICE arrests in the state while the case proceeds.

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Federal Judge Blocks Powell Subpoena

A federal judge blocked Justice Department subpoenas targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The court ruled there was essentially no evidence of wrongdoing and suggested the investigation appeared politically motivated.

The Justice Department has indicated it plans to appeal the decision.

Kennedy Center Leadership Shakeup

Richard Grenell is transitioning out of leadership at the Kennedy Center as a replacement is prepared ahead of a major renovation period.

The change comes amid declining ticket sales, protests, and controversy surrounding the institution’s leadership.

U.S. Growth Revised Down

U.S. economic growth for the fourth quarter was revised down to an annual rate of 0.7 percent.

The slowdown comes as rising oil prices and geopolitical instability raise concerns about inflation and economic pressure tied to the Iran war.

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