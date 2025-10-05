The White House is raging over Judge Immergut’s decision to block the deployment of the Oregon National Guard, framing the ruling not just as a legal obstacle but as an assault on executive authority. In statements and actions over the past few hours, the administration has made it clear it views the ruling as a rebuke to the president’s role as commander-in-chief.

Among the administration’s most vocal (and laughable) responses came from Stephen Miller, the deputy chief of staff and longtime Trump confidant. Miller publicly framed the judicial intervention as a broader rebellion against federal power. He insisted that blocking deployment is tantamount to defying the commander-in-chief — going so far as to call the ruling a “legal insurrection.” (Miller previously used similar language during previous clashes over ICE and National Guard operations.)

With the ruling now in court, the White House is positioning it not simply as a judicial misstep but as a challenge to the presidency’s ability to act decisively. The message they’re attempting to send is terrifying but clear: it’s about authority, power, and the prerogative to send troops when the Trump administration deems it necessary.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

