PHOTO RELEASE PART 1: Epstein Estate Images Disclosed by House Oversight Committee
Dec 12 | Part one of two
Content Warning:
This post contains images and materials released as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Some images include paraphernalia and references related to sexual exploitation. Viewer discretion is advised.
New Epstein Photos Released | Part 1/2:
House Oversight Committee Democrats released a set of photos provided by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images that show President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and other prominent figures as well. AP News
Reuters and AP report the release is part of a much larger trove that lawmakers say they received from the estate, and committee Democrats say additional disclosures are planned. AP News
Reporting also notes a separate Justice Department release of unclassified Epstein-related material is expected soon under a statutory deadline referenced in coverage. Reuters
Photos released | Part one of two:
Additional images released by House Oversight Committee Democrats will be published in Part Two.
Figures Woody Allen would be there, just another pedophile.
These Epstein images include paraphernalia and references related to sexual exploitation. Viewer discretion is advised. But the captions calling the unnamed young females “women” may be presumptuous. How do we know they aren’t minors?