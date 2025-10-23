Hey Centered Americans,

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making No Kings 2.0 a success!

On October 18, millions of Americans stood up in thousands of cities across the country to protest the Trump administration, oligarchy, and the rise of authoritarianism. This movement wasn’t just about a single day of protest; it showed the world that grassroots democracy still thrives in the United States. Your energy and your voices have already pushed back against authoritarian tendencies and inspired many more to get involved.

We’ve been busy keeping you informed with our recent articles on everything from progressive consumer boycotts, to holding leaders accountable, to covering critical stories like the appeals court’s decision on troop deployment, global internet outages, and our merch release. Centered America has built a connected movement for justice, environmental sustainability, and democracy. We remain dedicated to delivering relevant news and resources for all of you.

Why We Started This Fundraiser

“No Kings” wasn’t just about a day of protest. It was also about empowering our community to give back. We launched our fundraiser to support veterans and marginalized people who too often get left behind. Our goal is to assemble comprehensive care packages that include:

backpacks

winter gloves

warm scarves

essential hygiene kits

Every shirt, hoodie and piece of merchandise you buy helps us build these packages for veterans. As we mentioned in our preorder announcement, every purchase is more than just apparel, it’s a statement of solidarity. Proceeds go directly towards buying these supplies and distributing them to those in need.

Merch That Makes a Difference

Our Centered America store is open and we’re still taking orders! The pre-order discount will be over tonight, but the mission isn’t. When you wear our gear, you’re not just making a fashion statement, you’re supporting veterans and putting your values on display. Check out the designs on our shop page and pick up your favorites.

Preorder Now!

Thank You & Next Steps

Thanks to your enthusiasm, our movement is growing. The funds raised so far are already being allocated to purchase backpacks, gloves, scarves and hygiene supplies for veterans. We’ll keep you updated as we assemble and distribute these packages. But we’re not done yet! Here’s how you can continue to support:

Buy merch : Visit centeredamerica.org/shop and pick up a shirt today! Every purchase funds our care packages.

Spread the word : Share this post and tell friends and family about our mission.

Stay informed: Read and share our latest articles to stay engaged.

From all of us at Centered America, thank you. Your support makes this work possible. Together we are building a movement rooted in dignity, democracy and a refusal to bow to any king. Let’s keep going!

With gratitude,

The Centered America team

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America