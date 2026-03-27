Centered America

Centered America

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Mark A. Olson's avatar
Mark A. Olson
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Sadly, your comments seem to speak out of both sides of your mouth, as we say, and one doesn’t know if you are encouraging dissent, identifying logical flaws, or just what. This will be my third parade, if you will, and each have been extraordinary experiences, solidarity and affirmation of shared acknowledgement of the insanity of the current administration’s path.

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