by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America | Analysis by Shane Yirak, Geopolitical Analyst

Good evening.

It has been a long day, and I know that like us, many of you are exhausted from the constant stream of news. Below is our full day one analysis of Operation Epic Fury.

Supreme Leader Reported Killed, Iran Has Not Confirmed

President Donald Trump says Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening U.S.-Israeli strikes, but Iranian officials have denied it and Iran has not issued a confirmation.

Trump has framed the strikes as the start of a broader campaign, urging Iranians to seize the moment politically.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari said “No one should mourn him and his death is a relief,” but warned that “removing one man does not dismantle a brutal regime,” and argued military force without a real plan risks more danger.

The U.S. military has named the campaign Operation Epic Fury .

Iran Retaliation Widens The War Across The Gulf

Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region after the initial attacks, including strikes involving Gulf states where U.S. forces operate.

The U.N. Secretary-General condemned both the initial strikes and Iran’s retaliation, warning the region is at risk of wider war.

Oil Market Shock, Hormuz Risk Back On The Table

The conflict has jolted energy markets, with traders focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil flows.

Some oil majors and trading houses have suspended shipments through the strait due to risk.

U.N. Security Council Clash Over Legality And Escalation

At an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting, U.N. chief António Guterres called the U.S.-Israeli strikes a violation of international law and urged an immediate halt to escalation.

U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz defended the operation as lawful and centered on preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

FBI Raises Domestic Alert Posture

FBI Director Kash Patel said he ordered counterterrorism and intelligence teams onto high alert and emphasized Joint Terrorism Task Forces are working nationwide to detect and disrupt potential threats.

Dubai Airport Incident Leaves Four Injured

An Iranian missile struck Dubai International Airport and caused minor damage and injured four people, according to the Dubai media office.

Trump Coalition Fractures Over Iran Strikes

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly attacked the Iran operation as a betrayal of anti-war promises, as other pro-Trump voices argue the strikes are necessary.

Protests Hit Times Square

Demonstrators rallied in Times Square and marched through Midtown Manhattan opposing the strikes, with chants including “hands off Iran now.”

Shane Yirak ’s Analysis

Four-Day Sustainment Window, Interceptors Are The Clock

The U.S. and Israel can likely sustain the current pace of operations for up to four days. By Day 3 to Day 4, however, missile defense interceptor depletion becomes the decisive constraint. That creates a clear inflection point: intensify strikes on launch infrastructure, tolerate higher rates of successful missile breakthroughs, or move toward a negotiated pause.

Missile defense is not unlimited. Every incoming ballistic missile or drone requires a defensive response. In many cases, more than one interceptor is fired at a single incoming threat to ensure a higher probability of kill. That means defensive inventories burn faster than the number of incoming projectiles. Offensive air power can reload. Interceptors take longer to replace.

Israel and the U.S. have already expended significant interceptor inventory. Current inventories are not starting from a full baseline. They are starting from partially depleted levels. That shortens the sustainment window.

Key Day 1 Estimates

Iran offensive expenditure: 100 to 200 ballistic missiles; 100 to 150 drones or loitering munitions

U.S. offensive expenditure: 50 to 150 Tomahawk cruise missiles

Israeli offensive expenditure: 150 to 300 precision-guided munitions

Combined interceptor usage: 250 to 400 interceptor launches including Arrow, David’s Sling, THAAD, Patriot, and Iron Dome

Analysis Notes

Offensive munitions are not the immediate limiter. The near-term constraint is defensive interceptor burn, which forces strategic tradeoffs by Day 3 to Day 4.

Watchpoints over the next 48 to 96 hours include interceptor resupply signals, doctrinal shifts in interception thresholds, and any sharp decline in Iran’s launch rate.

