Hey Centered Americans,

Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that more than 100,000 foreign-made parts were found in Russian strike drones and missiles. This is not a technicality. This is a direct blow to the idea that the West can control Russian military escalation through sanctions and export controls. Our own industrial supply chains are being used to kill Ukrainians.

What did Ukraine find?

Over 100,000 foreign-made components were documented in Russian missiles and drones used in a single overnight assault.

These components included microcomputers, analog-to-digital converters, sensors, and connectors.

The parts spanned an alarming range of countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Taiwan and others.

Research from 2023 already indicated that two-thirds of the foreign components in drones used by Russia against Ukraine originated from the United States. This suggests the problem has been festering for a long time.

Get 5% off forever

Why this should terrify us

Sanctions and controls are broken. If Russia can field missiles and drones loaded with Western electronics, the assumption that export controls can isolate an aggressor is invalid. Dual-use supply chains are lethal. Components meant for civilian markets are being diverted into weapons. Risk of mission creep. Today it’s Ukraine; tomorrow these weapons may threaten other countries. Strategic vulnerability. The West’s dominance in high-tech manufacturing becomes a liability if adversaries can tap into it. Moral and geopolitical blowback. How can allies stand together if the parts in the bombs come from our industries?

What needs to be done urgently:

Conduct a full audit of export controls on dual-use electronics, sensors, converters and microprocessors. This means tightening licensing, tracking re-exports and punishing illicit diversions.

Enforce supply-chain transparency. Companies must map the life cycle of sensitive components, and governments must ensure traceability.

Coordinate across allied nations to close the loopholes that allow Western parts to end up in Russian weapons.

Plan for resilience by assuming that certain technologies will leak and designing systems accordingly.

Demand public disclosure and accountability. We deserve to know which companies and intermediaries are inadvertently (or deliberately) fueling these weapons.

The stakes

This isn’t just about Ukraine’s survival. It’s about global strategic order. If an aggressor can exploit our technology while we think we’ve isolated them, the framework of deterrence and export control collapses. We are entering a future where the enemy uses our chips and our lax oversight to wage war. This is dire. If we don’t respond, we will not only fail Ukraine, we will fail ourselves.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America