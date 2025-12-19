Centered America

Jo Kooser
9h

Everyone knew all references to trump with the girls were being redacted, and we all knew all references to his enemies, which are legion in his mind, would be released full photo. This is how the guilty one in power protects himself and any “friends” he still finds useful.

Don’t tell me anyone is surprised at the extensive redactions of anything related to trump while the many pics of democrats and trump’s other multitude of enemies are put out as is. Deflection has always been trump’s method of operation and always has been and still is trump’s go-to method of hiding in place, as usual in a pedophiles’ world. Please-if you begin to rethink this, please first, believe the girls!!!! They are the true victims and they were the ones on sight who trump and friends abused through the entire hellish years-long party.

Just sayin’

JoJoK

Inky Feather Pen
8h

Thank you for doing this work and breaking it down for us. The absence of Trump actually speaks volumes. I hope the survivors and the Epstein estate are emboldened to speak out. Only they will tell us the truth.

