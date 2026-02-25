by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Our State of the Union Response and Fact Check

Good morning. We reviewed the full 2026 State of the Union transcript along with major fact checks and recaps to build one organized breakdown. This is a combined response and fact check focused on the biggest claims, the strongest rebuttals, and the most important context.

Our source list will be at the end of this article for further reading.

If you value our work here at Centered America, consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Your support keeps this work going and allows us to organize and fight back against authoritarianism.

Get 5% off forever

The Biggest Problem: The Speech’s Core Story Conflicts With The Record

The address framed the country as in a dramatic “golden age” turnaround, with repeated claims of rapid economic improvement, a sealed border, major crime reductions, and extraordinary investment wins.

There was exaggeration, missing context, or unsupported numbers across the economy, immigration, tariffs, crime, and investment claims.

On core issues including inflation, immigration, tariffs, and foreign conflicts, the speech’s narrative often stretched beyond what available data supports.

Economic “Turnaround” Claims Took Major Hits

What Trump Said (Transcript)

He said he inherited “a stagnant economy.”

He said “inflation is plummeting.”

He said incomes are “rising fast.”

He said he secured “more than $18 trillion” in commitments.

What The Data Shows

The economy was not stagnant at the end of 2024. Real GDP growth was reported at 2.8% in 2024, which was stronger than the 2.2% pace in the first year of his current term.

After-tax inflation-adjusted incomes rose 0.9% in 2025, compared with 2.2% in 2024. That undercuts the claim of rapidly accelerating income growth.

Inflation declined from around 3% when Trump took office to roughly 2.4%, but prices overall did not broadly fall. Many everyday costs remain elevated.

The $18 trillion investment claim is not supported by publicly available White House figures. Publicly listed totals are significantly lower, around $9.6 trillion, and include commitments that predate the current administration as well as projected or nonbinding investments.

Border And Immigration Claims Were A Major Flashpoint

What Trump Said (Transcript)

He said, “In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States.”

What The Numbers Show

That claim is false . Crossings have definitely fallen sharply, and border encounters dropped dramatically from 2024 to 2025, but not to zero. It would be impossible to know if none entered undetected.

DHS says Border Patrol has not released immigrants into the U.S. for months while they await proceedings, but that does not support a literal claim of zero illegal admissions or zero attempted crossings.

Most DHS detainees have no criminal record, pushing back on Trump’s framing about sanctuary cities and removals..

Tariff Math Does Not Add Up

What Trump Framed

He argued tariffs are generating enormous revenue and suggested they could significantly replace income taxes over time.

What The Budget Reality Shows

Tariff revenue is not large enough to “save” the country fiscally in the way Trump suggested and would not close budget deficits.

CBO estimates show that projected tariff revenues were far below the cost of Trump’s tax cuts and annual deficits.

Tariffs are unlikely to substantially replace income taxes as tariff revenue was still a small share of total federal revenue compared with income and payroll taxes.

This matters because tariffs were one of the speech’s core economic justifications, not a side point.

Crime Claims Mixed Real Declines With Overreach

What Trump Said (Transcript)

He said the murder rate had the largest one-year decline in recorded history and the “lowest number in over 125 years.”

He claimed Washington, D.C., murders were down “close to 100%.”

What The Data Shows

The large decline claim is tied to a real drop in homicides in 2025, but the broader framing is misleading because violent crime had already been declining in recent years, including under Biden after pandemic-era spikes.

PolitiFact said the “largest decline” claim appears directionally right, but the “lowest in 125 years” part is less certain due to comparability issues in older homicide and murder datasets.

D.C. murders being down “close to 100%” is exaggerated, as there were two January homicides and a sharp drop, but not zero.

Additional Claims That Do Not Fully Hold Up

Drug prices: AP called Trump’s claim that he took prescription drugs from the highest prices to the “lowest” impossible as stated. ABC said the issue needs more context and noted legal and market limits on broad price reductions.

“Trump Accounts” growth projections: PolitiFact said Trump’s suggestion that modest contributions could turn the accounts into $100,000+ by age 18 is not guaranteed and is highly optimistic after inflation, taxes, and uncertainty.

SNAP / food stamps claim: PolitiFact said Trump’s statement about lifting 2.4 million Americans off food stamps referred to projected benefit losses under the new law, not necessarily people who became financially secure enough to no longer need assistance.

Foreign wars claim: AP called Trump’s “ended eight wars” line highly exaggerated and said his influence varies significantly across the conflicts he lists. Reuters also described this as an exaggeration.

The Democratic Response Focused On Affordability And Accountability

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response and centered affordability, asking, “Is the president working to make life more affordable for you and your family? … We all know the answer is no.”

Spanberger said, “We did not hear the truth from our president,” and described her response as focused on costs, safety, and humanity

The response also emphasized concerns about federal enforcement actions, immigration policy impacts, and executive power.

A Spanish-language rebuttal echoed themes around costs, immigration enforcement, and fairness.

The contrast between macroeconomic celebration and household-level financial strain was the core divide of the night.

Recap Of The Night: Long Speech, Polarized Chamber, Limited Foreign Policy Detail

The speech lasted approximately 1 hour and 47 minutes , setting a new record for length.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers boycotted the address, and there were visible protests and tense exchanges in the chamber.

Trump offered no real clarity on Iran , even as tensions are rising, and barely mentioned Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The speech mostly stuck to an economic and immigration pitch aimed at midterm voters, with polls showing significant public dissatisfaction on affordability

Our Response

This was a political positioning speech ahead of midterm elections.

The strategy relied on bold, sweeping claims across multiple sectors.

However, the fact check record challenges several of the speech’s central pillars: the scale of the economic turnaround the “zero” border narrative the fiscal power of tariffs the magnitude of investment commitments

The most consequential question going forward is whether voters prioritize false claims or the cost pressures they continue to feel in daily life.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources