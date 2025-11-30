NEWS: White House Launches Website Attacking Journalism

Good evening,

White House launches official “Media Offenders” page on whitehouse.gov

The Trump administration has rolled out a new “Media Offenders” section on the official White House site that is explicitly designed to call out coverage it claims is biased or false. The page opens with the banner “Misleading. Biased. Exposed.” and features a rotating “media offender of the week,” along with a searchable “Offender Hall of Shame” hosted on a federal .gov domain. The White House

Entries flag specific outlets, journalists, and headlines, grouping them under labels such as “bias,” “lie,” or “left wing lunacy.” The site currently highlights CBS News, the Boston Globe, and the Independent, and names reporters including Alyssa Vega, Andrew Feinberg, Eric Garcia, and Nancy Cordes as examples of alleged misconduct. The White House The Guardian

Blacklist built around coverage of Trump’s “punishable by death” rhetoric toward Democrats

The initial wave of posts on the new page focuses on reporting about Trump’s reaction to six Democratic lawmakers who released a video urging military personnel not to carry out illegal orders. Trump accused the lawmakers of behavior “punishable by death,” and amplified a separate post that said “Hang them,” which many outlets interpreted as an endorsement of execution-level punishment. RBC Ukraine

The White House page insists that the media “misrepresented” those remarks and portrays the outlets’ coverage as proof of systemic bias. That fight over how to interpret Trump’s language has become the centerpiece justification for the new government-run media tracker. The Guardian

Personalized “Hall of Shame” targets major newsrooms and individual reporters

Beyond CBS, the Boston Globe, and the Independent, the “Offender Hall of Shame” also lists heavyweights such as the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and the New York Times, ranking them by the number of entries and “offenses” attributed to their coverage. The Guardian

Each entry pairs a headline with a short administration-written indictment, and users can filter the database by outlet, reporter name, or type of alleged offense. Critics note that this effectively creates an official federal blacklist of specific journalists and organizations, using government infrastructure to amplify the president’s long-running fight with the press. The Guardian

Rollout coincides with a spike in Trump’s verbal attacks on female reporters

The launch comes in the same week Trump has intensified personal attacks on women in the White House press corps. In recent days he has called Bloomberg’s Catherine Lucey “Piggy,” described ABC’s Mary Bruce as a “terrible person,” and labeled New York Times reporter Katie Rogers “ugly, both inside and out.” People.com

These insults have come in response to questions about sensitive topics, including new disclosures from the Epstein files and stories about the president’s age, health, and workload. The White House has defended his rhetoric as “transparency” and framed the remarks as part of a blunt communication style, while newsrooms and advocates describe the attacks as targeted harassment meant to chill aggressive reporting. People.com

From rallies to regulation: a years-long war with the press is now baked into policy

Trump has spent years branding mainstream outlets “fake news” and “the enemy of the people,” often singling out reporters at rallies and in hundreds of social media posts. A series of reports from the Committee to Protect Journalists and academic researchers has documented how his language and legal tactics have reshaped the media environment, from threats to pull broadcast licenses to lawsuits against major publishers.

What is new in this episode is the decision to embed that conflict directly into official government infrastructure. The same administration that has pressured broadcasters, sued newspapers, and pursued regulators now maintains a permanent federal site that catalogs perceived enemies in the press. The Washington Post

Press-freedom advocates warn of a chilling effect on independent reporting

Free-press organizations and legal experts are already sounding alarms. Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation and other advocates say the White House media tracker is not a neutral transparency tool but a public-shaming mechanism designed to discredit watchdog reporting and intimidate individual journalists. The Washington Post

They argue that, by placing this blacklist on an official government domain, the administration risks normalizing the idea that journalists who aggressively scrutinize those in power are legitimate targets for state-branded campaigns. Several commentators have drawn parallels to earlier historical periods in which governments labeled critical media as internal enemies, and warn that this escalation could erode the norms that protect a free and independent press in the United States. Harvard Kennedy School

