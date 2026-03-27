by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

No Kings is, at this point, a pressure release valve.

It’s a parade. Not a protest.

No one wants to say it, so we will.

This administration wants us to have these “protests” so we can let off steam and walk away thinking we changed something when we really didn’t change a single cent of what’s going on right now.

These protests are a great thing for public perception, but we have to understand that these “protests” are not getting the job done.

Trump still bombed a school full of children. He’s still a rapist felon in office. ICE is in our airports. They raped children! People are being abused, detained, and killed. THEY’RE MURDERING PEOPLE ON THE STREET! WE ARE SENDING MEN AND WOMEN TO DIE FOR ISRAEL!

Dressing up as a frog and screaming does not change what’s happening right now.

This is a sad truth.

Organizing to vote more corporate Democrats into office, who are bought out by AIPAC and capitulate to a functionally destructive system, is not real organizing! It’s just not.

That being said, still show up, because it matters for people to see we’re not alone. But don’t stop there. Start a mutual aid fund the next day. Donate to a food pantry. Start an organization of your own. Make content. Speak out. Build a resistance network with goals that actually move things along…

No Kings is like an entry-level job into real organizing. Use the “record numbers” to actually push back against the ruling class!

This Saturday will be the third No Kings protest. The first one made sense. But by now, we should be escalating.

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