by Gavin Faivre | Nov 16, 2026

Dear America,

The Nasdaq fell 2.5% as investors watched Nvidia’s leadership shakeup and new restrictions on advanced chips.

U.S. stocks fell sharply Monday, with technology companies leading the losses as Nvidia’s troubles continued to ripple through the market.

Here’s where the major indexes closed compared with Friday:

S&P 500: Down 1.9%

Nasdaq: Down 2.5%

Dow Jones: Down 1.4%, or 739 points

Nvidia shares fell 4.1% to $156.14, following last week’s resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. Other chipmakers also dropped, with AMD down 5.6% and Broadcom down 3.9%.

Investors are watching the company’s leadership transition, broader concerns about AI investments, and new U.S. restrictions intended to limit countries including China from remotely accessing advanced American computing technology.

The next big moment comes Tuesday, November 17, when Nvidia is scheduled to release its earnings after the market closes. Investors will be looking closely at the company’s results and what its leadership says about the future.

In this video, I break down what happened and why we’re keeping a close eye on it at Centered America.

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Thank you for being here. Have a great rest of your night, and take care!

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