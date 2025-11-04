The U.S. Department of Transportation warned Tuesday that parts of American airspace could be closed next week if the government shutdown continues. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the situation may force the FAA to restrict airspace operations due to a lack of personnel. (Reuters)

Duffy described the scenario as “mass chaos,” citing staffing shortages at air traffic control facilities, where up to 40% of controllers have stopped reporting for duty. (CBS News)

FAA officials said safety could become compromised if the shutdown continues into another pay cycle, with thousands of controllers potentially unable to work without pay. (AP News)

The government has not confirmed which areas could be impacted first, but major airports are already reporting increased delays and staffing pressure.

The situation remains fluid. If Republicans in congress resolve the shutdown soon by negotiating with Democrats, full airspace closures could be avoided.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration's dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party's messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

