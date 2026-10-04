Oct 4, 2026 | Sunday

by Sharad Swaney

Dear America,

Today’s episode gets into four stories that somehow range from genuinely disturbing to completely ridiculous.

I start with the Cornell fraternity case, because the new information makes the original handling of this even harder for me to understand. ABC obtained additional Snapchat messages from the night of the alleged assault, along with video from the Chi Phi bedroom where Jane Doe says she was drugged and raped. The extended group chat reportedly included a photo of her in the room and messages inviting other fraternity members upstairs. Cornell’s own investigation ultimately involved roughly 50 interviews and 12 days of hearings. New York Attorney General Letitia James is now handling the criminal investigation as special prosecutor, and Cornell’s president says the university needs to take a “serious look” at Greek life.

The accused men have not been convicted, and some deny wrongdoing. But, I believe Jane Doe. I’m glad this case is finally getting another serious investigation.

Then we get into Donald Trump announcing a one-time $90 payment for more than 20 million Medicare recipients, funded through the Medicare Improvement Fund. Take the money if you qualify. My issue is how uncomfortable I am with presidents attaching themselves politically to government payments weeks before an election, especially while other checks and payment proposals are also being promoted.

We also talk about the much bigger concern hanging over November: foreign election interference. U.S. intelligence considers Russia the most active foreign disinformation threat, with China and Iran also active in different ways. There is no evidence that foreign governments are changing votes or manipulating voting machines. What worries me is that state officials say some federal election-security support was weakened at exactly the moment AI makes fake videos, audio and news easier than ever to manufacture.

And finally, because apparently we needed comic relief, Trump publicly shared Republican Senator Tom Cotton’s cellphone number because Cotton disagrees with him about... daylight saving time. Yes, really.

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Sources: ABC News: Cornell texts and investigative records · AP: Cornell investigation records · Reuters: Cornell response and Greek-life review · Reuters: Medicare payments · Washington Post: foreign interference concerns · CBS/AP: Trump and Tom Cotton’s phone number

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Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America