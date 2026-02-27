Centered America

6h

The media monopolies are getting larger and Americans will become entertained by mindless dreck and only have access to rightwing propaganda for news. I expect the Paramount/Warner deal to go through quickly because 47 wants it. So I’m imagining Bari Weiss will head up CNN. I also so reported by Cord Cutters that Paramount + and Peacock were in merger talks.

At least Netflix will remain an independent entertainment provider. Disney is Disney. Comcast seems to be taking the news to the right slowly, but still does ok with the Universal entertainment side. Who knows where Bezos will go with Amazon/MGM.

6h

I suggest recommending independent journalism such as NewsNation, AP News, Reuters, The Guardian, and Straight Arrow News. They are unbiased and more trusted.

