Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harper Thorpe's avatar
Harper Thorpe
3h

WHAT IS DRUMPF’S IRAN WAR?

Obliteration of “obliteration” lie. Wartime photo op w/o Congress’ approval. Unlawful use of force. Risky regime change & no Plan B. Distraction frm EpsTeen coverup & 📉polls. Future biz for the Kush, Wit & Dip💩 Board of Peace grift!

Reply
Share
Cathi Connelly's avatar
Cathi Connelly
16m

Excellent presentation of the days activities. Horrible day for humanity

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture