by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone. Where do I even begin.

The peace talks collapsed. After 21 hours of face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad, the U.S. and Iran walked away with nothing. Trump’s response? A FULL NAVAL BLOCKADE of the Strait of Hormuz starting tomorrow. He posted on Truth Social that any Iranian who fires at American forces “will be BLOWN TO HELL.” He told Fox News the blockade is “all in and all out,” no exemptions, not even for allies. Senator Mark Warner went on CNN and said he has “no idea” how Trump plans to get the strait reopened. This is an escalation on top of an escalation on top of a war that didn’t need to happen in the first place.

Meanwhile, Viktor Orbán just got DEMOLISHED. After 16 years in power, Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party won a supermajority in Hungary’s parliament, 138 out of 199 seats. Orbán conceded. Crowds along the Danube chanted “Russians go away.” JD Vance had literally just been there campaigning for Orbán days earlier. Trump promised to bring “economic might” to Hungary if Fidesz won. They lost in a landslide. Ursula von der Leyen posted: “Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight.”

And then there’s Swalwell. The Manhattan DA has now opened a CRIMINAL PROBE into the sexual assault allegations. A former staffer told CNN she woke up to him having sex with her and said “I was pushing him off of me, saying no. He didn’t stop.” Four women total have come forward. Anna Paulina Luna says she’s filing a motion to expel him from Congress this week.

Oh, and someone shot up a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, the Pope called out the “delusion of omnipotence” driving this war, John Brennan is calling for the 25th Amendment, Cuba’s president says he’ll die defending his country, Canada just cut off U.S. military spending, and Trump wants to paint the Eisenhower Building with “magic paint.” ALL IN ONE DAY.

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Now here is your Sunday briefing.

Trump Orders Full Naval Blockade of Strait of Hormuz After Iran Talks Collapse

President Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. Navy will enforce a blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, after more than 21 hours of face-to-face talks in Islamabad between the U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian negotiators ended without a deal.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he had also instructed the Navy to intercept any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran, and that U.S. forces would begin clearing mines placed by Iran in the strait.

Trump wrote: “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Trump described the blockade as “all in and all out,” stating no country would be exempt, including allies. He said: “It won’t be a percentage. It won’t be a friend of yours, like a country that’s your ally or a country that’s your friend. It’s all or nothing.”

The U.S. military said the blockade of Iranian ports would begin Monday at 14:00 GMT, while allowing ships not bound for Iranian ports to pass through.

The talks collapsed over Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Tehran’s demands reportedly included control of the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, and a regional ceasefire covering Lebanon.

Iran had been allowing its own oil exports through the strait while charging some vessels tolls of up to $2 million per ship in Chinese yuan for passage, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence analysts.

Senator Mark Warner expressed confusion about the strategy, telling CNN: “I have no idea... how he’s going to get it reopened.”

The United Kingdom denied it would participate in the blockade, despite Trump’s claims. A U.K. spokesperson said: “We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad responded, saying that in 40 days of war, the U.S. has learned that victory “is determined by the will of nations and superiority on the battlefield, not by rhetoric on social media.”

Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian, who was part of the negotiating team, declared that the strait “will not be opened” and that the world would experience “a new form of management” in the waterway.

Orbán Ousted in Historic Hungarian Election After 16 Years in Power

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat on Sunday after Péter Magyar’s center-right Tisza Party won a landslide victory. With 97% of precincts counted, Tisza secured 138 seats out of 199 in parliament on 53.6% of the vote, while Orbán’s Fidesz took just 55 seats with 37.8%.

Orbán told supporters the result was “clear” and “painful,” saying: “The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us.” He added that Fidesz would serve Hungary from opposition.

In a victory speech to tens of thousands gathered along the Danube River, Magyar declared: “Tonight, truth prevailed over lies.” He said his party had received 3.3 million votes, the most any Hungarian party has ever received.

The result is a supermajority for Tisza, giving Magyar’s party the power to amend Hungary’s constitution and potentially reverse many of Orbán’s structural changes.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had visited Hungary days before to campaign alongside Orbán, and Trump had promised to bring U.S. “economic might” to Hungary if Fidesz won.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the result, posting on X: “Europe’s heart is beating stronger in Hungary tonight. Hungary has chosen Europe.”

Crowds in Budapest sang traditional Hungarian songs and chanted “Russian go away.” One supporter waving an EU flag told reporters: “This election was about a clash of civilizations. Either you belong in a Western-type democracy or an Eastern-type dictatorship.”

Magyar, a former Orbán loyalist who broke with the party in 2024, campaigned against corruption and on everyday issues like health care and public transport, pledging to rebuild Hungary’s ties with the EU and NATO.

Manhattan DA Opens Criminal Probe Into Eric Swalwell Sexual Assault Allegations

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Saturday it is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Rep. Eric Swalwell, the leading Democratic candidate for California governor, after a former staffer accused him of having sex with her when she was unable to consent.

The most serious accusation comes from the former staffer, who told CNN that Swalwell raped her in April 2024 after a night of heavy drinking in New York City. She described waking up to him having sex with her, saying: “I was pushing him off of me, saying no. He didn’t stop.”

The same woman described a prior incident in 2019, when she was a 21-year-old employee in his district office, alleging she woke up naked beside Swalwell in a hotel room with no memory of what occurred.

Four women total have now made accusations against Swalwell, including allegations that he sent unsolicited explicit photos and messages.

Swalwell denied all allegations in a video posted to X, saying: “They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have.”

An unsigned statement from Swalwell’s senior staff said they were “horrified” by the reporting and declared: “The behavior detailed in these reports is abhorrent, beneath the dignity of those serving in public office.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she discussed with Swalwell that the investigation would be “best done outside of a gubernatorial campaign.” Senator Adam Schiff immediately withdrew his endorsement.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announced she would file a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress this week.

Epstein Files Deepen: Zampolli, Ungaro, and the Melania Connection

Amanda Ungaro, a 41-year-old Brazilian former model and ex-partner of Trump ally Paolo Zampolli, has given interviews detailing how she was detained by ICE and deported to Brazil during a bitter custody battle with Zampolli over their teenage son.

Ungaro first arrived in the U.S. around age 16 or 17, flying to New York on a plane owned by Jeffrey Epstein. Her modeling agent at the time was Jean-Luc Brunel, who later died in a French jail in 2022 while awaiting trial on charges related to procuring young women for Epstein.

Ungaro described being arrested at her Florida home in June 2025 on fraud charges after an anonymous tip. She was placed in a cell with “child murderers” and spent three and a half months in immigration detention before being deported. She described overcrowded, windowless conditions.

According to a New York Times investigation, Zampolli contacted David Venturella, a senior ICE official, to inform him that Ungaro was in the country on an expired visa. Venturella reportedly told ICE’s Miami office the case was important to someone with ties to the White House.

Zampolli, who is Trump’s special envoy for global partnerships, denied asking ICE to detain Ungaro or requesting any favors. DHS officials also said her detention and deportation were based on an expired visa and fraud charges.

Zampolli acknowledged having a professional relationship with Epstein but denied any close ties, telling the Daily Beast: “For me, Jeffrey Epstein was a financial partner of Victoria’s Secret. I had to deal with him. We never get along, thank God.”

Zampolli and Ungaro both held UN ambassadorial roles, attended Trump’s first inauguration, and sat at Melania’s table during the dinner, according to multiple reports. Zampolli is widely credited with introducing Donald and Melania Trump.

Ungaro has posted on social media threatening legal action against the Trumps and claiming she has damaging information. She wrote: “I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it’s the last thing I do in my life.”

One Dead, Six Injured in Mass Shooting at New Jersey Chick-fil-A

A mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey, left one person dead and six others wounded on Saturday evening. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said police responded to the restaurant on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue around 9 p.m.

A father of one of the Chick-fil-A employees told ABC that his son called him in a panic, saying multiple suspects wearing masks had entered the establishment.

Dispatchers captured the chaos in 911 audio obtained by CBS News: “I got an unconscious witness. I’ve got one shot in the face... and I have at least two in the leg.”

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement: “The preliminary investigation reveals this does not appear to be a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public.”

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill said she had been briefed, stating: “New Jersey stands with the Union Township community.”

No arrests have been made as of Sunday. The investigation remains active.

Pope Leo XIV Delivers Strongest Condemnation Yet of Iran War

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced what he called a “delusion of omnipotence” driving the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, presiding over an evening prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Pope declared: “Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!”

He called prayer a way to “break the demonic cycle of evil” and build a Kingdom “in which there is no sword, no drone, no vengeance, no trivialization of evil, no unjust profit.”

He warned that “even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death,” an apparent reference to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has invoked his Christian faith to cast the U.S. as a Christian nation vanquishing its foes.

While Leo did not mention Trump or the U.S. by name, his remarks appeared directed at U.S. officials who have boasted of military superiority. Earlier in the week, he called Trump’s threat to annihilate Iranian civilization “truly unacceptable.”

The archbishop of Tehran, Belgian Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu, was among those in the pews.

Former CIA Director Brennan Calls Trump “Clearly Unhinged,” Demands 25th Amendment

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Trump’s rhetoric and conduct during the Iran war raise serious questions about his fitness to remain commander-in-chief, arguing that the 25th Amendment was designed for situations like this.

Brennan stated: “This person who clearly is unhinged and who I think the 25th Amendment was written with Donald Trump in mind, because allowing someone like this to continue to be the commander-in-chief and to control the tremendous capabilities of the U.S. military, including our nuclear weapons capability... we really are in very, very troubling times.”

Brennan pointed specifically to Trump’s threats to eliminate “a whole civilization” as evidence of the danger of unchecked executive power.

More than 70 Democratic members of Congress have now publicly supported invoking the 25th Amendment, according to NBC News. Even former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene and media personality Alex Jones have made similar calls.

However, removal under the 25th Amendment requires action from Vice President Vance and a majority of the cabinet, making it practically impossible under the current administration.

Brennan himself is currently under active criminal investigation by the DOJ, widely viewed as part of Trump’s campaign against perceived political enemies.

Cuba’s President: “I Have No Fear. I Am Willing to Give My Life”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel told NBC’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” that he is prepared to die defending Cuba against any U.S. military aggression, in his first-ever American broadcast interview.

When asked if he feared being killed or arrested by the U.S., Díaz-Canel answered: “I have no fear. I am willing to give my life for the revolution.”

He warned: “An invasion to Cuba would have costs... It would affect the security of Cuba, the United States and of the region. If that happens, there will be fighting, and there will be a struggle, and we will defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we’ll die, because as our national anthem says, ‘Dying for the homeland is to live.’”

The interview comes after Trump asserted “Cuba is next” during a speech in Miami last month, and following the U.S. removal of Venezuelan President Maduro and the ongoing war with Iran.

When Welker asked if he would step down to avoid conflict, Díaz-Canel joked: “Is that a question from you or is it coming from the State Department?” He then asked if she had “ever asked that question to any other president in the world.”

Díaz-Canel blamed the U.S. blockade for crippling Cuba’s economy, saying the country lacks financing for food, medicine, and energy repairs.

Canada’s Carney Declares End to U.S. Military Spending Dependence

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared at the Liberal Party’s national convention in Montreal that “the days of our military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over,” drawing a standing ovation from delegates.

Carney announced the Canadian government would implement a “Buy Canadian Products” policy for all federal spending, saying: “We will build a strong Canada with Canadian steel, Canadian aluminum, Canadian wood, and most importantly, Canadian workers.”

According to Reuters, nearly 70% of Canada’s military capital spending currently goes to U.S. suppliers. Carney framed this reliance as no longer sustainable amid shifting global dynamics.

The shift comes amid growing trade frictions with Washington, including tariffs imposed by Trump, which Carney described as the primary immediate threat to Canadian sovereignty.

Dan Patrick Warns Republicans Will Have “Tough Time” Holding Texas House

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warned that Republicans are “going to have a tough time” holding their majority in the state House this fall, speaking at the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s annual conference.

Patrick stressed that the loser of the Republican Senate primary runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton must unite behind the winner to face Democratic nominee James Talarico. He told them: “Get over it and come together as one.”

He pointed to warning signs including the 2018 midterms when Democrats flipped 12 Texas House seats, and a recent special election where a Democrat won a traditionally Republican Texas Senate district that Trump carried by 17 points in 2024.

Republicans currently hold 88 of 150 seats in the Texas House and have controlled the chamber since 2003. Democrats need to flip at least 14 seats.

State Rep. Christina Morales, who chairs House Democrats’ campaign arm, responded: “Dan Patrick is telling Republicans they’re in trouble in November, and for once, he’s telling the truth.”

Israel Continues Strikes on Lebanon as Ceasefire Dispute Rages

Israeli forces launched Operation Eternal Darkness on April 8, targeting over 100 sites across Lebanon within ten minutes in what Israel called its largest coordinated strike since the war began. The attacks killed at least 357 people.

The massive bombardment came hours after a ceasefire was announced in the Iran war, despite Pakistan’s assertion that Lebanon was included in the truce. Netanyahu denied that the ceasefire covered Lebanon.

Israeli forces have reportedly demolished entire villages in southern Lebanon using large-scale detonations, displacing residents and destroying homes and infrastructure. Rights groups have warned the widespread destruction may constitute unlawful “domicide.”

Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 have killed more than 1,400 people, including 126 children, and displaced over 1.2 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

Strikes on the town of Tuffahta in southern Lebanon killed eight people and injured nine others, with five in critical condition, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. A separate strike on Qana killed five people, including three women, and injured 25.

Appeals Court Lets White House Ballroom Construction Continue

A federal appeals court ruled Saturday in a 2-1 decision that construction on Trump’s planned White House ballroom can continue through April 17, temporarily overriding a lower court order that had blocked the project for lacking congressional approval.

The administration began demolishing the White House East Wing in October to make room for the neoclassical ballroom, which is expected to seat 1,000 guests and cost at least $300 million.

Trump has argued the ballroom is necessary for national security, citing a secure bunker being built underneath it. He told reporters: “The military is building a big complex under the ballroom.”

Justice Department lawyers argued the project “advances critical national-security objectives,” citing “missile-resistant steel columns, drone-proof roofing materials, and bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass windows.”

The National Trust for Historic Preservation brought the lawsuit, arguing the project requires congressional approval. Its president, Carol Quillen, said the group “remains committed to honoring the historic significance of the White House.”

Experts Warn Trump’s “Magic Paint” Plan Could Permanently Damage Historic Building

Trump has privately advocated for painting the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the ornate 1888 Gilded Age structure next to the White House, with what he called “magic paint with silicate” to make it bright white.

A panel of 25 experts assembled by preservation groups concluded that mineral silicate paints “are not suited for use on granite,” explaining the stone does not chemically bond with this type of paint. They warned that priming the granite would cause “permanent damage.”

The building, completed in 1888, originally housed the State, War, and Navy departments and features 553 ornately gilded rooms, bronze stair balusters, and stained glass rotundas.

The DC Preservation League and Cultural Heritage Partners have filed a lawsuit arguing the administration cannot proceed without standard environmental and historic preservation reviews.

The Commission of Fine Arts, now stacked with Trump appointees, will review the plans on Thursday.

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Sources:

CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/12/trump-iran-war-strait-of-hormuz.html CBS News (Hormuz): https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-strait-of-hormuz-blockade-iran/ NBC News (Iran): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/live-blog/live-updates-us-iran-fail-reach-deal-peace-talks-day-negotiations-rcna315918 Al Jazeera (Hormuz): https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/12/trump-announces-strait-of-hormuz-blockade-after-us-iran-peace-talks-end NPR (Iran): https://www.npr.org/2026/04/12/nx-s1-5782538/u-s-iran-peace-talks-islamabad-collapse CNN (Hormuz business): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/12/business/strait-of-hormuz-blockade Al Jazeera (Hungary): https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/12/hungary-election-early-results-show-magyars-tisza-ahead-of-orbans-fidesz NBC News (Hungary): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/hungary/hungary-parliamentary-election-results-rcna273661 CNN (Hungary): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/12/world/live-news/hungary-election-orban-magyar CBC (Hungary): https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/hungary-election-viktor-orban-9.7160781 TIME (Hungary): https://time.com/article/2026/04/12/viktor-orban-election-loss-trump/ Daily Beast (Ungaro): https://www.thedailybeast.com/melania-trumps-party-pal-spills-on-hellish-ice-ordeal/ Newsweek (Ungaro): https://www.newsweek.com/who-is-amanda-ungaro-what-we-know-as-melania-trump-speaks-out-on-epstein-11813227 IBTimes (Zampolli): https://www.ibtimes.co.uk/transatlantic-custody-dispute-political-controversy-1791243 Yahoo News (Ungaro): https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/amanda-ungaro-arrived-u-jeffrey-190403529.html CNN (Swalwell): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/11/politics/manhattan-da-investigation-eric-swalwell TIME (Swalwell): https://time.com/article/2026/04/12/eric-swalwell-sexual-misconduct-allegations/ NBC News (Swalwell): https://www.ms.now/news/former-staffer-accuses-rep-eric-swalwell-of-sexual-assault-report-says ABC7 (Swalwell): https://abc7.com/post/rep-eric-swalwell-manhattan-district-attorney-investigating-sexual-assault-allegations-made-former-staffer/18872326/ CBS News (Chick-fil-A): https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/union-township-nj-chick-fil-a-shooting/ ABC News (Chick-fil-A): https://abcnews.com/US/shooting-inside-chick-fil-new-jersey-leaves-people/story?id=131969730 Newsweek (Chick-fil-A): https://www.newsweek.com/chick-fil-a-shooting-new-jersey-union-township-11816869 NPR (Pope): https://www.npr.org/2026/04/11/g-s1-117150/pope-leo-us-iran-war-israel-denounce Fox News (Pope): https://www.foxnews.com/world/pope-leo-calls-delusion-omnipotence-fueling-iran-war-vigil-peace-st-peters-basilica Newsweek (Brennan): https://www.newsweek.com/john-brennan-25th-amendment-trump-iran-11815906 Axios (25th): https://www.axios.com/2026/04/08/25th-amendment-remove-presidents-trump NBC News (Cuba): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/cuba/diaz-canel-invasion-trump-nbc-news-interview-rcna273638 Mediaite (Cuba): https://www.mediaite.com/media/news/cubas-president-defiant-amid-trump-threats-if-we-need-to-die-well-die/ Newsweek (Cuba): https://www.newsweek.com/cuban-presidents-defiant-response-us-threats-willing-give-life-11817118 Outlook India (Carney): https://www.outlookindia.com/international/canada-to-end-70-cents-to-us-defence-spending-model-carney Kyiv Post (Carney): https://www.kyivpost.com/post/73773 Texas Tribune (Patrick): https://www.texastribune.org/2026/04/08/texas-house-dan-patrick-gop-majority-2026-midterms-cornyn-paxton/ Al Jazeera (Lebanon): https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/4/8/hundreds-of-casualties-across-lebanon-after-israel-says-it-hit-100-sites NBC News (Lebanon): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/lebanon/lebanon-israel-attack-iran-ceasefire-hezbollah-rcna267260 NPR (Ballroom): https://www.npr.org/2026/04/11/nx-s1-5782084/dc-appeals-court-trump-ballroom-bunker CNN (Ballroom): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/11/politics/trump-ballroom-construction-judge-continue CNN (Eisenhower): https://www.cnn.com/2026/04/11/politics/eisenhower-executive-office-building-paint-trump FOX 5 DC (Eisenhower): https://www.fox5dc.com/news/trump-plans-use-magic-white-paint-cover-white-house-office-building