by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

It’s been a long day. Even though the days feel long, the year is flying by. It’s already almost April. Hopefully, we can get through these last two years of this administration as quickly as possible.

JD Vance just sat at a Cabinet meeting and described a scenario where someone walks into a grocery store wearing a nuclear suicide vest. A NUCLEAR suicide vest. In a supermarket. That is where we are right now. The Vice President of the United States is painting a picture of nuclear vests in the produce aisle to justify a war that most Americans don’t support, while the IAEA has said repeatedly that there is NO evidence Iran was building a bomb.

As I am writing this report, Trump just announced that he will sign an order for DHS Secretary Mullin to pay TSA agents amid the government shutdown.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected Trump’s peace deal within 24 hours. Israel killed the commander who shut down the Strait of Hormuz. The OECD says inflation is about to hit 4.2%. TSA agents are reportedly sleeping in their cars because Congress will not fund them. The Treasury is preparing to release Trump-signed dollar bills. And Trump voted by mail while calling it cheating. What a week.

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Vance Suggests Iran Could Have Used Nuclear Suicide Vests in Grocery Stores

At the first Cabinet meeting since the Iran war began, Vice President JD Vance made an extraordinary claim defending the U.S. military campaign, describing a scenario in which someone walks into a crowded supermarket wearing a vest, arguing that the danger Iran posed was not a small bombing but the potential for mass casualties on a nuclear scale.

Vance said: “You talk about people who walk into a crowded supermarket and have a vest on, for what? And they blow up the vest, and a couple of people get killed, and that’s a terrible tragedy. What happens when what’s on the vest, it’s not something that can kill a couple of people but can kill many, many tens of thousands of people?”

Speaking next, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that if Iranians had “a nuclear weapon, they could kill millions of Americans in the future.”

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto wrote on X that Vance had “just suggested the potential threat of a suicide vest that could kill tens of thousands of people,” and noted it was “not clear if this was rhetorical.”

In a March 2 interview on Fox News, Vance had said Tehran’s claims that its uranium enrichment was for civilian or medical purposes “didn’t pass the smell test.”

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency previously stated the watchdog had “no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb.”

Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Peace Plan, Issues Its Own Five Conditions

The Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran through Pakistani intermediaries, which Iran publicly rejected within 24 hours.

Under Trump’s proposal, Iran would “commit never to pursue nuclear weapons,” dismantle its three main nuclear facilities, and surrender all enriched uranium to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The deal would also lift all international sanctions in exchange.

Iran also wants war reparations and a formal recognition of its “natural, legal right” to control maritime activity in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which 20 percent of global energy supplies pass.

Iran’s military command issued a pointed statement: “Our first and last word has always been, is, and will be this: someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you, not now, not ever.”

Trump extended a pause on striking Iranian energy plants until April 6 at Iran’s request, saying talks were going “very well,” while Iran’s foreign minister simultaneously said there were no talks taking place.

Trump claimed Iran allowed several oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a “show of good faith,” saying: “I said, ‘Well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people.’”

At the Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump told reporters: “Without a deal, ‘we’ll just keep blowing them away unimpeded.’”

Israel Kills IRGC Naval Commander Who Ordered Hormuz Blockade

Israel announced Thursday that an overnight airstrike in Bandar Abbas, the Iranian port city adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, killed IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri along with several other senior naval officers.

U.S. Central Command confirmed Tangsiri’s death, and CentCom commander Admiral Brad Cooper said his death from the Israeli airstrike “makes the region safer,” adding that strikes on the Iranian navy would continue.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tangsiri “had a great deal of blood on his hands” and “was also the one who led the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tangsiri had been personally overseeing Iran’s effort to block shipping through the strait and had recently threatened oil facilities linked to America, saying they were “on par with American bases and will come under fire.”

Iran’s naval intelligence chief, Behnam Rezaei, was also killed in the same strike.

The IDF later said all of the IRGC Navy’s key commanders had been killed in the strike.

Iran had not officially confirmed the killings at time of reporting.

Trump Claims B-2 Bombers Stopped Iran from Getting a Nuclear Weapon “Within Two Weeks”

At a March 4 meeting with congressional leaders, Trump said: “If we didn’t hit within two weeks, they would’ve had a nuclear weapon... When crazy people have nuclear weapons, bad things happen.”

The IAEA stated it had “no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb” at the time of the strikes.

The June 2025 U.S. strikes, code-named Operation Midnight Hammer, targeted Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan with fourteen GBU-57A/B MOP “bunker buster” bombs carried by B-2 Spirit stealth bombers.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had previously warned against the war, but changed her position after Trump called her “wrong.”

The ongoing second phase of the war began on February 28, 2026.

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Trump Mocks NATO, Jokes About “Going Into Iran Tomorrow at 3 o’Clock”

At the Cabinet meeting, Trump criticized NATO allies for doing what he called “absolutely nothing” to support the U.S. war effort, warning them to “never forget this very important point in time.”

When a reporter asked if the U.S. would “go in for the uranium,” Trump fired back: “Let’s assume I was or I wasn’t. Why would I ever answer a question?! Am I going to go in for the, Oh, yeah, I’m going in. We’re going in tomorrow at 3 o’clock!” before appearing to walk the comment back.

Trump also appeared to confuse Ireland with an unnamed island while discussing missile activity, drawing attention online.

Trump added that the U.S. “doesn’t need” the Strait of Hormuz, saying: “We have so much oil. Our country is not affected by this,” a claim disputed by economists noting the Strait carries a fifth of global oil supply.

Trump told NATO: “This was a test for NATO. You can help us, you don’t have to, but if you don’t do that, we’re going to remember.”

Pentagon Insiders Are Calling Hegseth “Dumb McNamara”

According to reporting from Zeteo, current and former Pentagon officials have begun privately calling Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “Dumb McNamara,” comparing him to Vietnam-era Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, who escalated U.S. involvement in a war that killed millions.

Hegseth has acted as one of the main cheerleaders of the Iran war. Trump himself credited him for pushing the attack, saying: “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. You said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

At the Pentagon’s first monthly worship service since the Iran war began, Hegseth prayed not for peace but for what he called “overwhelming violence” against America’s enemies, saying: “Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted March 20-23 shows just 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, down from 40 percent the prior week. On the strikes in Iran specifically, just 35 percent approve.

Trump has publicly blamed Hegseth for not wanting the war to end, reportedly saying: “Pete didn’t want it to be settled.”

Trump Signature to Appear on U.S. Dollar Bills for the First Time in History

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that for the first time ever, a sitting president’s signature will appear on U.S. currency, replacing the traditional signature of the Treasurer of the United States, which had appeared on bills since 1861.

The first $100 bills with Trump’s signature and that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other denominations in subsequent months.

Bessent said: “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

Lynn Malerba, current Treasurer, will be the last in an unbroken line of Treasurers whose signatures appeared on bills.

Democratic senators criticized the move, with some calling it an abuse of presidential authority over public currency.

OECD Warns Iran War Will Push U.S. Inflation to 4.2%, Highest in the G7

The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released a forecast Thursday projecting U.S. inflation will hit 4.2 percent in 2026, the highest rate among G7 nations and a sharp jump from the previous projection of 2.8 percent.

The OECD said: “The breadth and duration of the conflict are very uncertain, but a prolonged period of higher energy prices will add markedly to business costs and raise consumer price inflation, with adverse consequences for growth.”

U.S. GDP growth is expected to slow to 2 percent this year and 1.7 percent in 2027 as consumer spending weakens.

Gas prices have already climbed to a national average of $3.98 per gallon, roughly $1 more than a month ago, according to AAA.

The OECD’s inflation forecast is much higher than the Federal Reserve’s own estimate of 2.7 percent for 2026.

The Strait of Hormuz, now effectively shut by Iran, carries around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade.

Two Pilots Killed After Air Canada Jet Collides With Fire Truck at LaGuardia

Air Canada Express Flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation, was landing at LaGuardia Airport just before midnight on Sunday, March 22, when it struck a Port Authority fire truck that had been cleared to cross the runway.

The pilot and co-pilot were killed, and 41 other people were injured. The fire truck was responding to an unrelated report of an “odor” on a United Airlines flight when it was struck.

The NTSB revealed the fire truck had no transponder, meaning air traffic controllers had limited ability to track it on the runway.

An air traffic controller was heard on audio recordings saying, “I messed up,” eighteen minutes after the collision, telling a Frontier Airlines pilot who witnessed the crash: “I tried to reach out to them. We were dealing with an emergency earlier.”

Passenger Rebecca Liquori said she heard the pilots hit the brakes just before impact: “I’m just so appreciative that they were able to save us, but I’m just so sad that they weren’t able to make it home to their families.”

One pilot was identified as Antoine Forest, a young Canadian pilot who graduated from Seneca Polytechnic in 2023.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau drew criticism for delivering condolences almost entirely in English despite one of the killed pilots being a French-speaking Quebecer.

It had been over 34 years since a fatal crash at LaGuardia, with the last deadly incident occurring in 1992.

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TSA in Crisis: Airports Paralyzed, ICE Deployed, Workers Going Without Pay

DHS funding lapsed on February 14, leaving approximately 50,000 TSA officers working without pay for over 40 days. More than 480 officers have quit since the shutdown began, and callout rates hit a record 11.76 percent.

Acting TSA Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl told Congress the situation was “dire,” saying: “We got folks sleeping in cars. Folks having to get blood drawn to afford gas to come to work.”

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston reported wait times exceeding four hours. Some New York airports stopped displaying wait times because lines extended outside the terminals.

President Trump deployed ICE agents to 14 airports to assist with crowd control. ICE has been seen checking IDs and directing lines, though agents lack TSA training.

Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Congress that airports are experiencing “the highest wait times in TSA history, with some wait times greater than four and a half hours.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “Untrained ICE agents lurking at our airports is asking for trouble, and it will make the chaos at our airports worse.”

Congress remains deadlocked, and lawmakers left for a two-week recess with no funding deal in place, raising concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

IOC Bans Transgender Women From the Olympics Starting in 2028

The International Olympic Committee announced Thursday that all athletes wishing to compete in women’s events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and beyond must test negative for the SRY gene, a genetic marker associated with male sex development.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said: “At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

The policy aligns with a February 2025 executive order signed by Trump and applies to individual and team sports across all IOC events. The White House credited Trump for the decision, though the IOC made no mention of him.

Athletes will be screened via saliva, cheek swab, or blood sample. Those who test positive may still compete in men’s events or mixed-gender categories.

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya responded: “Reintroducing genetic screening is not progress, it is walking backward.”

Approximately 90 human rights and sports organizations had urged the IOC not to implement the policy, calling it “a catastrophic erosion of women’s rights.”

No transgender women competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trump Voted by Mail While Calling It “Cheating” Days Earlier

Palm Beach County voting records confirm Trump voted by mail ballot in a Florida state House special election, even as he publicly called mail-in voting a form of fraud and pushed Congress to pass the SAVE America Act limiting absentee ballots.

Trump said at a crime roundtable in Memphis the day before records confirmed his ballot: “Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating. I call it mail-in cheating, and we got to do something about it all.”

When asked why he voted by mail at the Cabinet meeting, Trump said: “Because of the fact that I’m president of the United States, I did a mail-in ballot for elections that took place in Florida because I felt I should be here.” A reporter immediately noted that Trump had been in Palm Beach on multiple weekends prior to the election, at which point Trump changed subjects.

White House spokesperson Olivia Wales called the story “a non-story,” saying Trump’s proposed law has exceptions for travel, but critics noted Trump was in Florida in the weeks leading up to the election and could have voted in person.

Democrat Emily Gregory won the special election in the ruby-red House District 87, which includes Mar-a-Lago, in what CNN called a likely flip of the seat.

DOJ Settles Michael Flynn’s Lawsuit for $1.2 Million of Taxpayer Money

The Department of Justice agreed Wednesday to pay approximately $1.2 million to Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, to settle his 2023 lawsuit claiming he was maliciously prosecuted as part of the Russia investigation.

Flynn had originally sought at least $50 million in damages. He pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The DOJ called the settlement “an important step in redressing” what it described as a “historic injustice,” accusing officials involved in the Russia investigation of abusing their authority.

Flynn said: “Nothing can fully compensate for the hell that my family and I have endured over these many years... No amount of money or formal resolution can erase the pain caused by a prosecution that should never have been brought.”

Senator Mark Warner called the settlement “indefensible,” saying it “sends exactly the wrong message to our adversaries, to our intelligence professionals, and to the American people.”

A federal judge had previously thrown out Flynn’s lawsuit in 2024, but his attorneys revived it after Trump returned to office under Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been critical of the Russia probe.

DOJ Admits It Misled a Federal Court for Over a Year to Justify ICE Courthouse Arrests

In a letter filed Tuesday with U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in New York, the Justice Department admitted it had spent nearly a year citing an ICE memo in court to defend the practice of arresting immigrants at their own immigration hearings, and that memo never applied to those locations.

The DOJ conceded a 2025 ICE memo cited to defend courthouse arrests “does not and has never applied to civil immigration enforcement actions” at immigration courts.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton wrote that his office had been “specifically informed by ICE” that the guidance did apply, and obtained ICE approval before filing every brief in the case, only to learn the guidance was being misapplied.

The DOJ letter read, “We deeply regret this error,” while also blaming ICE for the mistake.

The NYCLU’s Amy Belsher said: “ICE has claimed that a 2025 memorandum authorized and justified their devastating policy of conducting mass arrests at immigration courts. The government is now admitting that this document never authorized these courthouse arrests.”

Despite the admission, DHS stated there would be no change in policy and that courthouse arrests would continue.

UN Passes Resolution Declaring Slave Trade the “Gravest Crime Against Humanity”; U.S. Votes No

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution Wednesday on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery, declaring the transatlantic slave trade “the gravest crime against humanity” and calling for reparatory justice, cultural artifact returns, and formal apologies.

The vote was 123 in favor, 3 against, and 52 abstentions. Argentina, Israel, and the United States were the three countries voting against. The United Kingdom and all 27 EU members abstained.

Ghana’s President John Mahama, who spearheaded the resolution, said: “It is not about apportioning blame across generations or nations. It is about ensuring that those wounds are neither forgotten nor denied.”

U.S. deputy ambassador Dan Negrea said the U.S. “does not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred” and called the resolution “highly problematic in countless respects.”

The resolution is non-binding but calls on member nations to engage in good-faith dialogue on restitution, compensation, and formal acknowledgment.

Maduro Returns to Manhattan Court as Narco-Terrorism Case Faces Dismissal Risk

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared Thursday in a Manhattan federal courthouse for a status conference in his narco-terrorism case, his first court appearance since his January 5 arraignment after being captured by U.S. forces.

Maduro faces four charges: narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices. His wife Cilia Flores faces three related charges.

Federal prosecutors are blocking Maduro from using Venezuelan government funds to pay his attorneys, citing U.S. sanctions, which could put the case at risk of dismissal.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein questioned why sanctions would apply given that the U.S. and Venezuela are currently “doing business,” and said plainly: “I’m not going to dismiss the case.”

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, with opponents of Maduro singing Venezuela’s national anthem while a smaller group of apparent paid demonstrators held “Free President Maduro” signs.

Lukashenko Gifts Kim Jong Un an Assault Rifle, Signs Friendship Treaty in Pyongyang

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko made his first-ever trip to Pyongyang this week, signing a friendship and cooperation treaty with Kim Jong Un and cementing ties between two of Russia’s closest allies.

Lukashenko presented Kim with a Belarusian-made automatic rifle, joking: “Just in case enemies appear!” Kim examined the weapon and tried out the reloading mechanism, drawing laughter. Kim gave Lukashenko a sword and a large vase bearing the Belarusian leader’s image.

Lukashenko said relations between the two countries were “entering a new stage,” and Kim expressed “solidarity and full support” for Belarus and spoke out against “unlawful pressure on Belarus from the West.”

Both nations are under Western sanctions. Belarus has hosted Russian nuclear weapons and served as a launchpad for Putin’s 2022 Ukraine invasion. North Korea has sent thousands of troops and weapons to aid Russia’s war effort.

Lukashenko’s visit followed a meeting with Trump’s envoy John Coale and the release of 250 political prisoners in exchange for further easing of U.S. sanctions on Belarus.

Army Raises Maximum Enlistment Age to 42, Drops Marijuana Conviction Rule

The Army published updated regulations this month raising the maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, effective April 20, bringing it in line with the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

Recruits with a single prior conviction for marijuana possession or drug paraphernalia will no longer need a Pentagon-level waiver to enlist, a change Army officials say reflects evolving state laws around cannabis.

Army spokesperson Kate Kuzminski said the marijuana change “accounts for changes in society,” noting that the updated rule “allows for one mistake.”

The Pentagon estimates that only about 23 percent of Americans aged 17 to 24 are currently eligible for military service, with disqualifications primarily driven by obesity, poor academic performance, and criminal records.

The Army had previously raised the age ceiling to 42 during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in 2006 before reverting to 35 in 2016.

Trump Brags About “Acing” a Dementia Screening Test at Cabinet Meeting

At Thursday’s Cabinet meeting, Trump told reporters he had aced his cognitive examination, referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test designed to detect signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The hardest mathematical component of the test, known as the “Serial 7s,” involves starting at 100 and subtracting 7 repeatedly out loud.

Trump has repeatedly described this and similar tasks on the test as extremely difficult, once saying: “They’re not that easy, you know.”

Experts have noted the test is a basic screening tool, not an aptitude or IQ measure.

Trump has bragged about acing the assessment at least three times publicly, including in a January Truth Social post claiming he had achieved “100%” on it.

Idaho Bill Would Criminalize Trans People for Using Bathrooms in Private Businesses

Idaho lawmakers are advancing a bill that would make it a crime for transgender people to use bathrooms in private businesses that align with their gender identity.

Penalties under the proposed legislation range from misdemeanor charges to potential felony prison time for violations.

Law enforcement groups and LGBTQ advocates have warned the bill would lead to profiling and create enforcement challenges, arguing it would require businesses to police customers’ biological sex.

If passed, the measure would be among the most sweeping bathroom restrictions in U.S. history.

Utah Anti-Gerrymandering Repeal Fails Despite $4.35M GOP Push and Trump Endorsement

A Republican-backed petition drive to repeal Utah’s anti-gerrymandering law failed after a grassroots campaign removed enough signatures from the petition to prevent it from reaching the ballot.

Republicans spent $4.35 million on professional signature gathering and enlisted Turning Point Action, as well as personal endorsements from both Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The repeal effort had grown out of Democrats winning a state House seat in Salt Lake County under the existing fair-map law, a result Republicans wanted to undo.

Despite the high-profile and well-funded effort, the initiative did not qualify for the ballot, leaving the independent redistricting commission in place.

Trump Fox News Approval Among White Non-College Men Drops to Negative

A recent Fox News poll shows Trump’s job approval among white men without college degrees has dropped from a positive 17-point margin in March 2025 to negative 4 points in March 2026.

Support among this core demographic narrowed to roughly even by February 2026 before turning negative in March.

The shift represents a notable erosion in one of Trump’s most reliable voter blocs over a 12-month period.

Broader polling from Reuters/Ipsos puts Trump’s overall job approval at just 36 percent as the Iran war continues.

Epstein Survivor Who Backed Trump in 2024 Says She Fears Justice Will Never Come

Jena Lisa Jones, an Epstein survivor who publicly supported Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign, says she is now deeply disappointed by the administration’s handling of documents related to the Epstein case.

Jones and other survivors have said that despite government disclosures, key files appear to be missing or withheld, and that the rollout has not delivered the accountability they were promised.

The survivors say they were led to believe Trump’s return to office would accelerate justice in the Epstein case.

Ticketmaster Raised Other Fees After Being Forced to End Add-On Charges

According to reporting from The Guardian, Ticketmaster adjusted its pricing structure after new “all-in pricing” regulations required the company to eliminate certain add-on fees, effectively replacing the lost revenue by increasing service fees elsewhere.

Internal documents obtained by The Guardian show changes were made across multiple venues.

Consumer advocates and legal experts have raised concerns that the pricing restructuring could violate rules against misleading fee practices, arguing the company found ways to keep total prices elevated without the previously banned add-on charges.

USPS Plans 8% Surcharge on Package Deliveries Starting April 26

The United States Postal Service plans to add a temporary 8 percent surcharge on package deliveries beginning April 26, pending regulatory approval, to offset rising fuel and transportation costs tied to the Iran war and general operational strain.

The surcharge is described as a short-term measure while the agency works on longer-term financial solutions.

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Reportedly Asked Trump for Pardon at White House Christmas Party

According to reporting from The Hill, Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat facing fraud charges related to $5 million allegedly stolen from FEMA funds, reportedly sought a presidential pardon from Trump at the White House Christmas party last December.

The allegations against Cherfilus-McCormick are the subject of a rare public House Ethics Committee hearing, and Republican Rep. Greg Steube has filed a resolution to expel her from the House.

The reported pardon request has drawn criticism from both parties and raises questions about the seriousness of the charges against her.

Israel Settler Violence Surges in West Bank, Leaving Palestinians Displaced

A recent BBC report documents a sharp increase in Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, with residents reporting attacks on homes and civilians, injuries, and displacement.

Rights organizations say the violence is increasingly organized and has expanded into new areas. Israeli officials face criticism for failing to prevent or respond effectively to the attacks.

Iranian Couple Separated by Travel Ban as Premature Newborn Dies

NBC News reported on an Iranian couple torn apart by the Trump administration’s travel ban when the husband was unable to obtain a U.S. visa to be with his wife during the birth of their child.

The couple’s premature newborn died while the father remained unable to enter the country.

The case is part of ongoing legal battles over the administration’s travel restrictions, with civil liberties groups citing it as evidence of the human cost of the ban.

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Sources

Iran War / Vance / Hegseth / Peace Talks

IRGC Commander Killed

Trump Signature on Currency

OECD Inflation Forecast

Air Canada / LaGuardia Crash

TSA / ICE at Airports

IOC Transgender Ban

Trump Mail-In Ballot

Flynn Settlement

DOJ / ICE Courthouse Arrests

UN Slavery Resolution

Maduro / Venezuela

Lukashenko / Kim Jong Un

Army Enlistment Age

Trump Cognitive Test