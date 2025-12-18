Content Warning:

This post contains images and materials released as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Some images include references related to sexual exploitation. Viewer discretion is advised.

Good afternoon,

More Epstein-related photos and text messages have just been released by House Oversight Democrats.

Before we show the photos, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to Centered America. Your support helps us continue this work.

Get 5% off forever

Philosopher Noam Chomsky is seen with Jeffrey Epstein in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18. (House Oversight Democrats)

A foot with a quote from Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita” written on it is seen in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18. (House Oversight Democrats)

Texts about the sending of girls and a description of an individual are is seen in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18. (House Oversight Democrats)

Bill Gates poses for a photograph with a woman whose face has been redacted, in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18. (House Oversight Democrats)

A Ukrainian passport, with some information redacted, is seen in this undated picture released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, December 18. (House Oversight Democrats)

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America