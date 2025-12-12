Content Warning:

This post contains images and materials released as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Some images include paraphernalia and references related to sexual exploitation. Viewer discretion is advised.

New Epstein Photos Released | Part 2/2:

House Oversight Committee Democrats released a set of photos provided by Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including images that show President Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and other prominent figures as well. AP News

Reuters and AP report the release is part of a much larger trove that lawmakers say they received from the estate, and committee Democrats say additional disclosures are planned. AP News

Reporting also notes a separate Justice Department release of unclassified Epstein-related material is expected soon under a statutory deadline referenced in coverage. Reuters

Photos released | Part two of two:

From left: a pile of sex toys, a hand-worn sex toy and a novelty condom featuring a caricature of Donald Trump, in images that were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday, December 12, 2025. (House Oversight Democrats)

Bill Gates and an unidentified man. (House Oversight Democrats)

Epstein and Alan Dershowitz. (House Oversight Democrats)

Woody Allen and Steve Bannon. (House Oversight Democrats)

Trump and an unidentified woman, whose face was redacted by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. (House Oversight Democrats)

Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, former President Bill Clinton and two unidentified people. (House Oversight Democrats)

If you haven’t seen part one yet:

⸻

